DAVIS PLACE: Activities for students in grades 6-12 are offered after school, masks required, at the Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood; teens@crc-sc.org; 360-629-5257x1004
- Teen drop-in: 2:30-5 p.m. Wednesdays: Students in grades 6-12 can make friends, eat snacks and play games.
- Nerd Bowl: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24: The best Worst Trivia, Riddle Scavenger Hunt and mug cakes. Dinner provided.
- You're Toast! and other gross-out games: 2:30-5 p.m. March 7.
CAMANO WILDLIFE PROGRAM: Shona Aitken, education coordinator at Wolf Hollow Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, will present on wildlife babies — when they are likely to appear, how they are injured or orphaned and how to reduce our impacts. On Zoom at 7 p.m. Feb. 16. Registration: 360-387-2236 or camanowildlifehabitat.org
MUSIC AT THE MUSE: The Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce Street, Conway, has several upcoming live performances scheduled. conwaymuse.com
- Prozac Mountain Boys, 8 p.m. Feb. 19
- Stardrums & Lady Keys, 8 p.m. Feb. 26
- Joe Cook Blues Band, 8 p.m. March 5
- Comfort Food, 9 p.m. March 12
LEARN ABOUT TRANSIT OPTIONS: 11 a.m. March 8: Island Transit officials present about the fare-free bus service, paratransit, vanpools and Ride Link routes to Camano, Stanwood, Everett and Mount Vernon. Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood; crc-sc.org
VINTAGE WATERCOLORISTS: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 19 and 26, is the fourth annual Jack Dorsey Invitational show of five celebrated Washington watercolorists. This year’s group includes Eric Weigardt, Bill Hook, Deanne Lemley, Molly Murrah and H. Rusty Platz III. Sunnyshore Studio, 2803 S. East Camano Drive, Camano; sunnyshorestudio.com
CELTIC ILLUSION: This modern Irish dance and magic stage show, created, choreographed and starring Anthony Street (Lord of the Dance), will be at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett on Thursday, April 7. angelofthewindsarena.com
ANNUAL BIKE RIDE RETURNS: The McClinchy Mile Camano Climb is back on April 24 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID. The ride starts in Stanwood, and riders have three routes to choose from: a 15-mile flat Stanwood farms route, a hilly 35-mile route around half of Camano, a challenging 50-mile ride around the perimeter of Camano and the 65-mile route that combines the Camano perimeter and Stanwood farms routes. Registration required. Visit bikesclub.org/mcclinchy
Live Ongoing
SPECIAL EFFECTS, STAGE COMBAT AND MONSTERS: Reality collides with the fantasy world of Dungeons & Dragons in the play "She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition," which runs through Feb. 13 in Marysville. Performances are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the Red Curtain Arts Center, 9315 State Ave, Suite J. Tickets are $22 for adults, and $18 for seniors, students and military personnel. redcurtainfoundation.org
CELEBRATE ART: Through March 24: The winter collection of regional juried art is displayed Wednesday to Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Guilded Gallery, 8702 271st St. NW, Stanwood. guildedgallery.com
BOARD GAME NIGHT: 5:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays: Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island.
DIG INTO HISTORY: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society’s Eldridge Center is open for research visits at 27122 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood, 360-629-6110, sahs-fncc.org
PUB TRIVIA: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Plaza
OPEN MIC JAM: 7-11 p.m. Thursdays: Open mic and jam session at Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood.
DANCE LESSONS: 8-9 p.m. Fridays: $10, plus open dancing with free admission at Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood.
MUSEUM TOUR: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society offers tours of historical buildings. Also see the history of local scouting and Camano Island resort history exhibits in the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27112 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, sahs-fncc.org
Online offerings
TEEN DATING VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH: Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County offers free, virtual classes for teens about safe dating and healthy relationships. Topics include red flags, consent and how to get help. A one-hour class on Zoom will take place at 6 p.m. Feb. 15, 17, 22 and 24. Participants will have a chance to win a $25 gift card. Register by email at prevention@dvs-snoco.org. Also, webinars for parents and service providers are held 2-3 p.m. Fridays in February. Workshops will cover healthy and unhealthy communication in relationships, talking to teens about dating violence and how various media communicates relationships to teens. dvs-snoco.org/education.
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE: Library events include storytimes, crafts and book discussion. See full list of events at sno-isle.org
- Family Trivia – Youth Literature: 7-8:15 p.m. Feb. 16
- Craft & Chat – Early Bird Coffee and Crafts: 9-10:30 a.m. Feb. 17
- Family Storytime via Zoom: 10-11 a.m. Feb. 19
