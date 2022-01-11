Live Upcoming
ISLAND MUSIC: 7:30-10 p.m. Jan. 14-15: Mark Cronin plays Friday. Joe Cook Blues Band plays Saturday. Free admission, at Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive.
GET LOCO: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15: Sirens of the Wood plays in a food drive benefit at Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. $10 cover. 425-737-5144; locobillys.com
KING DAY: Monday, Jan. 17: Washington state parks offer free access on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
DAVIS PLACE: New beginnings is January’s theme. Activities for students in grades 6-12 are offered after school, masks required, at the Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood; teens@crc-sc.org; 360-629-5257x1004
- Patterns in art: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18: Cultural Patterns in Art with Dave Cassera. Draw, paint and discuss how patterns used by cultures of the past have played an important role in the development of modern art. RSVP by Jan. 13 to info@crc-sc.org or call 360-629-5257 x 1002
- Teen drop-in: 2:30-5 p.m. Wednesdays: Students in grades 6-12 can make friends, eat snacks and play games at the Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Teens@crc-sc.org
- Baking Cake Pops: 2:30-5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24: Students in grades 6-12. RSVP by Jan. 20.
- Tenants' Rights: 4:30-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24: Snohomish County Legal Services' Housing Justice Project presentation, followed by brief in-person consultations via Zoom or in person at the Resource Center.
- Teen Late Night: 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28: Students in grades 6-12 can come by after school and stay for dinner and games.
- Hot Cocoa and Handwarmers: 2:30-5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31: Students in grades 6-12 can enjoy hot cocoa and make hand warmers. RSVP by Jan. 27.
MASTER GARDEN CLASSES: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Fridays, through April 8: Snohomish County Master Gardeners hosts the 19th Annual Winter Speaker Series on sustainable gardening. Eight classes cover diverse topics as succession planting, fire-resistant landscaping and pollinator threats. Next up is Jan. 21, “Gardening in a Changing Climate.” Sessions cost $20 by 6 p.m. the prior Monday. See complete list of dates and topics at gardenlectures.com.
LIGHT THE NIGHT: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28: Illuminight, a free festival of lights at Skagit Riverwalk Plaza on Friday. Information: Illuminate Skagit & Illuminight on Facebook
VIRTUAL COUNTRY LIVING EXPO: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 28-30, the Country Living Expo and Cattlemen’s Winterschool features live online workshops in 87 classes. Topics include weed control, drip irrigation, soil health, poultry processing and wildfire. Cost: Adults $55, and sponsored students $10 for up to 12 classes, four per day. Information: 360-428-4270 or extension.wsu.edu/skagit/countrylivingexpo
SOUND WATERS U: Sat.-Sun., Feb. 5-6: Sound Water Stewards host “Journey of Discovery About Our Beautiful Natural World and the Salish Sea.” Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m. It is a day of presentations with 11 virtual classes led by naturalists and researchers. Sunday follows up with field trips for in-depth learning about local wildlife and natural history. Details at soundwatersuniversity.org/classes.
EAGLE FEST: Friday-Saturday, Feb. 4-5: The City of Arlington hosts the Arlington-Stillaguamish Eagle Festival. Activities include art and photography shows, chainsaw carving, live music, wagon rides, rafting on the Stillaguamish River, farm animals and tractors, a nature movie and a kids' adventure quest. Enter the nature art, eagle photography and haiku contests. Information: arlingtonwa.gov/eaglefest
Live Ongoing
THINK SMALL: Through Jan. 13: Small Art Works, a regional juried art show, continues at the Guilded Gallery, 8702 271st St. NW, Stanwood. guildedgallery.com
HONEY, I SHRUNK THE ART: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Jan. 23: The 32nd Annual Small Works show features glass, paintings and sculptures of 45 artists. Weekdays by appointment; 360-387-2759. Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. matzkefineart.com
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Through January: Ron Cooper's woodwork will continue to be on display as Bob Dunn moves in his wildlife and nature pieces. Dunn will have a reception in February at Beach 1 Gallery in Camano Country Club, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano. 360-387-1655
DIG INTO HISTORY: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society’s Eldridge Center is open for research at 27122 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood, 360-629-6110, sahs-fncc.org
PUB TRIVIA: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Plaza
OPEN MIC JAM: 7-11 p.m. Thursdays: Chris Eger and Richard Williams host the open mic and jam session at Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood.
DANCE LESSONS: 8-9 p.m. Fridays: $10, plus open dancing with free admission at Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood.
MUSEUM TOUR: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society offers tours of historical buildings. 27112 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, sahs-fncc.org
Online offerings
BE PREPARED: 1-3 p.m. Jan. 13. Camano Preparedness Group will on Zoom for a discussion of individual and community responsibilities regarding disaster preparedness. Find link in calendar at camanopreparednessgroup.org
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13: Snohomish County Meteorologist Ted Buehner will discuss the "Big Blow,” the 1962 Columbus Day Storm, the strongest non-tropical wind storm ever recorded in the lower 48 states, which devastated the Pacific Northwest with winds reaching 150 mph along the coast and over 100 mph inland. Register at sno-isle.org. This event will also be recorded for later viewing on the Sno-Isle Libraries YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/snoislevideos. The library also has a long list of storytimes, crafts and book discussions. sno-isle.org.
CAMANO WILDLIFE PROGRAM: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19: Creating habitat and ecological connection via native plants. Mariah Thomson, Snohomish Conservation District Restoration Project Assistant, will share her perspective on why native plants are ecologically important for wildlife and humans, and what makes a landscape an effective wildlife habitat, which includes backyards. Information and Zoom link: camanowildlifehabitat.org
