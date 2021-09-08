NOTE: Events are subject to change due to COVID-19 case counts. Check the event’s website for the latest information.
Canceled
PRIME RIB IS CUT: The American Legion canceled its Sept. 11 Prime Rib dinner due to COVID case increases. American Legion Post 92, Stanwood; 360-629-2851.
ISLAND DANCE: Dances are canceled that were scheduled 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays through September at South Camano Grange, 2227 South Camano Drive, Camano Island. islanddance.net
Live Upcoming
PRISMADELIC: Dan Brooks' “Painting with Rainbows. The Reflection and Refraction of the Past, Present and Future!” art show opening will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Cassera Gallery in the Designs NW Architects building, 26915 102nd Drive NW, Stanwood. The show runs through Sept. 27.
BLAST FROM THE PAST: Friday through Sunday, Sept. 10-12. Sedro-Woolley celebrates the ‘70s with a car show and live music. A fun run starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Music includes the Penny Stinkers, the Walrus, Mary Ellen Lykins with the CC Adams Band. facebook.com/BlastFromThePastSedroWoolleyWa
ART AUCTION: Friday, Sept. 10 through Oct. 3 at Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park. This 12th annual art auction is a benefit to keep “starving artists” alive. Art can be seen anytime online at matzkefineart.com/annual-art-auction or in person 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. At any time, people can leave an absentee bid or pay the buy-it-now price. 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island, 360-387-2759, matzkefineart.com
PLASTIC POT EXCHANGE: 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Sept. 11: WSU Extension Island County Waste Wise holds this annual plastic plant pot exchange on Can Ku Rd, behind CASA and Island Transit. Drop off 4-inch or larger, without any dirt, tags, or wire. No “pony packs” nor flimsy starter pots or trays. Gardeners and groups can get what they need. Due to COVID-19, check island.wsu.edu or contact jerilyn.ritzman@wsu.edu, 360-639-4608, to confirm the event.
FARMTOBERFEST: noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Farmstrong Brewing, 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon, hosts a Bavarian-themed block party featuring games, food and live music. farmstrongbrewing.com
HEFTY HARVEST: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18: Skagit Valley Giant Pumpkin Festival offers a hay maze, carnival games, face painting and balloon fairy, food vendors and music. The featured event, a “Giant Pumpkin Weigh-off,” runs noon to 4 p.m. Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road, Mount Vernon, 360-466-3821, ChristiansonsNursery.com
Live Ongoing
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Daily through September: Val Paul Taylor, a graphic designer, art director, illustrator and painter, shows his acrylics, drawings and letterpress prints for people who like stories. Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery
CAMANO FARMERS MARKET: 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays through September: Camano Farmers Market at the Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island market@camanocommons.com
GUITAR ON TAP: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays: Ford Giebrecht plays Brazilian classical, American and Latin jazz standards, old rock and originals at Tapped, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
GAME NIGHTS: 6-9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. A casual Magic the Gathering is on Tuesdays with beginners welcome. Wednesday, Sept. 8 will be board games. Board game night moves to Fridays starting Sept. 17. Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island.
DIG INTO HISTORY: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society’s Eldridge Center is open for research. 27112 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, 360-629-6110, sahs-fncc.org
OPEN MIC JAM: 7-11 p.m. Thursdays: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, hosts a free open mike/jam Thursday nights featuring Chris Eger and Richard Williams. locobillys.com
STANWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 2-6 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 8: Stanwood Farmers Market behind the Stanwood Police Station, 8727 271st St. NW, Stanwood. stanwoodfarmersmarket.org
DANCE LESSONS: 8-9 p.m. Fridays: $10, with open dancing with no admission all night at Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. locobillys.com
SKAGIT RIVER PRODUCE MARKET: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October: Farmers market at the Conway exit 221 off I-5. skagitriverproduce@gmail.com
Online offerings
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE: Find a wide range of subjects, like storytimes for children, classes for adults and family trivia events. Programs are offered online and require registration. Complete list at sno-isle.org
- 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8: Online Pub Trivia — Star Trek
- 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8: Finding Grants with Foundation Directory Online
- 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11: Bird Fest Family Storytime
BIRD FEST: September 11-12: Edmonds Bird Fest offers online presentations, with keynote Speaker Maria Mudd-Ruth speaks about the “Not-So Awkward Auks.” Other topics include birding for people with various abilities, community science and building relationships through birding. Registration is required. The event also will give small, in-person guided tours around Edmonds and photography workshops. pugetsoundbirdfest.org
BIRDS AND BEES: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15: “Holistic Gardening, Healthy Soil, Native Plants, Clean Water” is a free online program. Gwendolyn Hannam, environmental biologist and Whidbey Island Conservation District’s natural resource planner, will inspire gardeners to plan beautiful gardens that thrive in challenging conditions and provide food and shelter for birds and bees. The Camano Wildlife Habitat Project, sponsored by Friends of Camano Island Parks, hosts public presentations the third Wednesday of the month via Zoom. camanowildlifehabitat.org; 360-387-2236
HELP FAMILIES: 12 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16: Contributions in Habitat for Humanity of Snohomish County’s online Raise the Roof fundraiser go toward serving families in Snohomish County. Information and Zoom link: habitatsnohomish.org/raisetheroof
