BLUE – A JOURNEY THROUGH THE AGES: Through March 15: Cassera Gallery South, 26915 102nd Drive NW, Suite 102/103, Stanwood, presents an exhibit celebrating the color blue with examples spanning 2,000 years, including paintings, sculpture and glasswork. Information: skagitvalleyartescape.com/casserablue or 310-691-9391
ALL MEMBER ART SHOW: March 10-25: A Guilded Gallery features new artists and the work of current artists at the new gallery (located next door to the old gallery), which includes more room for hanging art, a designated co-op artist area and a front gallery for rotating shows. Make an appointment to view and purchase art. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday at A Guilded Gallery, 8702 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Call 360-629-2787.
ARTISTIC LEGACY OF LOVE AND COURAGE: Through May 3: Skagit County Historical Museum, 501 S. 4th, La Conner, presents the work of Jesus Guillen, a noteworthy regional artist who died in 1994. Information: skagitcounty.net/museum or 360-466-3365
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Friday Girls mixed media and watercolor art is featured in the Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. The show runs daily through March during clubhouse hours. Information: camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery
SUNNYSHORE STUDIOS CELEBRATING 81: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 12-14: The studio celebrates artist Jack Dorsey's 81st birthday with a showing of 81 of his paintings at Sunnyshore Studios, 2803 S. East Camano Drive, Camano Island. Information: sunnyshorestudio.com
SCULPTURE ART SHOW: March 12-April 23: Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park and Sculpture Northwest present the painting and sculptures of 19 artists with works inside and outside in the sculpture park. Featured artists include Francie Allen, Penelope Crittenden, Anne Martin McCool, and Kathleen Secrest. Open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays by appointment; 360-387-2759. 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Visit matzkefineart.com
SPRING FLING: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 27: The Stillaguamish Grange hosts local vendors with their goods in the Stillaguamish Fairgrounds Grange Hall, 6521 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Proceeds from a raffle will benefit local scholarships. Free raffle ticket for food bank donation. The Easter Bunny will make an appearance.
Online offerings
AQUARIUM QUICK DIPS: 10 a.m. every Wednesday, join aquarist Mark Olson and Padilla Bay educator Madi McKay for a series of short, virtual aquarium tours featuring various animals. Registration: tinyurl.com/aquarium-quick-dips
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE PROGRAMS: Join virtual programs offered by Sno-Isle Libraries in a wide range of subjects, including storytimes for children, classes for adults and family trivia events. Programs are offered via Zoom and require registration. Information: sno-isle.org
- 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, Toddler Storytime
- 4 p.m. Thursday, March 11, Reading with Rover
- 5 p.m. Friday, March 12, Family Trivia – Fun with Dr. Suess
- 10 a.m. Saturday, March 13, Talk Time for English Learners
- 10 a.m. Monday, March 15, Baby Storytime
GROWING GROCERIES SERIES: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, Raising Culinary & Tea Herbs class cover the basic perennial and annual herbs used in so many sweet and savory dishes plus easy to grow tea herbs.
The next class on March 17 is about incorporating edibles into landscapes. WSU offers weekly online Growing Groceries classes through May 19 to teach how to grow food, at $5 per class.
- Upcoming classes include growing peas and potatoes and the basics of irrigation. Information: tinyurl.com/wsu-growing-groceries
MASTER GARDENER SPEAKER SERIES: The Snohomish County Master Gardener Foundation offers virtual presentations on sustainable gardening through April 9.
Upcoming speakers:
- 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, March 19, Enhancing Urban & Suburban Landscapes to Protect Pollinators
- 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, April 9, Plants and Fungi: A Match Made in Heaven
Register by preceding Monday, $20. Information: gardenlectures.com or 425-357-6010
WINTER BIRDS IN THE SKAGIT VALLEY: 4 p.m. Thursday, March 11: Experience an immersive online journey to Western Washington’s Skagit Valley to see and hear the spectacular array of migratory birds that make this region their home during the winter. Winter Birds in the Skagit Valley will be hosted by Dr. Trina Bayard, Director of Bird Conservation at Audubon Washington and science advisor to BirdNote. Register for this free Zoom event at knkx.org.
SUNSPOTS AND CORONAL MASS EJECTIONS 101: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11: The Camano Preparedness Group presents a Zoom program about sunspots and how they affect Earth. Information: camanopreparednessgroup.org
CAMANO WILDLIFE PROGRAM: 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 17: Friends of Camano Island Parks present “Living with a Green Roof — a World of Surprises!” with Janet Hall, former WSU Extension Island County Waste Wise Program coordinator. Discover what a living roof is during this Zoom presentation. Information: camanowildlifehabitat.org
LEARN ABOUT STATE PARKS: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18: Camano Island Democrats present Jeff Wheeler, Salish Foothills Area manager for the State Parks, via Zoom to share his knowledge of the park system, new parks to explore, Navy SEAL training and other areas of interest. Email for link: camanoislanddemocrats@gmail.com
CREATE A RAIN GARDEN: Washington Stormwater Center and Washington State University Extension are offering online instruction to homeowners in ways to manage excess water on their property. Learn how to build a rain garden. Information: lid.inquiries@wsu.edu
SVC ENRICHMENT COURSES: Skagit Valley College’s Continuing and Community Education program offers virtual short-term, noncredit personal enrichment courses in a variety of subjects including travel, painting, nutrition and gardening. Information: tinyurl.com/svc-short-courses
