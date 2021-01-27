Masks and social distancing are observed at all live events. Check before attending an event as COVID-19 restrictions may change.
Live Jan.-Feb.
Eagle Festival: Now through Saturday, Feb. 13, Celebrate eagles returning to the Stillaguamish River with online and live activities in Arlington. Find a flock of links at tinyurl.com/eaglefest-activities-2021. Do online activities anytime. Meet wolves in Wolf Haven’s virtual tour; tinyurl.com/wolf-sanctuary-visit. Play an online salmon survival game. Watch Sound Water Stewards’ Estuary Soup video or find a guide to walking the trail near Leque Island estuary restoration site near Stanwood; soundwaterstewards.org/web/2021-eaglefestival.
Live activities include:
• On Saturday, Jan. 30, chainsaw sculptures will be on display 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Arlington Co-op, 121 S. Olympic Ave.
• This year’s eagle photo contest has a $200 prize top prize; last day to enter is Thursday, Feb. 4. View the past 11 years of winning eagle photos on windows at Coastal Community Bank, 525 N. Olympic Ave.
• The Haiku poetry contest has $25 prizes for three age categories. View entries on Arlington City Hall windows at 238, N. Olympic Ave.
Submit an Eagle Bingo card by Feb. 14 to win prizes, including nature books, outdoor gear and a $300 gift card for North Cascade Institute.
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Woodturners Paul Anderson, Ron Cooper, George Way and Duane Hoekstra plus quilter Valerie Spagnola are featured through January at the Camano Country Club Beach Gallery 1, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. Camano Island photographer Peter Turner will be featured during February. Information: camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery
HONEY I SHRUNK THE ART: Extended through Sunday, Jan. 31, Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park presents the 32nd Annual Small Works show of 40 regional artists. Works include glass, paintings and sculptures. Open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays by appointment; 360-387-2759. 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Visit matzkefineart.com
GREAT NORTHWEST GLASS QUEST: Friday-Sunday, Feb. 12-21, come to Stanwood and Camano Island to search for unique hand-blown glass treasures by world-renowned glass artists, Mark and Marcus Ellinger. Information: thegreatnwglassquest.com
Online offerings
AQUARIUM QUICK DIPS: 10 a.m. every Wednesday, join aquarist Mark Olson and Padilla Bay educator Madi McKay for a series of short, virtual aquarium tours featuring various animals. Registration: tinyurl.com/aquarium-quick-dips
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE PROGRAMS: Join in on virtual programs offered by Sno-Isle Libraries in a wide range of subjects, including storytimes for children, classes for adults and family trivia events. Here are a few upcoming programs:
- 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, Craft & Chat: Knit & Crochet
- 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, Reading with Rover
- 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, Mystery Lovers Book Group: Author Donna Leon
- 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, Issues that matter: Recognizing Anxiety and Depression in Kids
- 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, Craft & Chat: Upcycled Crafts
Programs are offered via Zoom and require registration. Information: sno-isle.org
Illuminight: 6-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, Illuminight, Mount Vernon’s annual Winter Walk with glowing lanterns is virtual, with activities leading up to a live streamed event. Find instructions to make a simple luminary and vote until Thursday on contest entries. Information: skagitwatershed.org/illuminate-skagit and facebook.com/Illuminate.Skagit
Rejouissance: 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, Starry Night Chamber Music led by Sharyn Peterson presents a live streaming concert of works by Bach and Vivaldi plus new music including classic guitar and cello. Donations given during this free event will be split between the musicians and the Lincoln Theater Center Foundation. Artists who want to participate in the series, contact roger@lincolntheatre.org. Find the concert link: lincolntheatre.org/calendar
VIRTUAL COUNTRY LIVING EXPO: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 29-31, the Country Living Expo and Cattlemen’s Winterschool will feature 10 new online workshops and mainstay topics in 70 classes. Adult registration is $55, and the sponsored student rate is $10. Registration includes up to 12 classes (four per day). Information: extension.wsu.edu/skagit/CountryLivingExpo
GARDENING WEBINAR: 11 a.m. Saturday Jan. 30, experience the variety and abundance of birdlife that make the Skagit Valley a treasured birding destination with Birds of Winter non-profit founder Jedidiah Holmes. Registration: christiansonsnursery.com/events/classes-workshops
VIDEO SERIES FOR WIDOWS: Sundays, starting Jan. 31, Camano Chapel offers the video series “One Widow to Another, the Connection that Counts,” by Miriam Neff. Contact: gloriawalsh@camanochapel.org
MASTER GARDENER SPEAKER SERIES: 9:30-11:30 a.m.Friday, Feb. 5, Hummingbird madness with Ciscoe Morris. The Snohomish County Master Gardener Foundation offers virtual presentations on sustainable gardening through April 9. Register by preceding Monday, $20. Information: gardenlectures.com or 425-357-6010
SOUND WATER UNIVERSITY: Registration is now open for the Virtual Sound Water University 2021 event on Saturday, Feb. 6. Also register for a wide variety of classes, including climate change, birds, whales and coastal geology, to explore at your leisure. Information: soundwatersuniversity.org
PLANT SALE: Preorder until Feb. 10 online for the Snohomish Conservation District Annual Plant Sale. Pick-up will be at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe on Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 27-28. Information: theplantsale.org or 425-335-5634 ext. 4
WHIDBEY GARDENING WORKSHOP: Registration is open for the Whidbey Gardening Workshop, to be held March 6-7, featuring a combination of online and in-person activities. Information: whidbeygardening.org
CREATE A RAIN GARDEN: Washington Stormwater Center and Washington State University Extension are offering online self-paced courses to homeowners in ways to manage excess water on their property. Information: tinyurl.com/manage-water-training
SVC ENRICHMENT COURSES: Skagit Valley College’s Continuing and Community Education program offers virtual short-term, noncredit personal enrichment courses in a variety of subjects including travel, painting, nutrition and gardening. Information: tinyurl.com/svc-short-courses
