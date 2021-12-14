Live Upcoming
DAVIS PLACE: Activities for students in grades 6-12 are offered after school, with masks required, at the Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood; teens@crc-sc.org; 360-629-5257x1004
- All-ages Holiday Festivities: 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17: Celebrate the holidays with crafts, hot cocoa, desserts, games, stories with Santa, door prizes. Masks required.
- Coasters and Ornaments: 2:30-5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20: Make personalized coasters and ornaments, free for students in grades 6-12
- Cookies and movies: 2:30-5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22: Decorate sugar cookies and watch holiday movies. RSVP by Friday, Dec. 17.
ISLAND MUSIC: 8-10 p.m. Dec. 17-18: Midnight Rockers play Friday. The Bel-Reds play Saturday. Free admission, at Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive.
DRIVE-THRU SANTA PHOTO: 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14: Families can take a photo of the kids, with Santa in his sleigh as a festive holiday background. Drop off a letter to Santa Claus in a special mailbox. Take home a cookie-decorating kit and craft project while supplies last. Camano Community Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. 360-387-0222.
VIENNESE HOLIDAY: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19: Skagit Symphony takes the audience on the Orient Express to Vienna. McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon; mcintyrehall.org
SCHOOLHOUSE LIGHTS: Evenings through December: The historic 1906 Camano Schoolhouse at 993 Orchid Road, Camano Island, will be adorned with thousands of white lights for drive-by viewing every evening until midnight through New Year’s Eve. Camanoschoolhouse.com
CHRISTMAS CARD TOUR: Through Dec. 30: Five giant Christmas Cards tell the story of Jesus’ birth, between I-5 and Pioneer Highway, east of Stanwood. Tour route flyers will be available at the information box in Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church parking lot, 27201 99th Ave NW. Best viewing is at night.
HONEY, I SHRUNK THE ART: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Jan. 23: The 32nd Annual Small Works show features glass, paintings and sculptures of 45 artists. Weekdays by appointment; 360-387-2759. Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. matzkefineart.com
RETURN FOR REDEMPTION: Through December: Paintings of NYC 1975-present by Chaim Bezalel & Yonnah Ben Levy. Cassera Gallery, 26915 102nd Drive NW, Stanwood. casseraartspremiers.com
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Through December: Paul Anderson, Ron Cooper and Duane Hoekstra will display their woodworks at Beach 1 Gallery in Camano Country Club, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano. 360-387-1655
THINK SMALL: Through Jan. 13: Small Art Works, a regional juried art show, is showing at the Guilded Gallery, 8702 271st St. NW, Stanwood. guildedgallery.com
GUITAR ON TAP: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays: Ford Giebrecht plays guitar at Tapped, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
DIG INTO HISTORY: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society’s Eldridge Center is open for research at 27122 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood, 360-629-6110, sahs-fncc.org
TEEN DROP-IN: 2:30-5 p.m. Wednesdays: Students in grades 6-12 can make friends and play games at the Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Teens@crc-sc.org
PUB TRIVIA: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Plaza
OPEN MIC JAM: 7-11 p.m. Thursdays: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, hosts a free open-mic jam Thursday nights. locobillys.com
DANCE LESSONS: 8-9 p.m. Fridays: $10, plus open dancing with free admission at Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. locobillys.com
MUSEUM TOUR: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society offers tours of historical buildings. 27112 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, sahs-fncc.org
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE: Storytimes, crafts, painting and book discussions. sno-isle.org.
