Live Upcoming
OPEN MIC JAM: 7-11 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30: Chris Eger and Richard Williams host the open mic and jam session at Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. The free open-mic jam is closed Christmas week. locobillys.com
SWING IN THE NEW YEAR: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31: Dance to the music of Camano Junction, a 16-piece swing band. Pay at the door: $25 adult, $15 student. Music starts at 8 p.m. Free dance class at 7:30 p.m. and during breaks. Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island.
NEW YEAR’S EVE BASH: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31: The Davanos headline the party at Loco Billy’s with a high energy mix of rock ’n’ roll, blues, country and originals. Stoned America opens with country-fried rock. Party favors and champagne are included. Find details and tickets at locobillys.com or 425-737-5144
PLUNGE OR HIKE: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1. Deception Pass State Park offers two events, a hike and a Puffin Plunge, celebrating the park’s 100th anniversary. Watch for updates and cancellations due to weather at facebook.com/DeceptionPassParkFoundation,
- Puffin Plunge: Gather early, plunge time is 9:30 a.m. sharp. A $10 suggested donation supports Fidalgo Nature school. Pre-register, grab a hoodie and cling. Lifeguards and emergency response staff will be present.
- First hike 2022: Join park staff at 10:15 and 10:30 a.m. to hike the Sand Dune Interpretive Trail at West Beach. The 0.8-mile trail is paved, ADA accessible and suitable for all ages. Snacks and warm beverages are available before and after the 45-minute hikes. No registration required for this free event.
NEW YEAR'S DIP: noon, Saturday, Jan. 1: Gather at Forté Music Dance Art for the 12th annual Polar Plunge. Plungers will walk to the beach around noon to plunge in while timid non-plungers cheer them on. Bring a towel and protective footgear, masks for indoors. Hot beverages and cookies follow at Forté, 1095 Essex St. A-1 Camano Island.; 360-572-9262
ISLAND MUSIC: 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1: Joel Astley, blues, rock, soul, jazz, Americana. Free admission, at Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive.
CALL TO ARTISTS: Sunday, Jan. 2 deadline: Stanwood-Camano Arts Guild is accepting applications for a regional juried show, “Celebrate Art,” that will run Jan. 19-March 24 at the Guilded Gallery, 8702 271st Street NW, Stanwood. stanwoodcamanoart.com
DAVIS PLACE: New beginnings is January’s theme. Activities for students in grades 6-12 are offered after school, masks required, at the Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood; teens@crc-sc.org; 360-629-5257x1004
- Diversity discussion: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4: Diversity & Equity, part 2: A community conversation with Satin Desiree Arnett from SAFE. Information: Lei@neurodiversity.org or 425-791-0869
- Patterns in art: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18: Cultural Patterns in Art with Dave Cassera. Draw, paint and discuss how patterns used by cultures of the past have played an important role in the development of modern art. RSVP by Jan. 13 to info@crc-sc.org or call 360-629-5257 x 1002
- Teen drop in: 2:30-5 p.m. Wednesdays: Students in grades 6-12 can make friends, eat snacks and play games at the Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Teens@crc-sc.org
MASTER GARDEN CLASSES: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Fridays, Jan. 7- April 8: Snohomish County Master Gardeners hosts the 19th Annual Winter Speaker Series on sustainable gardening. Eight classes cover diverse topics as Succession planting, fire-resistant landscaping and pollinator threats. The first class, Jan. 7, is “Far Reaches Farm, New Botanical Beauties from the Far Reaches.” Sessions cost $20 each, paid in advance by 6 p.m. the prior Monday. A season pass is $85 by Dec. 30. Find a complete listing of dates, speakers and topics at gardenlectures.com.
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Opening 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7: Meet Bob Dunn, wildlife and nature artist. His work will be displayed all of January at Beach 1 Gallery in Camano Country Club, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano. 360-387-1655
SOUND WATERS U: Sat.-Sun., Feb. 5-6: Sound Water Stewards hosts “Journey of Discovery About Our Beautiful Natural World and the Salish Sea.” Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m., is a day of presentations with 11 virtual classes led by naturalists and researchers. Sunday follows up with field trips for in-depth learning about local wildlife and natural history to infuse participants with hope for a flourishing Salish Sea. Register by Jan. 5 for early-bird prices. Details of classes, speakers and discounts are found at soundwatersuniversity.org/classes.
Live Ongoing
SCHOOLHOUSE LIGHTS: Evenings through December: The historic 1906 Camano Schoolhouse at 993 Orchid Road, Camano Island, will be adorned with thousands of white lights for drive-by viewing every evening until midnight through New Year’s Eve. Camanoschoolhouse.com
CHRISTMAS CARD TOUR: Through Dec. 30: Five giant Christmas Cards tell the story of Jesus’ birth, between I-5 and Pioneer Highway, east of Stanwood. Tour route flyers are available at the information box in Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church parking lot, 27201 99th Ave NW. Best viewing is at night.
HONEY, I SHRUNK THE ART: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Jan. 23: The 32nd Annual Small Works show features glass, paintings and sculptures of 45 artists. Weekdays by appointment; 360-387-2759. Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. matzkefineart.com
RETURN FOR REDEMPTION: Through December: Paintings of NYC 1975-present by Chaim Bezalel & Yonnah Ben Levy. Cassera Gallery, 26915 102nd Drive NW, Stanwood. casseraartspremiers.com
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Through December: Paul Anderson, Ron Cooper and Duane Hoekstra display their woodworks at Beach 1 Gallery in Camano Country Club, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano. 360-387-1655
THINK SMALL: Through Jan. 13: Small Art Works, a regional juried art show, is showing at the Guilded Gallery, 8702 271st St. NW, Stanwood. guildedgallery.com
GUITAR ON TAP: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays: Ford Giebrecht plays guitar at Tapped, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
DIG INTO HISTORY: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society’s Eldridge Center is open for research at 27122 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood, 360-629-6110, sahs-fncc.org
TEEN DROP-IN: 2:30-5 p.m. Wednesdays: Students in grades 6-12 can make friends, eat snacks and play games at the Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Teens@crc-sc.org
PUB TRIVIA: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Plaza
DANCE LESSONS: 8-9 p.m. Fridays: $10, plus open dancing with free admission at Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. locobillys.com
MUSEUM TOUR: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society offers tours of historical buildings. 27112 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, sahs-fncc.org
Online offerings
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE: Storytimes, crafts, painting and book discussions. New classes include Dorky Dance Fitness and a teens' pastel art class. sno-isle.org.
