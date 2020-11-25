Masks and social distancing are observed at all live events. Call or check online before attending an event as COVID-19 restrictions may change.
Live Nov. 24 – 30
UTSALADY LADIES AID HOLIDAY FESTIVAL: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, Utsalady Ladies Aid is modifying its festival to be outdoors at the Ladies Aid Building, 78 Utsalady Road. Holiday wreaths, swags and centerpieces will be featured. Takeout soup will be available.
SCHOOLHOUSE LIGHTING: At 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, Camano Island’s historic 1906 schoolhouse at 993 Orchid Road, Camano Island will be adorned with thousands of white lights. Lights for the tree and schoolhouse will be switched on every evening until midnight through the New Year. Information: Camanoschoolhouse.com
TOY AND JACKET DRIVE: Now through Nov. 30, donate new, unwrapped toys and new or lightly worn children’s jackets at the Stanwood UPS Store, 26910 92nd Avenue NW, Suite C5, Stanwood or RE/MAX Associated Brokers, 370 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Island. Donations go to the Christmas House in Stanwood.
CELEBRATE ART JURIED SHOW: Now through Jan. 9, A Guilded Gallery features artworks by over 30 regional artists that have been juried and hand-curated. Make an appointment to view and purchase art at 360-629-2787. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday at A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
FESTIVAL OF TREES STROLL: Now through Nov. 28, the Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation in partnership with the Mount Vernon Downtown Association, presents a sidewalk display of 20 ornately decorated Christmas trees on First Street in downtown Mount Vernon.
HONEY I SHRUNK THE ART: Nov. 28 through Jan. 17, Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park presents the 32nd Annual Small Works show of regional artists. Works include glass, paintings and sculptures of 40 artists. Open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open weekdays by appointment; 360-387-2759. Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Visit matzkefineart.com.
Online offerings
GOLDENDALE OBSERVATORY VIRTUAL PROGRAMS: 7 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 6, Washington State Parks offers free weekly programs live-streamed from the Goldendale Observatory State Park Heritage Site. Troy Carpenter, State Parks interpretive specialist, will present one-hour programs about stars, planets and satellites via YouTube at youtube.com/user/washingtonstateparks.
FESTIVAL OF TREES SILENT AUCTION: Now through Nov. 26, bid in an online silent auction of the 20 ornately decorated Christmas trees presented in the Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation Festival of Trees Tree Stroll at tinyurl.com/festival-of-trees-2020. Proceeds benefit programs at Skagit Regional Health.
TALK ABOUT RACE: 1-4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, the Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano is hosting a free workshop by Caprice Hollins to study and talk about race issues. On Nov. 30 “Talking with Children & Youth About Race,” teaches how to give children anti-bias messages through actions and words. Register at effectiveraceconvo.app.rsvpify.com.
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES EVENTS: The library offers online events, including story times, book groups, lectures and Trivia Night. Information: sno-isle.org
