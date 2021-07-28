Live Upcoming
FUNDRAISER FOR BOOKWORMS: 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 27: Camano Island Library Friends is holding a book sale at Camano Library, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
CAMANO KIDS FEST: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 31: Activities and games are hosted by local businesses. Live music, a visit with our local fire department and a special dino experience. This free family event benefits Freedom Park Association.
CASA FUNDRAISER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 31: Camano Animal Shelter Association Shirts+ Fundraiser outside the Camano Multi-Purpose Center, 141 East Camano Drive, Camano Island. Pet supplies and Island Love logo shirts/ hoodies for sale. Information: camanoanimalshelter.org
QUILTS ON THE BEACH: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 31. An outdoor display of quilted art and sewing activities for all ages is hosted by Cama Beach Quilters at Cama Center at Cama Beach State Park. Rubatano Marimba will play. Quilts and other handmade items will be for sale. A Discover Pass is required to park (discoverpass.wa.gov). Information: camabeachfoundation.org/quilts-on-the-beach.html or 360-387-4550
ICE CREAM AT THE FAIRGROUNDS: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 31: Visit the Stillaguamish Grange at 6521 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood for a drive-thru ice cream sundae event. $5
NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3: Join the Stanwood Police Department and Discover Stanwood Camano in the annual community-building campaign in the Country Store's west parking lot off 90th Avenue and 271st Street NW, Stanwood.
SUMMERTIME SING: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6: Dustin Willetts conducts the No Name Choir plus The Atlantics at Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Tickets $12. Information: tinyurl.com/camano-summer-sing-tickets
ROCK THE CAUSE: 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7: RE/MAX Community Grant Chest concert to provide funding to local nonprofit organizations at Kristoferson Farm, 398 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Island. Featuring Savanna Woods from The Voice, Chris Eger and Shaggy Sweet.
TREATING HEAT EXHAUSTION: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug 12: Camano Preparedness Group presents Treating and Avoiding Heat Exhaustion with Dean Speerbrecher, CIFR paramedic, at Vista Fire Station, 273 N. West Camano Drive, Camano Island. Information rspaulson.rp@gmail.com
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Through July: Watercolor artist Denise Jackson is featured daily during clubhouse hours. Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. Information: camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery
PILCHUCK GLASS: Through Aug. 22: Pilchuck Glass School Show — Celebrating 50 years, the show features more than 25 artists from the world-class glass school near Stanwood. Hosted at Matzke Fine Art Gallery & Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Information: matzkefineart.com
CELEBRATE SUMMER ART SHOW: Through Sept. 2: Regional juried art show at the Guilded Gallery, 8702 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
CAMANO FARMERS MARKET: 3-6 p.m. every Tuesday through September: Camano Farmers Market inside Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: market@camanocommons.com
BOARD GAME NIGHT: 5:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays: Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island.
LOCO BILLY’S WILD MOON SALOON: 7-11 p.m. Thursday: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102 Ave. NW, Stanwood, hosts a free open mike/jam Thursday nights featuring Richard Williams and Chris Eger. Information: locobillys.com
FORD GIESBRECHT AT TAPPED: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday: A mix of Brazilian classical, American and Latin jazz standards, old rock and original music at Tapped, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
STANWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 2-6 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 8: Stanwood Farmers Market behind the Stanwood Police Station, 8727 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Information: stanwoodfarmersmarket.org
SKAGIT RIVER PRODUCE MARKET: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October. Farmers market at the Conway exit 221 off I-5. Information: skagitriverproduce@gmail.com
SEA, TREES & PIE BIKE RIDE: Through Sept. 5: Registration is open for this noncompetitive event for riders of all ages and abilities. Participants can choose between three scenic Central Whidbey routes and ride at their convenience. Free pie voucher redeemable at 3 Sisters Market in Coupeville for all finishers. Information: wclt.org/bikeride
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE: Join online programs offered by Sno-Isle Libraries in a wide range of subjects, including storytimes for children, classes for adults and family trivia events. Programs are offered online and require registration. Information: sno-isle.org
9 a.m. Tuesday, July 27: Preschool Storytime
9 a.m. Wednesday, July 28: Toddler Storytime
7 p.m. Wednesday, July 28: Pub Trivia-The Sea Beneath Us
11 a.m. Friday, July 30: Online Book Group-The Art of Crash Landing
FIREARMS TRAINING: Camano Law Enforcement Support Foundation in conjunction with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is offering an ongoing free online firearms safety class. Information: scsotraining@spokanesheriff.org
