BEACH 1 GALLERY: Through May: Camano Island artist Jason Otto's acrylic on canvas paintings are featured. Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. The show runs daily during clubhouse hours. Information: camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery

SPRING INTO ART: Through June 17: Stanwood-Camano Arts Guild presents this juried art show with 33 regional artists 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday at the Guilded Gallery, 8702 271st St., Stanwood. Information: 360-629-2787

CALL TO ARTISTS: June 9 deadline: Stanwood-Camano Arts Guild is accepting artist applications for Celebrate Summer, a regional juried art show that will run June 23-September 2. Information: entrythingy.com

SPRING HAS SPRUNG: Through June 27: Matzke Fine Art Gallery & Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island, presents a spring-themed show of 16 artists in the gallery and 45 artists in the sculpture park. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Information: matzkefineart.com 

HANDCRAFTED FURNITURE: April-June: Cassera Gallery South presents Outside the Box Handcrafted Furniture by Stuart Welch. Hours by appointment. 26915 102nd Drive NW, Suite 102/103, Stanwood. 310-691-9391

Upcoming

POP UP YOGA & TAI CHI: Noon Saturday, May 28: Join Movement Arts for free movement classes at Camano Commons on the Green, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: movementarts.com

COMMUNITY SHRED: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Windermere Real Estate hosts a fundraiser shred event at 818 N. Sunrise Blvd. Camano Island. Donations go to WSU Extension Office on Camano Island.

MEMORIAL DAY OBSERVANCE: 11 a.m. Monday, May 31: Stanwood Area Historical Society honors fallen veterans at Anderson Cemetery, 7630 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. At noon, the observance moves to the SAHS Veterans Memorial, 27112 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood for a flag ceremony and other activities. Information sahs-fncc.org

CAMANO FARMERS MARKET: 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 1: Camano Farmers Market kicks off in the grass circle inside Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. The market will be held every Tuesday, June-September. Information: market@camanocommons.com

LOCO BILLY’S WILD MOON SALOON: 7-11 p.m. Thursday, June 3: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102 Ave. NW, Stanwood reopens with a free open mike/jam night featuring Richard Williams and Chris Eger. Information: locobillys.com

STANWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 2-6 p.m. Friday, June 4: Stanwood Farmers Market kicks off behind the Stanwood Police Station, 8727 271st St. NW, Stanwood. The market will be held every Friday, June-Oct. 8. Information: stanwoodfarmersmarket.org

COMMUNITY CONGA: Noon-2 p.m., Saturday, June 12: Celebrate summer with socially distanced dancing and music at Freedom Park at Terry's Corner, Camano Island. Information: email dan@koffman.net

CAMANO ISLAND GUIDED WALK: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 19: Friends of Camano Island Parks offers a guided walk of Barnum Point County Park.  This 3.3-mile walk has viewing platforms and benches along trails that loop through mature coastal forest and down to the beach. No dogs allowed.

CAMANO CRAB DASH: 9 a.m. Saturday, July 21: Register for the 5K or 10K Run/Walk. Information: runsignup.com/Race/WA/CamanoIsland/CamanoCrabDash

Online offerings

SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE PROGRAMS: Join online programs offered by Sno-Isle Libraries in a wide range of subjects, including storytimes for children, classes for adults and family trivia events. Programs are online and require registration. Information: sno-isle.org

  • 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, Toddler Storytime
  • 10 a.m. Thursday, May 27, Family Storytime
  • 11 a.m. Friday, May 28, Online Book Group: “In the Unlikely Event”
  • 5 p.m. Friday, May 28, Online Family Trivia: Tech Thru the Ages

ARBORETUM TOUR: Take an online tour of the Evergreen Arboretum and Gardens. View dozens of photos of the sculpture garden, rock garden, Japanese maple grove, conifer garden and small urban tree walk. Information: evergreenarboretum.com/virtualtour  Or tour the gardens in person daily at 145 Alverson Blvd., Everett.

