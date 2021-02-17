Masks and social distancing are observed at all live events. Check before attending an event as COVID-19 restrictions may change.
Live events
GREAT NORTHWEST GLASS QUEST: Friday-Sunday, through Feb. 21: Stanwood and Camano Island host quest to search for unique hand-blown glass treasures by glass artists Mark and Marcus Ellinger. Information: thegreatnwglassquest.com
BLUE – A JOURNEY THROUGH THE AGES: Through March 15: Cassera Gallery South, 26915 102nd Drive NW, Suite 102/103, Stanwood, presents an exhibit celebrating the color blue with examples spanning 2,000 years, including paintings, furniture, sculpture and glasswork. Information: skagitvalleyartescape.com/casserablue or 310-691-9391
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Camano Island photographer Peter Turner is featured at the Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. The show runs daily in February. Information: camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery
Online offerings
AQUARIUM QUICK DIPS: 10 a.m. every Wednesday: Join aquarist Mark Olson and Padilla Bay educator Madi McKay for a series of short, virtual aquarium tours featuring various animals. Registration: tinyurl.com/aquarium-quick-dips
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE PROGRAMS: Join virtual programs offered by Sno-Isle Libraries in varied subjects, including storytimes for children, classes for adults and family trivia events. Programs are offered via Zoom. Information: sno-isle.org
- 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, Baby Storytime
- 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, Reading with Rover
- 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, Family Trivia – Music
- 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, Talk Time for English Learners
- 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 21, Craft and Chat - Upcycle Crafts
CAMANO WILDLIFE PROGRAM: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17: Friends of Camano Island Parks present “Swans of Northwest Washington” with Martha Jordan, swan biologist and executive director of Northwest Swan Conservation Association. This program on Zoom will cover problems and controversies swans face on their wintering grounds and what is needed to ensure their future. Information: camanowildlifehabitat.org
GROWING GROCERIES SERIES: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17: Compost Makes the Garden Go ‘Round class is a discussion of everything compost: what is good compost; where to find it; how to use it to enrich your garden; and how to make compost from your own kitchen and yard waste
- The next class on Feb. 24 is about raising strawberries and cane berries. WSU offers weekly online Growing Groceries classes through May 19 on growing your food; $5 per class.
- Classes include raising culinary teas and incorporating edibles into landscapes. Information: tinyurl.com/wsu-growing-groceries
ISSUES THAT MATTER: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, Coping with Grief. Sno-Isle Library hosts an online series "Pandemic Pressures: Supporting Community and Family Mental Health." This week's program offers strategies for dealing with grief felt from the pandemic, like loss of loved ones, connections and normality. The presentation will be recorded and posted on the Sno-Isle Libraries YouTube channel. Register at sno-isle.org under events.
CAMANO ISLAND DEMOCRATS: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18: Everyone is welcome to a Zoom meeting featuring speakers on the rise of hate groups in our area. Island County Commissioner Janet St Clair will also provide an update on COVID-19 vaccine availability. Information: camanoislanddemocrats.com
HABITAT GARDEN: 10-11:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, Snohomish Conservation District's online class Landscaping for Wildlife teaches how to welcome pollinators, birds and local critters to your yard and add an exciting element of nature to your landscape. Information and registration: snohomishcd.org, scroll to events.
MASTER GARDENER SPEAKER SERIES: The Snohomish County Master Gardener Foundation offers virtual presentations on sustainable gardening through April 9.
Upcoming speakers:
- 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, Best Fruit Trees for the Maritime PNW with Monica Maggio.
- 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, March 5, Clematis.
Register by preceding Monday, $20. Information: gardenlectures.com or 425-357-6010
WHIDBEY GARDENING WORKSHOP: Registration is open for the Whidbey Gardening Workshop, to be held March 6-7, featuring a combination of online and in-person activities. Classes range from beginner to expert levels and include garden design, pruning, winter gardening, plant pathology and disease diagnosis and more. Information: whidbeygardening.org
CREATE A RAIN GARDEN: Washington Stormwater Center and Washington State University Extension offer online instruction to homeowners in ways to manage excess water on their property. Learn how to build a rain garden. Information: lid.inquiries@wsu.edu
SVC ENRICHMENT COURSES: Skagit Valley College’s Continuing and Community Education program offers virtual short-term, noncredit personal enrichment courses in a variety of subjects including travel, painting, nutrition and gardening. Information: tinyurl.com/svc-short-courses
