Masks and social distancing are observed at all live events. Check before attending for changes.
Live Ongoing
SCULPTURE ART SHOW: Through April 25: Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park and Sculpture Northwest present the painting and sculptures of 19 artists with works inside and outside in the sculpture park. Featured artists include Francie Allen, Penelope Crittenden, Anne Martin McCool, and Kathleen Secrest. Open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays by appointment; 360-387-2759. 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Visit matzkefineart.com
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Through April: Michele Rushworth and her students’ oil paintings are featured in the Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. The show runs daily during clubhouse hours. Information: camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery
TULIP FESTIVAL: Through April: Skagit Valley tulip growers RoozenGaarde and Tulip Town are selling tickets to view tulips. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Other events will be held in a modified format. Information: tulipfestival.org
ARTISTIC LEGACY OF LOVE AND COURAGE: Through May 3: Skagit County Historical Museum, 501 S. 4th, La Conner, presents the work of Jesus Guillen, a noteworthy regional artist who died in 1994. Information: skagitcounty.net/museum or 360-466-3365
HANDCRAFTED FURNITURE: April-June: Cassera Gallery South presents Outside the Box Handcrafted Furniture by Stuart Welch, who designs furniture that pushes the boundaries. Hours by appointment. 26915 102nd Drive NW, Suite 102/103, Stanwood. 310-691-9391
Live in April
5K FUN RUN: 9 a.m. check-in with 10 a.m. start, Saturday, April 24: The Stanwood Chamber presents The Goose is Loose 5k Fun Run at Heritage Park, 9600 276th St., Stanwood. Fun run fee: $30. Information: runsignup.com/Race/WA/Stanwood/SnowGooseFunRun5k
Live Upcoming
CAMANO ISLAND GUIDED WALK: 9:45 a.m. Saturday, May 1: Friends of Camano Island Parks offers a guided walk of Iverson Spit, Kristoferson Creek habitat and English Boom. Meet at the Iverson Spit parking lot, Hobbit Trail, Camano Island for the first part of walk. Drivers will caravan to English Boom County Park. The walks are moderately paced on level trails with views of marsh habitat. No dogs allowed.
ART FESTIVAL: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 7-9: Mother’s Day Art Festival is planned to offer art booths, food and music at Terry’s Corner. Information: artsfestivals.org
Online offerings
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE PROGRAMS: Join online programs offered by Sno-Isle Libraries in a wide range of subjects, including storytimes for children, classes for adults and family trivia events. Programs are offered online and require registration. Information: sno-isle.org
- 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, Toddler Storytime
- 10 a.m. Thursday, April 22, Family Storytime
- 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, Open Book: Kazu Kibuishi
- 10 a.m. Monday, April 26, Baby Storytime
GROWING GROCERIES SERIES: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays: WSU offers weekly online Growing Groceries classes through May 19 to teach how to grow food, at $5 per class. Information: tinyurl.com/wsu-growing-groceries
- April 21, Raising broccoli, cabbage, kale and other members of the Brassica family
- April 28, Learn to identify some insects found in gardens and how many help gardens flourish.
CAMANO WILDLIFE PROGRAM: 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21: Learn about native plants that attract birds, bees and butterflies at an online presentation by Bob Gillespie, a retired entomology professor, and Brenda Cunningham, manager of the Washington Native Plant Society’s display garden in Mount Vernon. Information: camanowildlifehabitat.org
SPRING GARDEN DESIGN: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22: Garden expert Emily Bishton will explore options for landscaping with native plants, growing food, preventing stormwater runoff and creating backyard wildlife habitat. Registration: snohomishcd.org/events
LAKES AND MOTORIZED WATERCRAFT: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22: Snohomish County Conservation and Natural Resources answers questions and addresses concerns about lakes in Snohomish County that allow for motorized watercraft in a monthly online meeting. Information: snohomishcountywa.gov/5784/Motorized-Watercraft-Conversation
HUMAN TRAFFICKING FORUM: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29: The Camano Law Enforcement Support Foundation presents an online discussion of human trafficking and modern-day slavery. Tools that help identify, report and prevent dangerous situations will be discussed. Information: clesfoundation.org
VOLCANO PREPAREDNESS: 6 p.m. Saturday, May 1: The Camano Preparedness Group presents the online program "Volcanoes in Our Backyard." Learn about the history of volcanos and how to prepare for eruption. Information: kk6sue@gmail.com
ARBORETUM TOUR: Take an online tour of the Evergreen Arboretum and Gardens. View dozens of photos of the sculpture garden, rock garden, Japanese maple grove, conifer garden and small urban tree walk. Information: evergreenarboretum.com/virtualtour Or tour the gardens in person daily at 145 Alverson Blvd., Everett.
