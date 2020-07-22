Live July 25-Aug. 1
New Beginning: Wednesday, July 29. A Guilded Gallery opens with a juried summer collection of original art of regional artists created during the lock down. Show runs to Sept. 24. Gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays at 8700 271st Street NW, Stanwood.
Farmers markets: Friday, July 24 and Monday, July 27. Stanwood Farmers Market runs 2-6 p.m. on Fridays in Stanwood near the Amtrak platform. Camano Farmers Market runs 3-7 p.m. on Mondays at Terry's Corner. Wear a mask, let vendors handle the wares, keep social distance.
Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park: July 25-Aug. 20. Sculpture Northwest members show their work in the gallery and outside in the park. 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Show runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays or by appointment; 360-387-2759; matzkefineart.com.
Paper Parade with a Purpose: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1: Instead of the usual fair parade, Stanwood/Camano Rotary Club is organizing a paper shredding parade to raise money for projects like Coats for Kids, Imagination Library and scholarships for Stanwood High seniors. Anyone can join the parade by bringing bags or boxes of confidential papers and drive through the Washington Federal Bank parking lot, 9025 271st St. NW, Stanwood, where Rotary Club members in masks and gloves will take the papers and put them in the shredding truck. Suggested donation is $10-20 per bag or box. Rotarians encourage drivers to dress up, decorate cars, bring kids for the outing and honk horns where candy treats await for all participants and prizes for the most creative looking cars/gang.
Horse Camp: August 24-28. Summer Horse Day Camp for all skill levels for kids ages eight to fifteen at Warm Beach Camp. Campers will grow in their faith, friendship and horsemanship skill. Staff follows CDC guidelines and state requirements. Campers will receive quality instruction to boost confidence and horsemanship. Certified Horsemanship Association trained staff supervise and direct activities. Highlights include Western and English riding instruction, arena games and trail rides. Details: WBHorsemanship.com or 800-228-6724, ext. 2282.
Canceled live events
Stanwood Summer Car Concerts: Canceled for July. August concerts will be evaluated and announced later.
National Night Out Block Party: Aug. 4.
Online offerings
Skagit Theatre Camp 2020: Monday to Friday, July 20-24 and July 27-31. Camp goes online with two weeks of free theater education for all ages through the Lincoln Theatre's social media sites. Videos teach theater skills — from choreography to stage makeup to puppetry — taught by Lincoln Theatre and STC staff and local talent. Watch the videos at your leisure. Details: lincolntheatre.org
Lincoln Theatre: This local theater offers various shows to view online, including music, opera, movies and the Quarantine Cat Film Fest. Details: lincolntheatre.org
Sno-Isle Libraries events: All day Thursday, July 23. “Escape from the Museum,” a digital escape room. Every day, the library offers a mix of online events, including story times, book groups, lectures, Talk Time for English Learners, Online Craft and Chat, Trivia Night, Silver Kite Social Hours. Find listings at sno-isle.org, click events.
Sno-Isle Libraries training: Programs include: Mango, to learn languages; Brainfuse, with their live one-on-one academic tutoring in a variety of subjects (grades K through the first year of college); LearningExpress Library, with interactive practice exams and guides for academic tests, including GED, ACT, SAT, GRE, U.S. citizenship, civil service, military and professional licensing and certification; Lynda.com, with instructional video tutorials for software packages, web design, business and management skills, financial literacy, job and career skills, etc. Information: sno-isle.org/onlinelearning
Quilts On the Beach online: 2:30-4 p.m. Saturday, July 25. Cama Beach Quilters host an online version of its yearly show and sale on both Facebook and YouTube. This year, there’s no jockeying for parking or waiting for the shuttle. At home, watch a broadcast live from Cama Beach State Park, with a park history, preview of the quilts and a live sale with commentary of 25 selected quilts made this year by CBQ. Find the show at camabeachfoundation.org/quilts-on-the-beach.html. Details: 360-387-4550
Art contest: Civility First and Sno-Isle Libraries invite people of all ages to submit an original artwork or photograph with the theme of “Choose Civility — Respect Others, Listen, & Be Kind.” Deadline is Aug. 15. The Pacific Northwest Art School in Coupeville will judge and announce winners Aug. 25. Prizes of $100 go to first place and $50 to each runner-up in three age divisions. Entries will be shown in an online gallery at civilityfirst.org. Details: civilityfirst.org/art-contest.html
Civility First workshops: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5. Learn how to maintain civil connections during challenging circumstances. Online workshops, limited to 10 participants, are held on the first Wednesday of each month. Details: civility1st@gmail.com
