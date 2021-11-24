Live Upcoming
ISLAND MUSIC: 8-10 p.m. Nov. 24 and 27: Pub 282 offers live music, no admission, in Camano Plaza, 370 N. East Camano Drive. Scratch Daddy plays Blues, R&B and Motown on Wednesday. The Bel Reds play rock on Saturday.
LINCOLN THEATRE: Friday, Nov. 26 — Sunday, Dec. 12: Theater offerings spice up the season at this historic theater. See schedule at lincolntheatre.org
- A Christmas Carol: Nov. 26-Dec. 11: Live performances of a Dickens classic. Evening shows at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.
- Celtic Yuletide: Sunday, Dec. 12: Magical Strings concert at 3 p.m.
HOLIDAY FAIR: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27: The Stillaguamish Grange is hosting a holiday gift fair. The first 35 children will receive a free gift. Take photos with Santa 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the grange, 6521 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood.
HONEY, I SHRUNK THE ART: Opening 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27: the 32nd Annual Small Works show features glass, paintings and sculptures of 45 artists. Open every Fri., Sat., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Jan. 23. Open weekdays by appointment; 360-387-2759. Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. matzkefineart.com.
SCHOOLHOUSE LIGHTS: 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27: The historic 1906 Camano Schoolhouse at 993 Orchid Road, Camano Island will be adorned with thousands of white lights for drive-by viewing. Lights for the tree and schoolhouse will be switched on every evening until midnight through New Year’s Eve. Camanoschoolhouse.com.
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Opening 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3: Meet Paul Anderson and Ron Cooper, wood turning artists, and Duane Hoekstra who makes accessories out of wine barrels. Anderson and Cooper makes bowls and other handmade projects that show off the grain and beauty of different woods. Their work will be displayed all of December at Beach 1 Gallery in Camano Country Club, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano. 360-387-1655
RETURN FOR REDEMPTION: Opening 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3: Paintings of NYC 1975 - present by Chaim Bezalel & Yonnah Ben Levy. Show runs through Dec. 31 at Cassera Gallery, 26915 102nd Drive NW, Stanwood. casseraartspremiers.com
MCINTYRE HALL: Dec. 3-12: Seasonal theater entertainment at 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon; mcintyrehall.org
- Nutcracker: 7:30 Friday-Saturday, Dec. 3, 4 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5: Skagit Valley Academy of Dance takes Tchaikovsky’s magical Christmas journey through the Land of Snow and Kingdom of Sweets.
- Heralding Christmas: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12. Skagit Valley Chorale returns to favorite pieces loved in recent years.
- Viennese Holiday: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. Skagit Symphony takes the audience on the Orient Express to Vienna.
CONWAY HOLIDAY: weekends 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 4, 5, 11, 12: Skagit River Produce Farmers Market hosts a Holiday Artisan Market at the northeast corner of I-5 exit 221, Conway. The barn will be full of artists and crafters with handmade gifts. The K-Kats Dixieland Band will play.
SANTA AT THE FARM: noon – 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4: Santa will listen to Christmas wishes and pose for photos at the Kristoferson Farm Stand, 332 N. East Camano Drive.
NUTCRACKER: 2 p.m. Dec. 4, 5, 11, 12: Emerald Ballet Theatre offers a full-length production featuring professional guest artists and youth performers at Northshore Performing Arts Center, 18125 92nd Ave. NW, Bothell. npacf.org 425-298-3449
CAMANO TREE LIGHTING: 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4: Gather outdoors at the Camano Commons for the Christmas tree lighting. Goodie bags for the kids. Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd. Camano Island.
STANWOOD VIRTUAL TREE LIGHTING: 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
CHRISTMAS CARD TOUR: Dec. 6-30: Five giant Christmas Cards telling the story of Jesus’ birth between I-5 and Pioneer Highway, east of Stanwood. Tour route flyers will be available at the information box in Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church parking lot, 27201 99th Ave NW. Best viewing is at night.
OPERATION FACELIFT: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7: On Pearl Harbor Day, the American Legion will host an event to raise funds to repair the historic American Legion Post #92 building that needs a new roof, gutters, stucco, paint and flooring. Post Commander Chuck Seaburg and historian Robin Hanks will discuss the Spanish Revival building built by the WPA in 1940. Richard Hanks will talk about Pearl Harbor Day and about Camano Island resident Bob Neale, Ace of the Flying Tigers. Hanks will also be signing the book, “Solemn the Drums Thrill: Essays on the Fallen Heroes of Stanwood and Camano, World War I to Afghanistan.” Proceeds go to repair the Legion building, 26921 88th Ave. NW, Stanwood.
FESTIVAL OF TREES: Through Nov. 28: Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation celebrates the season with 20 ornately decorated Christmas trees.
- Tree Stroll: Through Nov. 28, Walk First Street and Pine Square in downtown Mount Vernon to view 2-foot and 7-foot bedecked trees in shop windows.
- Silent Auction: Nov. 18-26. Bid on Christmas trees and special holiday packages. Proceeds help Family Birth Centers. View trees online now at skagitfestivaloftrees.org.
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Through Nov. 30: Skagit artist Megan Marler shows acrylic paintings. Beach 1 Gallery in Camano Country Club, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano. 360-387-1655
THINK SMALL: Through Jan. 13: Small Art Works, a regional juried art show is showing at the Guilded Gallery, 8702 271st St. NW, Stanwood. guildedgallery.com
GUITAR ON TAP: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays: Ford Giebrecht plays Brazilian classical, American and Latin jazz, rock and originals at Tapped, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
DIG INTO HISTORY: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society’s Eldridge Center is open for research at 27122 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood, 360-629-6110, sahs-fncc.org
TEEN DROP-IN: 2:30-5 p.m. Wednesdays: Students in grades 6-12 have a place to hang out, make friends and play games at the Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Teens@crc-sc.org; 360-629-5257x1004
PUB TRIVIA: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Plaza
OPEN MIC JAM: 7-11 p.m. Thursdays: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, hosts a free open mike jam Thursday nights. locobillys.com
DANCE LESSONS: 8-9 p.m. Fridays: $10, plus open dancing with no admission all night at Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. locobillys.com
MUSEUM TOUR: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society offers tours of historical buildings. 27112 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, 360-629-6110, sahs-fncc.org
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE: Find a wide range of subjects offered daily, such as storytimes for children, book discussions and classes. sno-isle.org.
