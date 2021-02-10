Masks and social distancing are observed at all live events. Check before attending an event as COVID-19 restrictions may change.
VALENTINE’S MAKERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 11-13: Cohost, 8712 271st St. NW, Stanwood, presents a pop-up market to shop local makers for Valentine’s items including dried flowers, crocheted toys, jewelry and candles. Information: cohost.com or 360-572-3352
GREAT NORTHWEST GLASS QUEST: Friday-Sunday, Feb. 12-21: Come to Stanwood and Camano Island to search for unique hand-blown glass treasures by glass artists Mark and Marcus Ellinger. Information: thegreatnwglassquest.com
SHRED IT: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, Stanwood Camano Rotary Club will hold a shredding fundraiser at the Wa Fd building, 9025 271st NW, Stanwood. Donations will benefit programs like Coats for Kids and Imagination Library, which give free coats and books to local kids. The Pure Smoke BBQ trailer will be on hand to serve hungry shredders. Information: stanwoodrotary.org
BLUE – A JOURNEY THROUGH THE AGES: Through March 15: Cassera Gallery South, 26915 102nd Drive NW, Suite 102/103, Stanwood, presents an exhibit celebrating the color blue with examples spanning 2,000 years, including paintings, furniture, sculpture and glasswork. Information: skagitvalleyartescape.com/casserablue or 310-691-9391
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Camano Island photographer Peter Turner is featured during February in the Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. Information: camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery
EAGLE FESTIVAL: Now through Saturday, Feb. 13, Celebrate eagles returning to the Stillaguamish River with online and live activities in Arlington. Find a flock of links at tinyurl.com/eaglefest-activities-2021. Do online activities anytime. Meet wolves in Wolf Haven’s virtual tour; tinyurl.com/wolf-sanctuary-visit. Play an online salmon survival game. Watch Sound Water Stewards’ Estuary Soup video or find a guide to walking the trail near Leque Island estuary restoration site near Stanwood.
Live activities include:
- View the past 11 years of winning eagle photos on windows at Coastal Community Bank, 525 N. Olympic Ave.
- View Haiku poetry entries on Arlington City Hall windows at 238 N. Olympic Ave.
Submit an Eagle Bingo card by Feb. 14 to win prizes, including nature books, outdoor gear and a $300 gift card for North Cascade Institute. Information: soundwaterstewards.org/web/2021-eaglefestival
VIDEO SERIES FOR WIDOWS: Sundays in February: Camano Chapel offers the video series “One Widow to Another, the Connection that Counts,” by Miriam Neff. Information: gloriawalsh@camanochapel.org
Online offerings
AQUARIUM QUICK DIPS: 10 a.m. every Wednesday, join aquarist Mark Olson and Padilla Bay educator Madi McKay for a series of short, virtual aquarium tours featuring various animals. Registration: tinyurl.com/aquarium-quick-dips
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE PROGRAMS: Join virtual programs offered by Sno-Isle Libraries in a wide range of subjects, including storytimes for children, classes for adults and family trivia events. Programs are offered via Zoom and require registration. Information: sno-isle.org
- 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, Craft & Chat: Knit & Crochet
- 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, Reading with Rover
- 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, Family Trivia – The Baking Edition
- 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, Talk Time for English Learners
- 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, Family Storytime
PLANT SALE: Wednesday, Feb. 10, is the last day to order online for the Snohomish Conservation District Annual Plant Sale. Pick-up will be from 9 a.m.–12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m., Saturday–Sunday, Feb 27-28 at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe. Information: theplantsale.org or 425-335-5634
GROWING GROCERIES SERIES: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, Raising Vegetables: Onion and Beet Families class is a discussion that includes variety selection, cultural requirements, common diseases and pests.
- The next class on Feb. 17 is about composting. WSU offers weekly online Growing Groceries classes through May 19 to teach how to grow food, at $5 per class.
- Upcoming classes include raising strawberries and vegetables in containers. Information: tinyurl.com/wsu-growing-groceries
MASTER GARDENER SPEAKER SERIES: The Snohomish County Master Gardener Foundation offers virtual presentations on sustainable gardening through April 9.
Upcoming speakers:
- 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12, Successful Gardening Amid Tree Roots with Christina Pfeiffer.
- 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, Best Fruit Trees for the Maritime PNW with Monica Maggio.
Register by preceding Monday, $20. Information: gardenlectures.com or 425-357-6010
CAMANO WILDLIFE PROGRAM: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17: Friends of Camano Island Parks present “Swans of Northwest Washington” with Martha Jordan, swan biologist and executive director of Northwest Swan Conservation Association. This program on Zoom will shed light on the problems and controversies swans face on their wintering grounds and what is needed to ensure their future. Information: camanowildlifehabitat.org
WHIDBEY GARDENING WORKSHOP: Registration is open for the Whidbey Gardening Workshop on March 6-7, featuring a combination of online and in-person activities. Classes range from beginner to expert and include garden design, pruning, winter gardening, plant pathology and disease diagnosis. Information: whidbeygardening.org
CREATE A RAIN GARDEN: Washington Stormwater Center and Washington State University Extension are offering online instruction to homeowners in ways to manage excess water on their property. Learn how to build a rain garden. Information: lid.inquiries@wsu.edu
SVC ENRICHMENT COURSES: Skagit Valley College’s Continuing and Community Education program offers virtual short-term, noncredit personal enrichment courses in a variety of subjects including travel, painting, nutrition and gardening. Information: tinyurl.com/svc-short-courses
