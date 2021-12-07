Live Upcoming
OPERATION FACELIFT: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7: On Pearl Harbor Day, the American Legion will host an event to raise funds to repair the historic American Legion Post #92 building that needs a new roof, gutters, stucco, paint and flooring. Post Commander Chuck Seaburg and historian Robin Hanks will discuss the Spanish Revival building built by the WPA in 1940. Richard Hanks will talk about Pearl Harbor Day and about Camano Island resident Bob Neale, Ace of the Flying Tigers. Hanks will also be signing the book, “Solemn the Drums Thrill: Essays on the Fallen Heroes of Stanwood and Camano, World War I to Afghanistan.” Proceeds go to repair the Legion building, 26921 88th Ave. NW, Stanwood.
DAVIS PLACE: Activities for students in grades 6-12 are offered after school, masks required, at the Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood; teens@crc-sc.org; 360-629-5257x1004
- Drop-in Wednesdays: 2:30 -5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8. Students can hang out, make snowflakes out of hangers, eat snacks and play games.
- Ugly Santa hats: 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13. Students can play holiday Minute to Win It games and decorate ugly Santa hats — supplies provided. Please RSVP.
- Sharing Art: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14: Bobbi Samples guides students through an art project that starts with drawing in pencil, then adding ink and color. Next comes how to frame artwork and how to create a printed copy to give as a card or gift. RSVP by Thursday, Dec. 9.
- Teen Drop-In: 2:30-5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15: Holiday Baking, snacks and games. RSVP by Dec. 13.
- All-ages Holiday Festivities:- 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17: Celebrate the holidays with crafts, hot cocoa, desserts, games, stories with Santa, door prizes. Masks required.
- Coasters and Ornaments: 2:30-5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20: Make personalized coasters and ornaments, free for students in grades 6-12
- Cookies and movies: 2:30-5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22: Decorate sugar cookies and watch holiday movies. RSVP by Friday, Dec. 17.
PRIME RIB: Saturday, Dec. 11, 4 p.m. until food is gone at American Legion Post 92, 26921 88th Ave. NW, Stanwood. Dinner of prime rib, baked potato, veggies, salad, rolls and dessert. Cost is $20; $10 kids 12 and under.
LINCOLN THEATRE: Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12: Theater offerings spice up the season at this historic theater. See schedule at lincolntheatre.org
- A Christmas Carol: Through Dec. 11: Live performances of a Dickens classic. Evening shows at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.
- Celtic Yuletide: Sunday, Dec. 12: Magical Strings concert at 3 p.m.
CONWAY HOLIDAY: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 11, 12: Skagit River Produce Farmers Market hosts a Holiday Artisan Market at the northeast corner of I-5 exit 221, Conway. The barn will be full of artists and crafters with handmade gifts. The K-Kats Dixieland Band will play.
PIES TO GO: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11: Utsalady Ladies Aid bake sale features famous Ladies Aid pies, cookies, cakes, candies and preserves until sold out or 3 p.m. at the Utsalady Ladies Aid building, 78 Utsalady Road, Camano.
CAMA BEACH WINTER-FEST: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Cama Beach State Park. Enjoy treats and hot cocoa, create an ornament, make a wreath and other arts and crafts, meet Santa and see his sleigh and listen to live music by A Band of Friends. camabeachfoundation.org
LOST LAKE: Saturday, Dec. 11: The Lost Lake community invites the public to its celebration including the Riding Lawnmower Parade at 2 p.m. and its outdoor decorating contest, which at 7 p.m. will be judged for the brightest lights, most inspirational and most creative. Judging takes place at the Clubhouse, 1469 Lake Drive, Camano Island.
ISLAND MUSIC: 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11: False Sense of Security plays rock, free admission, at Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive.
DRIVE-THRU SANTA PHOTO: 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14: Families can get a photo with Santa in his sleigh as a festive holiday background. Drop off a letter to Santa Claus in a special mailbox. Take home a cookie decorating kit and craft project, while supplies last. Camano Community Center 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. 360-387-0222.
VIENNESE HOLIDAY: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19: Skagit Symphony takes the audience on the Orient Express to Vienna. McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon; mcintyrehall.org
HONEY, I SHRUNK THE ART: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Jan. 23: The 32nd Annual Small Works show features glass, paintings and sculptures of 45 artists. Weekdays by appointment; 360-387-2759. Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. matzkefineart.com.
CHRISTMAS CARD TOUR: Through Dec. 30: Five giant Christmas Cards telling the story of Jesus’ birth between I-5 and Pioneer Highway, east of Stanwood. Tour route flyers will be available at the information box in Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church parking lot, 27201 99th Ave NW. Best viewing is at night.
RETURN FOR REDEMPTION: Through December: Paintings of NYC 1975 - present by Chaim Bezalel & Yonnah Ben Levy. Cassera Gallery, 26915 102nd Drive NW, Stanwood. casseraartspremiers.com
SCHOOLHOUSE LIGHTS: Evenings through December: The historic 1906 Camano Schoolhouse at 993 Orchid Road, Camano Island will be adorned with thousands of white lights for drive-by viewing. Lights for the trees and schoolhouse will be switched on every evening until midnight through New Year’s Eve. Camanoschoolhouse.com
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Through December: Paul Anderson and Ron Cooper, woodturning artists, and Duane Hoekstra will display their woodworks at Beach 1 Gallery in Camano Country Club, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano. 360-387-1655
THINK SMALL: Through Jan. 13: Small Art Works, a regional juried art show, is showing at the Guilded Gallery, 8702 271st St. NW, Stanwood. guildedgallery.com
GUITAR ON TAP: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays: Ford Giebrecht plays Brazilian classical, American and Latin jazz, rock and originals at Tapped, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
DIG INTO HISTORY: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society’s Eldridge Center is open for research at 27122 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood, 360-629-6110, sahs-fncc.org
TEEN DROP-IN: 2:30-5 p.m. Wednesdays: Students in grades 6-12 can hang out, make friends and play games at the Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Teens@crc-sc.org
PUB TRIVIA: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Plaza
OPEN MIC JAM: 7-11 p.m. Thursdays: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, hosts a free open mike jam Thursday nights. locobillys.com
DANCE LESSONS: 8-9 p.m. Fridays: $10, plus open dancing with free admission at Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. locobillys.com
MUSEUM TOUR: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society offers tours of historical buildings. 27112 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, sahs-fncc.org
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE: Find a wide range of subjects offered daily, such as storytimes for children and classes. sno-isle.org.
