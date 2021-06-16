Masks and social distancing may be required at live events.
Live Ongoing
SPRING INTO ART: Through June 17: Stanwood-Camano Arts Guild presents a juried art show with 33 regional artists 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday at the Guilded Gallery, 8702 271st St., Stanwood. Information: 360-629-2787
A SPRING THEME: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 27: Matzke Fine Art Gallery & Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island, presents 16 artists in the gallery and 45 artists in the sculpture park. Information: matzkefineart.com
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Through June: The encaustic and acrylic paintings of Samantha Pierce and Song Rothwell are featured daily during clubhouse hours. Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. Information: camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery
HANDCRAFTED FURNITURE: Through June: Cassera Gallery South presents Outside the Box Handcrafted Furniture by Stuart Welch. Hours by appointment. 26915 102nd Drive NW, Suite 102/103, Stanwood. 310-691-9391
CAMANO FARMERS MARKET: 3-6 p.m. every Tuesday through September: Camano Farmers Market inside Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: market@camanocommons.com
BOARD GAME NIGHT: 5:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays: Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island.
LOCO BILLY’S WILD MOON SALOON: 7-11 p.m. Thursdays: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102 Ave. NW, Stanwood hosts a free open mike/jam featuring Richard Williams and Chris Eger. Information: locobillys.com
STANWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 2-6 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 8: Stanwood Farmers Market behind the Stanwood Police Station, 8727 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Information: stanwoodfarmersmarket.org
FORD GIESBRECHT AT TAPPED: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday: An eclectic mix of Brazilian classical, American and Latin jazz standards, old rock and original music at Tapped, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
Live Upcoming
QUILTERS AUCTION: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Wednesday, June 16: Camano Island Quilters is hosting a silent auction and grab-and-go items at Viking Village, 8820 Viking Way, Stanwood.
SUICIDE INTERVENTION SKILLS TRAINING: 8 a.m-4 p.m., June 16-17: LivingWorks Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training workshop with trainers John and Shirley Swanson, Stanwood American Legion Post 92, 26921 88th Ave. NW Stanwood. Cost is $50. Information: livingwork.net
SOAP BOX DERBY: 9 a.m-5 p.m., Saturday, June 19: Windermere Stanwood & Camano Island Soap Box Derby, Arrowhead Ranch, 615 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. A derby race for children ages 7-17. Local singing star and recent “The Voice” competitor Savanna Woods to sing the National Anthem.
CAMANO ISLAND GUIDED WALK: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 19: Friends of Camano Island Parks offers a guided walk of Barnum Point County Park. This 3.3-mile walk has viewing platforms and benches along trails that loop through coastal forest and down to the beach. No dogs allowed.
POP-UP YOGA: 12-2 p.m. Saturday, June 19: Outdoor yoga at Barnum Point County Park, 278 S. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Donations for CASA animal shelter welcome. Information: camanoisland.org/event/pop-up-yoga-free
TRAIL BEGINS: 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 25: Ribbon-cutting for Port Susan Trail will be held near the corner of 88th Avenue NW and Highway 532. The city celebrates the first step in a 5-mile looped trail network planned to roll out in five stages.
CAMANO ISLAND STUDIO TOUR: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, June 25-Sunday, June 27: Camano Island Studio Tour. Browse more than 30 artists at 16 studios and four galleries representing diverse mediums, from ceramics and glass to paintings, photography and sculpture. Information: camanostudiotour.com
ART AND WINE: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday, June 25-Sunday, June 27: Camano Island Summer Solstice Art and Wine Festival at the Camano Commons at Terry’s Corner on Camano Island. Information: artsfestivals.org
LADIES AID LUNCH: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, June 25-Saturday, June 26: Utsalady Ladies Aid Studio Tour Lunch, 78 Utsalady Road, Camano Island. Turkey sandwich, soup, cookie and beverage available to-go or dine outdoor. Information: utsaladyladiesaid.org
AMATEUR RADIO FIELD DAY: 11 am. Saturday, June 26: Stanwood Camano Amateur Radio Club Field Day: County Park, 141 NE Camano Drive, Camano Island. Learn about amateur radio and how to get a license. Information: scarcwa.org
SUMMER ARTS JAM: July 9-11: Stanwood Summer Arts Jam features arts and crafts booths, music, food and beer in east downtown. To volunteer: email Judy Williams at morturn1@hotmail.com. Information: artsfestivals.org
BINGO IS BACK: 5 p.m. Saturday, July 10: American Legion Camano Post 207 will show off building renovations and offer free grilled hot dogs to the public. Bingo starts at 6 p.m.
CAMANO CRAB DASH: 9 a.m. Saturday, July 21: Register for the 5K or 10K Run/Walk. Information: runsignup.com/Race/WA/CamanoIsland/CamanoCrabDash
Online offerings
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE PROGRAMS: Join online programs offered by Sno-Isle Libraries in a wide range of subjects, including storytimes for children, classes for adults and family trivia events. Registration: sno-isle.org
- 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 16: Toddler Storytime
- 10 a.m. Thursday, June 17: Family Storytime
- 10 a.m. Friday, June 18: Open Book-Higuera
- 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19: Celebrating Juneteenth Poetry
CAMANO WILDLIFE PROGRAM: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16: Heide Island, professor of comparative animal behavior and neuroscience at Pacific University, will discuss the natural history of otters and research on the coastal behavior of Island County otters. Information: camanowildlifehabitat.org
CRABBING WORKSHOP: 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 30: Northwest Straits Foundation and state Department of Fish and Wildlife present a free online workshop on crabbing in the Puget Sound. Register: tinyurl.com/t3ndynwu
FIREARMS TRAINING: Camano Law Enforcement Support Foundation in conjunction with the Spokane County Sheriff’s office is offering a free online firearms safety class for first-time firearms owners or those thinking about purchasing a firearm. Information: Email: scsotraining@spokanesheriff.org
CANCELED
ST AIDAN’S SUMMER FESTIVAL: Due to on-going concern around COVID-19, this year’s Summer Festival at St Aidan’s Episcopal Church on Camano Island has been canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.