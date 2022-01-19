Live Upcoming
CELEBRATE ART: Wednesday, Jan. 19 through March 24: The winter collection of regional juried art is displayed Wednesday thru Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Guilded Gallery, 8702 271st St. NW, Stanwood. guildedgallery.com
ISLAND MUSIC: 7:30-10 p.m. Jan. 21-22: Midnight Rockers play Friday. Criminal Squirrel Orchestra plays Saturday. Free admission at Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive.
GET LOCO: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22: Power House Band plays Rock ’n’ Roll hits at Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. $10 cover, $12 reserved seating. 425-737-5144; locobillys.com
DAVIS PLACE: New beginnings is January’s theme. Activities for students in grades 6-12 are offered after school, masks required, at the Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood; teens@crc-sc.org; 360-629-5257x1004
- Teen drop-in: 2:30-5 p.m. Wednesdays: Students in grades 6-12 can make friends, eat snacks and play games at the Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Teens@crc-sc.org
- Baking Cake Pops: 2:30-5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24: Students in grades 6-12. RSVP by Jan. 20.
- Tenants' Rights: 4:30-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24: Snohomish County Legal Services' Housing Justice Project presentation, followed by brief in-person consultations via Zoom or in person at the Resource Center.
- Teen Late Night: 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28: Students in grades 6-12 can come by after school and stay for dinner and games.
- Hot Cocoa and Handwarmers: 2:30-5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31: Students in grades 6-12 can enjoy hot cocoa and make hand warmers. RSVP by Jan. 27.
- Valentine crafts: 2:30-5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7: Make crafts, hang out with friends, eat snacks. Students in grades 6-12. RSVP by Feb. 2.
- Art in the dark: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14: Artist Jack Gunter will share how he paints with glowing paints and the science of phosphorescence using black light and 3D glasses. Students in grades 6-12. RSVP by Feb. 9.
LIGHT THE NIGHT: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28: Illuminight, a free festival of lights at Skagit Riverwalk Plaza on Friday. Information: Illuminate Skagit & Illuminight on Facebook
EAGLE FEST: Friday-Saturday, Feb. 4-5: The City of Arlington hosts the Arlington-Stillaguamish Eagle Festival. Activities include art and photography shows, chainsaw carving, live music, wagon rides, rafting on the Stillaguamish River, farm animals and tractors, a nature movie and a kids' adventure quest. Enter the nature art, eagle photography and haiku contests. Information: arlingtonwa.gov/eaglefest
Live Ongoing
HONEY, I SHRUNK THE ART: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Jan. 23: The 32nd Annual Small Works show features glass, paintings and sculptures of 45 artists. Weekdays by appointment; 360-387-2759. Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. matzkefineart.com
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Through January: Ron Cooper's woodwork will be on display as Bob Dunn moves in his wildlife and nature pieces at Beach 1 Gallery in Camano Country Club, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano. 360-387-1655
DIG INTO HISTORY: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society’s Eldridge Center is open for research at 27122 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood, 360-629-6110, sahs-fncc.org
PUB TRIVIA: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Plaza
OPEN MIC JAM: 7-11 p.m. Thursdays: Chris Eger and Richard Williams host the open mic and jam session at Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood.
DANCE LESSONS: 8-9 p.m. Fridays: $10, plus open dancing with free admission at Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood.
MUSEUM TOUR: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society offers tours of historical buildings. 27112 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, sahs-fncc.org
Online offerings
CAMANO WILDLIFE PROGRAM: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19: Creating habitat and ecological connection via native plants. Mariah Thomson, Snohomish Conservation District Restoration Project Assistant, will share her perspective on why native plants are ecologically important for wildlife and humans and what makes a landscape, including backyards, an effective wildlife habitat. Zoom link: camanowildlifehabitat.org
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE: 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20: Snohomish County Master Gardener Laura Cooper will discuss how to plan, plant and maintain a backyard orchard. Free, but registration needed. The library also offers other online events, including storytimes, crafts and book discussions listed at sno-isle.org.
MASTER GARDEN CLASSES: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21: “Gardening in a Changing Climate.” Snohomish County Master Gardeners host a Winter Speaker Series on sustainable gardening through April 8, covering topics such as succession planting, fire-resistant landscaping and pollinator threats. Next up is Feb. 4, “Gardening between the Seasons: From Late Winter to Early Spring.” Sessions cost $20; register by 6 p.m. the prior Monday. See complete list at gardenlectures.com.
VIRTUAL COUNTRY LIVING EXPO: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 28-30, the Country Living Expo and Cattlemen’s Winterschool features live online workshops in 87 classes. Topics include weed control, drip irrigation, soil health, poultry processing and wildfire. Cost: Adults $55, and sponsored students $10 for up to 12 classes, four per day. Information: 360-428-4270 or extension.wsu.edu/skagit/countrylivingexpo
TALK ON NEGOTIATING: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1: Disability activist, Emma Van Der Klift will talk about her book, “Talk To Me: What Educators (and others) Can Learn About De-Escalation from Hostage Negotiators.” Community Resource Center — Stanwood Camano and Ed Wiley Autism Acceptance Library host this online event for the public. Information: Lei@neurodiversity.org or 425-791-0869. Get the Zoom link at crc-sc.org.
SOUND WATERS U: Sat.-Sun., Feb. 5-6: Sound Water Stewards host “Journey of Discovery About Our Beautiful Natural World and the Salish Sea.” Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m. It is a day of presentations with 11 virtual classes led by naturalists and researchers. Sunday follows up with field trips for in-depth learning about local wildlife and natural history. Details at soundwatersuniversity.org/classes.
