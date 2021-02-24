Masks and social distancing are observed at all live events. Check before attending an event as COVID-19 restrictions may change.
Live events
BLUE – A JOURNEY THROUGH THE AGES: Through March 15: Cassera Gallery South, 26915 102nd Drive NW, Suite 102/103, Stanwood, presents an exhibit celebrating the color blue with examples spanning 2,000 years, including paintings, furniture, sculpture and glasswork. Information: skagitvalleyartescape.com/casserablue or 310-691-9391
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Camano Island photographer Peter Turner is featured during February in the Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. The show runs daily during clubhouse hours. March will feature the watercolor and mixed media art of the Friday Girls. Information: camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery
Online offerings
AQUARIUM QUICK DIPS: 10 a.m. every Wednesday: Join aquarist Mark Olson and Padilla Bay educator Madi McKay for a series of short, virtual aquarium tours featuring various animals. Registration: tinyurl.com/aquarium-quick-dips
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE PROGRAMS: Join virtual programs offered by Sno-Isle Libraries in a wide range of subjects, including storytimes for children, classes for adults and family trivia events. Programs are offered via Zoom and require registration. Information: sno-isle.org
- 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, Baby Storytime
- 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, Reading with Rover
- 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, Family Trivia – Under the Sea
- 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, Talk Time for English Learners
- 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 1, Book Group “The Farm”
GROWING GROCERIES SERIES: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24: Raising Strawberries and Cane Berries class is a discussion of variety selection, soil preferences, fertility, pruning, pest and disease management, and cultural requirements for strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, and other small fruits.
The March 3 class is about vegetables in containers and year-round salad greens. WSU offers weekly online Growing Groceries classes through May 19 to teach how to grow food, at $5 per class.
- Upcoming classes include raising culinary teas and incorporating edibles into landscapes. Information: tinyurl.com/wsu-growing-groceries
ISSUES THAT MATTER: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25: Surviving Online & Hybrid Schooling. Sno-Isle Library hosts an online series "Pandemic Pressures: Supporting Community and Family Mental Health." This week's program offers strategies on how your family can weather the difficulties and uncertainty of education during the pandemic. The presentation will be recorded and posted on the Sno-Isle Libraries YouTube channel. Register at sno-isle.org under events.
MASTER GARDENER SPEAKER SERIES: The Snohomish County Master Gardener Foundation offers virtual presentations on sustainable gardening through April 9.
Upcoming speakers:
- 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, Best Fruit Trees for the Maritime PNW with Monica Maggio.
- 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, March 5, Clematis.
Register by preceding Monday, $20. Information: gardenlectures.com or 425-357-6010
WSU EXTENSION FOREST OWNERS’ WINTER SCHOOL: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 join workshops presented by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources via Zoom on forestry, forest health, wildfire risks and more. Attendance is free, but registration is required by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26. Information: forestry/wsu.edu/webinars/onlinews
WHIDBEY GARDENING WORKSHOP: Registration is open for the Whidbey Gardening Workshop, to be held March 6-7, featuring a combination of online and in-person activities. Classes range from beginner to expert levels and include garden design, pruning, winter gardening, plant pathology and disease diagnosis and more. Information: whidbeygardening.org
CREATE A RAIN GARDEN: Washington Stormwater Center and Washington State University Extension are offering online instruction to homeowners in ways to manage excess water on their property. Learn how to build a rain garden. Information: lid.inquiries@wsu.edu
SVC ENRICHMENT COURSES: Skagit Valley College’s Continuing and Community Education program offers virtual short-term, noncredit personal enrichment courses in a variety of subjects including travel, painting, nutrition and gardening. Information: tinyurl.com/svc-short-courses
