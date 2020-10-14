Live Oct. 13-19
Chili for Charity: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. As summer turns to fall, some people need help staying warm in chilly weather. Many turn to the Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano for help.
Realty One Group Clarity and the Picnic Pantry and Parlour have teamed up with a chili feed fundraiser. Realty One will cover costs and Tracy Smith, owner of Picnic Pantry and Realty One associate, will serve chili.
Donations go directly to Resource Center services that help people stay fed, in their homes with their utilities on. For a minimum donation of $5, hot chili will be available 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct, 29, at the Picnic Pantry, 8706 271st St NW, Stanwood. Each bowl comes with sour cream on the side, a bag of Fritos and choice of cheese and onions.
Just show up to order or preorder online and call Picnic Pantry at 360-631-5218 upon arrival; people will bring the chili to the car. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, and masks are required. Details: warmthforeveryone.com or kerri@camanokerri.com
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Camano Island artist Sue Ryan’s art show runs daily in October at Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island.
POP UPS: Oct. 15-17. A Guilded Gallery hosts Pop Up Art shows in its classroom Thursdays-Saturdays in October. This week’s offerings are: Thursday, Debbie Kluge; Friday, Lynda Boyd; Saturday, Bill Harrison.
ART ALOFT: Now through Oct. 29. Stanwood Camano Arts Guild members are featured in Art Aloft show. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday at A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
CELEBRATE ART: Oct. 16 is the deadline for submissions for Stanwood Camano Arts Guild’s next juried art show at the Guilded Gallery. The regional winter show will be on display for the holidays. Information: stanwoodcamanoart.com.
TRICK OR TREAT ON MAIN STREET: 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, with high-risk trick or treating at 2-3 p.m. Downtown Eastside merchants will host a modified trick or treating and online costume contest (see below). Follow a one-way path that starts on the corner of 88th Street and 271st Avenue NW by the Police Station and ends in front of Nana's Rings N Things. Sidewalks will be marked to allow safe social distancing. Masks are required for trick-or-treaters over age 2. All at participating businesses will wear masks and gloves.
GIANT PUMPKINS: Through Oct. 31 at Kristoferson Farm, 332 NE Camano Drive, Camano Island. Pacific Northwest Giant Pumpkin Growers weigh-off. Stop by, get your photo op and guess the weight of the largest one for $1. Guess closest to the actual weight wins a prize. All donations go to Stanwood Camano Food Bank. Masks and social distancing required.
LADIES AID CARRY-OUT HARVEST DINNER: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, at the Utsalady Ladies Aid building, 78 Utsalady Road, Camano Island. Dinner includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables and a piece of pie for $20. Dinners must be ordered by Thursday, Oct. 15. Call 360-387-3700.
TREBUCHET FIRING: Saturday, Oct. 24, at Kristoferson Farm, 332 NE Camano Drive, Camano Island. The farm can't let October go by without a bit of pumpkin chucking launched from the trusty trebuchet. Masks and social distancing required.
CONCRETE HAUNTED TOWN TOUR: At 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, and Saturday, Oct. 31, join a unique drive-through experience that highlights the spirit of Concrete. Presented by the Concrete Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with Concrete Heritage Museum and District 10 Fire Association. Tickets must be bought in advance at hauntedtowntours.bpt.me.
HOPE UNLIMITED ART SHOW: Opening at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, and Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Sunnyshore Studio, 2803 SE Camano Drive, Camano Island. Jed Dorsey presents new artwork with the themes of hope, peace, courage and comfort. Online gallery at sunnyshorestudio.com.
TRUNK-OR-TREAT: 6-7:30 p.m on Friday, Oct 30, at the Camano Chapel, 867 SW Camano Drive, Camano Island. All are invited to a fun-filled night of candy, pumpkin decorating, and Trunk-Or-Treating. Masks and social distancing observed.
HALLOWEEN BREAKFAST: South Camano Grange is serving a fundraising breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Oct. 31. The menu: pancakes, French toast, scrambled eggs, ham, sausage, and biscuits and gravy along with coffee, juice or tea. Masks and social distancing required. Costumes encouraged.
Online offerings
AMERICANA ART: Oct. 10-Nov. 15 at Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park. "A Little Bit of Americana" features the oils, cyanotype photos, reclaimed metal sculptures, cast glass and mixed media paintings by Mike Adams, Erika Bass, Sarah Denby and John Wilmot. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday at 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island; 360-387-2759.
ART AUCTION: Through Oct. 31 at Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park. This 11th annual art auction is a benefit to artists. Visit matzkefineart.com/annual-art-auction or in person 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends Friday-Sunday. 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Information: matzke@camano.net or 360-387-2759
MAIN ST HALLOWEEN COSTUME CONTEST: Through Oct. 31. Submit a photo of your costumes at tinyurl.com/mainstreet-treat. Winner will be determined by the most "likes" and will be announced Oct. 31. Prizes will be awarded in three age groups: 0-5, 6-12 and 13-17.
COLOR ME SPOOKY: Deadline Oct. 31. Stanwood Tattoo Co. is sponsoring a coloring contest for kids under 18 in the Stanwood Camano area. The winner will be decided by a random drawing on Halloween and receive a gift card for local treats. Instructions: tinyurl.com/tattoo-color-contest
VIRTUAL HALLOWEEN COSTUME CONTEST: Through Nov. 6, submit photos dressed up in a Halloween costume to the Camano Chamber at chamber@camanoisland.org. Prizes awarded to winners.
STANWOOD-CAMANO CANDIDATE FORUM: 6:30- 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at least 18 candidates in local contested races for the 2020 General Election will share their views and answer questions from area residents during a Zoom online candidate forum. Each candidate will have 3 minutes for an introduction, and then a moderator will ask viewer-submitted questions. Register or submit questions at aauwsc.org. Sponsored by the Stanwood-Camano chapter of the American Association of University Women and the Stanwood Camano News.
HABITAT FOR HUMANITY FUNDRAISER: 12 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, the community is invited to Habitat for Humanity of Snohomish County’s fourth Annual Raise the Roof fundraiser. The 30-minute virtual presentation will provide an in-depth look what Habitat Snohomish does for the community. Visit habitatsnohomish.org/raisetheroof.
BIRD RESEARCH PRESENTATION: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, the internationally acclaimed crow and raven researcher John Marzluff virtually presents “In Search of Meadowlarks.” This is an Adopt A Stream Foundation Streamkeeper Academy Zoom event that costs $5 for AASF members and $7 for non-members. Registration: 425-316-8592 or checkout.square.site/buy/KVFQSTVDBPTWPFIAFGO5OCSZ.
SKAGIT VALLEY COLLEGE FUNDRAISER: 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, Skagit Valley College and Foundation invite the public to the 18th annual SVC Athletic Fundraiser. This virtual event features SVC President Tom Keegan, SVC coaches, student athletes, SVC alum and emcee Mike Yeoman, with special keynote speaker, retired Seattle Seahawks Assistant Coach Pat Ruel. Information:skagitfoundation.org/vae and facebook.com/events/360114545425986
LINCOLN THEATRE: This local theater offers various shows to view online, including music, opera and movies. Information: lincolntheatre.org
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES EVENTS: The library offers online events, including story times, book groups, lectures and Trivia Night. Information: sno-isle.org
