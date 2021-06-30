Masks and social distancing may be required at live events.
Live Ongoing
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Through June: The encaustic and acrylic paintings of Samantha Pierce and Song Rothwell are featured daily during clubhouse hours. Watercolor artist Denise Jackson featured in July — reception 5-7 p.m., Friday, July 2. Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. Information: camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery
HANDCRAFTED FURNITURE: Through June: Cassera Gallery South presents Outside the Box Handcrafted Furniture by Stuart Welch. Hours by appointment. 26915 102nd Drive NW, Suite 102/103, Stanwood. 310-691-9391
CAMANO FARMERS MARKET: 3-6 p.m. every Tuesday through September: Camano Farmers Market inside Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: market@camanocommons.com
BOARD GAME NIGHT: 5:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays: Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island.
LOCO BILLY’S WILD MOON SALOON: 7-11 p.m. Thursday: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102 Ave. NW, Stanwood hosts a free open mike/jam Thursday nights featuring Richard Williams and Chris Eger. Information: locobillys.com
STANWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 2-6 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 8: Stanwood Farmers Market behind the Stanwood Police Station, 8727 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Information: stanwoodfarmersmarket.org
FORD GIESBRECHT AT TAPPED: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday: An eclectic mix of Brazilian classical, American and Latin jazz standards, old rock and original music at Tapped, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
Live Upcoming
BINGO IS BACK: 5 p.m. Saturday, July 10: American Legion Camano Post 207 will show off building renovations and offer free grilled hot dogs to the public. Bingo starts at 6 p.m.
CHRISTMAS IN JULY TOY DRIVE: July 7-21: Realty One Group Clarity and the Picnic Pantry and Parlour host a toy drive to benefit the Stanwood Camano Food Bank’s Christmas House. Drop off new, unwrapped toys at the Stanwood Camano Food Bank, the Picnic Pantry and Parlor or Camano Plaza IGA. Information: kerri@camanokerri.com
WHIDBEY CAMANO LAND TRUST SEA TREES AND PIE BIKE RIDE: July 10-Sept. 5: Registration is now open for this non-competitive event for riders of all ages and abilities. Participants can choose between three scenic Central Whidbey routes and ride at their convenience. Free pie voucher redeemable at 3 Sisters Market in Coupeville for all finishers. Information: wclt.org/bikeride
CAMANO CRAB DASH: 9 a.m. Saturday, July 17: Register for the 5K or 10K Run/Walk. Early registration ends July 5. Information: runsignup.com/Race/WA/CamanoIsland/CamanoCrabDash
STANWOOD SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 24: The Stanwood Summer Concerts series presents Shaggy Sweet in west Stanwood.
Online offerings
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE PROGRAMS: Join online programs offered by Sno-Isle Libraries in a wide range of subjects, including storytimes for children, classes for adults and family trivia events. Programs are offered online and require registration. Information: sno-isle.org
- 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 30: Toddler Storytime
- 10 a.m. Thursday, July 1,: Family Storytime
- 6:45 p.m. Thursday, July 1: Nonfiction Book Group: “Without You, There is No Us"
- 9 p.m. Friday, July 2: Chat and Craft for Night Owls
CRABBING WORKSHOP: 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 30: Northwest Straits Foundation and state Department of Fish and Wildlife present a free online workshop on crabbing in the Puget Sound. Register: tinyurl.com/t3ndynwu
CAMANO WILDLIFE PROGRAM: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21: Val Schroeder, Camano Wildlife Habitat Project coordinator, will show you how to create a garden that's as inviting to wildlife as it is beautiful. Information: camanowildlifehabitat.org
FIREARMS TRAINING: The Camano Law Enforcement Support Foundation in conjunction with the Spokane County Sheriff’s office is offering an ongoing free online firearms safety class. The class is appropriate for first-time firearms owners or those thinking about purchasing a firearm. Information: Email: scsotraining@spokanesheriff.org
CANCELED
SUMMER ARTS JAM: Due to concern around COVID-19, this year’s Stanwood Summer Arts Jam has been canceled. It was to take place July 9-11 in east downtown Stanwood. Information: artsfestivals.org
