Live Upcoming
MUSIC AT THE MUSE: The Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce Street, Conway, has live performances. conwaymuse.com
- Whiskey Fever, 8 p.m. April 23
- Pacific Twang, 8 p.m. May 21
CAMANO WILDLIFE PROGRAM: 7 p.m. April 20: Learn about native plants for a changing climate in an online presentation by Brenda Cunningham, garden manager of Salal Display Garden. For a Zoom link, visit camanowildlifehabitat.org, call 360-387-2236 or email camanowildlifehabitat@gmail.com. The Camano Wildlife Habitat Project, sponsored by Friends of Camano Island Parks, hosts public presentations on the third Wednesday of each month.
CONCERTI FROM THE COURT: 7 p.m. April 20: The second Skagit Valley 2022 Salish Sea Early Music Festival performance features special guest harpsichordist David Schrader from Chicago with flutist Jeffrey Cohan and baroque chamber orchestra in a program of works by composers associated with the Prussian king’s renowned musical court, including Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach, Johann Sebastian Bach, Johann Joachim Quantz and the flutist king himself. Fir-Conway Lutheran Church, 18101 Fir Island Rd., Conway. Information: 360-445-5396 or salishseafestival.org/skagit
LEARN ABOUT GRAY WHALES: 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, April 20: The Orca Network hosts a virtual event for children titled, "Gray Whales: Return of the Sounders," to learn about gray whales and what makes them fascinating. The event is free, but pre-registration is required. orcanetwork.org
MENTAL HEALTH FACILITY: 7 p.m. April 20: Camano Island Democrats host guest speaker Gay-Lynn Beighton, the public policy chairperson for the Snohomish County Affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Beighton will discuss the proposed Mental Health Facility in Stanwood. For a Zoom link, email camanoislanddemocrats@gmail.com
SOUND OF MUSIC: April 22-May 1: Skagit Valley College presents “The Sound of Music” at McIntyre Hall, 2501 East College Way, Mount Vernon. Information: 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org
FREE GUIDED BUS TOUR OF CAMANO: 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Saturday, April 23: Friends of Camano Island Parks and the Camano Center offer three-hour tours of Camano that include interesting facts, points of interest, public parks and historic sites. There will be stops at several sites. Both trips start and finish at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road. To reserve a spot on the 10-passenger bus, call 360-387-0222.
EARTHQUAKE SAFETY: 1-3 p.m. April 23: The Camano Preparedness Group presents “Earthquakes & the NW Faults” and “Water Purification & Storage” at the Camano Community Center, 606 Arrowhead Road. camanopreparednessgroup.org
DAVIS PLACE: Activities for grades 6-12 are offered after school at the Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood; teens@crc-sc.org; 360-629-5257x1004
- Teen drop-in: 2:30-5 p.m. Wednesdays for students in grades 6-12.
- Shop for prom: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 23. Free gently used prom attire. Appointments: Email info@crc-sc.org.
- Written Wall Art: 2:30-5 p.m. April 26. Camano artist Melanie Serroels will provide instruction in italic calligraphy using a Sharpie pen, then guide participants through a project making a sign with a quote or poem. RSVP: info@crc-sc.org
- Teen Late Night: 5-7:30 p.m. April 29, for friends, food and games.
5K FUN RUN: 10 a.m. April 23: The annual 5K Goose is Loose fun run/walk is at Heritage Park in Stanwood. Register at runsignup.com or in person an hour before the race.
WHALE PARADE: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23: The Welcome the Whales Parade takes place in Langley. People can dress as their favorite critter and join the parade, which begins at the U.S. Bank parking lot and ends at the Langley waterfront for a brief ceremony and dedication. orcanetwork.org
ANNUAL BIKE RIDE RETURNS: April 24: The McClinchy Mile Camano Climb starts in Stanwood with three route options: a 15-mile flat Stanwood farms route, a 35-mile hilly route around half of Camano, a 50-mile challenging ride around the perimeter of Camano and a 65-mile route that combines the Camano perimeter and Stanwood farm routes. Registration: bikesclub.org/mcclinchy
TENANT RIGHTS: 5-7 p.m. April 25: The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano and Snohomish County Legal Services' Housing Justice Project will host a presentation, followed by brief in-person consultations on tenant rights. In-person and via Zoom: crc-sc.org.
SHS PLANT SALE: 2-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays starting April 27: Stanwood High School horticultural science classes are back with the Bloom’n Plant Sale, featuring annuals, perennials, vegetable starts, herbs and flower baskets. facebook.com/StanwoodHighSchoolGreenhouse
PURSES WITH PURPOSE: 11 a.m. April 30: Luncheon and auction of high-end new or gently used purses to fund college scholarships and to send local eighth-grade girls to a one-week STEM camp on a college campus to encourage them to attend college. The event, hosted by Stanwood-Camano AAUW, is at the Camano Center. Tickets: aauwsc.org
SWAP MEET: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 30: The Stillaguamish Grange is hosting a vendor event, swap meet and garage sale indoors and outdoors featuring various items. A food truck will be on site. facebook.com/StillaguamishGrange1058
TULIP CONCERT: 7 p.m. April 30: The Bethany Tulip Concert returns after a year away. The free musical event features the Bethany Bells, Bethany Choir, Children's Choir and Worship Team from the Bethany Covenant Church at 1318 South 18th Street, Mount Vernon. bccmv.org
ART RECEPTION: 5-7 p.m. May 6: The Beach 1 Gallery is hosting an artists reception for Colleen Nygard, an artist/author living on a little farm on Camano Island. Her self-published children's book, "The Adventures of Rhode Island Roxy: Space Chicken," has sold hundreds of copies. Her art, ranging from painterly realism to a soft-focused abstract impressionism, will be on display and for sale through May. Beach 1 Gallery is in the Camano Country Club at 1243 Beach Drive, Camano. 360-387-1655
GUIDED NATURE WALK: 9:45 a.m. May 7:Meet at Iverson Spit parking lot at the end of Iverson Beach Road. This level walk follows the dike to a marsh and back through the Hobbit Trail, each offering views of Port Susan. Caravan to Kristoferson Creek for salmon viewing, and then to English Boom for a 1-mile walk on the beachside Marsh Trail, with views of Skagit Bay and Mount Baker. Friends of Camano Island Parks offers guided public walks on first Saturdays from November through June. friendsofcamanoislandparks.org
PLANT SALE: 9 p.m.-3 p.m., May 7: The Snohomish County Master Gardener annual plant sale returns after a two-year hiatus in three parking lots that surround the WSU Snohomish County Extension offices in South Everett, 600 128th St. SE, at the south end of McCollum Park. snomgf.org/plant-sale.html
50th ANNIVERSARY: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 14: Celebrate 50 years of the Historical Society in Stanwood. Tickets are $50 at luncheon.sahsfncc.org.
MEMORIAL DAY: 11:45 a.m. May 30: The Boy Scouts of BSA Troop 86 (Camano Island) will raise the American Flag from its half-mast display back to full height at noon this day at the Stanwood Area Historical Society. Museum displays will be open on the second and third floors of the Floyd.
Live Ongoing
SKAGIT VALLEY TULIP FESTIVAL: Through April: Dozens of events and activities, along with blooming fields of tulips and daffodils throughout the valley. The festival office is at 311 W. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. tulipfestival.org.
ART ON CAMANO: Through April: Beach 1 Gallery features art from artist Joyce Dunn, whose work in soft pastels and acrylics will be on display all month at 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. 360-387-1655.
DANCE LESSONS: 7-9 p.m. Fridays. Hosting five couple sessions in a studio at 3 W. North Camano Drive, Camano. Cost $20. RSVP to the.best.island.dancing@gmail.com
BOARD GAME NIGHT:5:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays: Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island.
DIG INTO HISTORY: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society’s Eldridge Center is open for research visits at 27122 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood, 360-629-6110, sahs-fncc.org
PUB TRIVIA: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Plaza
OPEN MIC JAM: 7-11 p.m. Thursdays: Open mic and jam session at Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood.
DANCE LESSONS: 8-9 p.m. Fridays: $10, plus open dancing with free admission at Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood.
MUSEUM TOUR: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society offers tours of historical buildings. Also see the history of local scouting and Camano Island resort history exhibits in the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27112 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, sahs-fncc.org
Online offerings
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE: Events include storytimes, crafts and book discussion. Visit sno-isle.org.
