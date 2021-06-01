Masks and social distancing are observed at all live events. Check before attending for changes.
Live Ongoing
BEACH 1 GALLERY: 5-7 p.m. June 4: Reception for artists Samantha Pierce and Song Rothwell. The artists’ encaustic and acrylic paintings are featured through June. Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. The show runs daily during clubhouse hours. Information: camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery
SPRING INTO ART: Through June 17: Stanwood-Camano Arts Guild presents this juried art show with 33 regional artists 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday at the Guilded Gallery, 8702 271st St., Stanwood. Information: 360-629-2787
CALL TO ARTISTS: June 9 deadline: Stanwood-Camano Arts Guild is accepting artist applications for Celebrate Summer, a regional juried art show that will run June 23-Sept. 2. Information: entrythingy.com
SPRING HAS SPRUNG: Through June 27: Matzke Fine Art Gallery & Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island, presents a spring-themed show of 16 artists in the gallery and 45 artists in the sculpture park. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Information: matzkefineart.com
HANDCRAFTED FURNITURE: April-June: Cassera Gallery South presents Outside the Box Handcrafted Furniture by Stuart Welch, who designs furniture that pushes the boundaries. Hours by appointment. 26915 102nd Drive NW, Suite 102/103, Stanwood. 310-691-9391
Live Upcoming
CAMANO FARMERS MARKET: 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 1: Camano Farmers Market kicks off in the grass circle inside Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. The market will be held every Tuesday, June-September. Information: market@camanocommons.com
LOCO BILLY’S WILD MOON SALOON: 7-11 p.m. Thursday, June 3: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102 Ave. NW, Stanwood reopens with a free open mic/jam night featuring Richard Williams and Chris Eger. Information: locobillys.com
STANWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 2-6 p.m. Friday, June 4: Stanwood Farmers Market kicks off behind the Stanwood Police Station, 8727 271st St. NW, Stanwood. The market will be held every Friday, June-Oct. 8. Information: stanwoodfarmersmarket.org
COMMUNITY CONGA: Noon-2 p.m. Saturday, June 12: Celebrate summer with socially distanced dancing and music at Freedom Park at Terry's Corner, Camano Island. Information: email dan@koffman.net
QUILTERS AUCTION: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, June 16: Camano Island Quilters is hosting a silent auction and grab-and-go items for sale that include fabrics, notions and tools at the Viking Village, 8820 Viking Way, Stanwood.
CAMANO ISLAND GUIDED WALK: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 19: Friends of Camano Island Parks offers a guided walk of Barnum Point County Park. This 3.3-mile walk has viewing platforms and benches along trails that loop through mature coastal forest and down to the beach. No dogs allowed.
CAMANO CRAB DASH: 9 a.m. Saturday, July 21: Register for the 5K or 10K Run/Walk. Information: runsignup.com/Race/WA/CamanoIsland/CamanoCrabDash
Online offerings
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE PROGRAMS: Join online programs offered by Sno-Isle Libraries in a wide range of subjects, including storytimes for children, classes for adults and family trivia events. Programs are offered online and require registration. Information: sno-isle.org
- 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 2: Toddler Storytime
- 10 a.m. Thursday, June 3: Family Storytime
- 6:45 p.m. Thursday, June 3: Online Book Group, “Blood at the Root”
- 11 a.m. Friday, June 4: Online Craft and Chat for Night Owls
CAMANO WILDLIFE PROGRAM: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16: Heide Island, professor of comparative animal behavior and neuroscience at Pacific University, will discuss the natural history of otters, the local populations, and her research on the coastal behavior of Island County otters. Information: camanowildlifehabitat.org
FIREARMS TRAINING: The Camano Law Enforcement Support Foundation in conjunction with the Spokane County Sheriff’s office is offering an ongoing free online firearms safety class. The class is appropriate for first-time firearms owners or those thinking about purchasing a firearm. Information: Email scsotraining@spokanesheriff.org
