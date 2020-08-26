Live Aug. 25 – Sep. 1
FARMERS MARKETS: Tuesday, Aug. 25 and Friday, Aug. 28. Wear a mask; keep social distance.
- Stanwood Farmers Market runs 2-6 p.m. on Fridays in Stanwood near the Amtrak platform.
- Camano Farmers Market runs 3-6 p.m. on Tuesdays at Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
NEW BEGINNINGS: Wednesdays-Saturdays through Sept. 24. A Guilded Gallery opens with a juried summer collection of original art of regional artists created during the lockdown. Gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
OUTDOOR PATIO SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 28-29. Camano Center’s 2nd Chance Thrift Store presents a patio sale with practical, vintage and antique items to raise money for the nonprofit organization. The Camano Center remains closed and there will be no access to the building or to restrooms. Masks and social distancing are required. 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island.
DOG NAIL CLIPPING: Camano Canine Resort is offering free dog nail clipping from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29. Event will be outside, with weather permitting. Social distancing and masks required. Donations to CASA will be accepted. 1395 E. Shuksan Drive, Camano Island. 360-926-8690.
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Graphite and pastels painter April Brauneis’ art show runs daily in August during clubhouse hours at the Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. 360-387-1655
Online offerings
LAND TRUST’S SUMMER PHOTO SCAVENGER HUNT: The Whidbey Camano Land Trust’s Summer Photo Scavenger Hunt is underway. Follow online clues to help identify properties on Whidbey and Camano islands protected by the Land Trust. Then, visit three of those places, snap a photo from designated spots, submit them to the Land Trust and win a cool Land Trust sticker. Participants will also be entered in a drawing for a copy of the recently updated and expanded Island County recreational guidebook, "Getting to the Water's Edge on Whidbey & Camano Islands." Find clues and get started at wclt.org/scavengerhunt.
BIKE ART CONTEST: Register now through Sept. 5. Submit art by Oct. 1. The Sharing Wheels Community Bike Shop "Built with Bike" contest gives artists, families and others access to a variety of new and used bike parts and a challenge to create something beautiful, fun or functional. Registration: sharingwheels.org/classes/art-contest
LINCOLN THEATRE: Offers various shows to view online, including music, opera and movies. Information: lincolntheatre.org
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES EVENTS: A mix of online events, including story times, book groups, lectures, Talk Time for English Learners, Online Craft and Chat, Trivia Night and Silver Kite Social Hours. Information: sno-isle.org
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES TRAINING: Programs include: Mango, to learn languages; Brainfuse, with their live one-on-one academic tutoring in a variety of subjects (grades K through the first year of college); LearningExpress Library, with interactive practice exams and guides for academic tests, including GED, ACT, SAT, GRE, U.S. citizenship, civil service, military and professional licensing and certification; Lynda.com, with instructional video tutorials for software packages, web design, business and management skills, financial literacy, job and career skills, etc. Information: sno-isle.org/onlinelearning
DONATE TO FUNDRAISER: Camano Center is looking for sponsors and donations for its 14th Annual Gala Auction, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26. The fundraiser supports senior assistance programs, like the medical rides program, adult day program, grocery delivery service, Camano connections calls, disaster registry service and essential shopping trips. To sponsor the auction, donate an item or learn more: camanocenter.org/gala-auction.
COCOON HOUSE VIRTUAL FUNDRAISER: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. Cocoon House presents “A Virtual Evening in SILK” to celebrate the 15th anniversary of this nonprofit organization that serves homeless and at-risk youths. The auction begins with trivia followed by a live auction and Raise the Paddle. Registration: https://event.gives/silk
FRIENDS OF THE POOR WALK: Sept. 26 through Oct. 2. The Society of St. Vincent de Paul invites the public to a virtual walk with the St. Vincent de Paul and parishioners from St. Cecilia Catholic Church to assist those in need within the community. Participants pick the walk and start time and use the week to fulfill walking goals. Pledge and invite others to pledge to help neighbors in need. All pledges should be mailed to St. Cecilia Catholic Church, P.O. Box 1002, Stanwood, WA 98292 and clearly marked St. Vincent de Paul Friends of the Poor Walk.
