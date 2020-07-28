Live July 29-Aug. 4
Fundraiser: 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 28. Utsalady Ladies Aid can’t hold fundraiser events, so they will have a booth at the Camano Farmers Market to sell upcycled aluminum can garden art flowers.
Farmers markets: Tuesday, July 28 and Friday, July 31 and. Wear a mask; keep social distance; let vendors handle the wares.
- Stanwood Farmers Market runs 2-6 p.m. on Fridays in Stanwood near the Amtrak platform.
- Camano Farmers Market runs 3-7 p.m. on Tuesdays at Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
New Beginnings: Wednesdays-Saturdays, July 29 to Sept. 24. A Guilded Gallery opens with a juried summer collection of original art of regional artists created during the lock down. Gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 8700 271st Street NW, Stanwood.
Paper Parade with a Purpose: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1: Instead of the usual fair parade, Stanwood/Camano Rotary Club is organizing a paper shredding parade to raise money for projects like Coats for Kids, Imagination Library and scholarships for Stanwood High seniors. Anyone can join the parade by bringing bags or boxes of confidential papers and drive through the Washington Federal Bank parking lot, 9025 271st St. NW, Stanwood, where Rotary Club members in masks and gloves will take the papers and put them in the shredding truck. Suggested donation is $10-20 per bag or box. Rotarians encourage drivers to dress up, decorate cars, bring kids for the outing and honk horns where candy treats await for all participants, and prizes will go to the most creative cars/gang.
Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park: Through Aug. 20. Sculpture Northwest members show their work in the gallery and outside in the park. 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Show runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays or by appointment; 360-387-2759; matzkefineart.com.
Horse Camp: Aug. 24-28. Summer Horse Day Camp for all skill levels for kids ages 8 to 15 at Warm Beach Camp. Staff follows CDC guidelines and state requirements. Certified Horsemanship Association trained staff supervise and direct activities. Highlights include Western and English riding instruction, arena games and trail rides. Information: WBHorsemanship.com or 800-228-6724, ext. 2282.
Parade of appreciation: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4. Camano Law Enforcement Support Foundation and Citizens Patrol will have a car parade in support of Island County first responders. The parade will start on Arrowhead Road and proceed through neighborhoods such as Camaloch and Country Club, encouraging residents to cheer for the forces that keep citizens safe.
Online offerings
Skagit Theatre Camp 2020: Monday to Friday, July 27-31. Camp goes online with free theater education for all ages through the Lincoln Theatre's social media sites. Videos teach theater skills — from choreography to stage makeup to puppetry — taught by Lincoln Theatre and STC staff and local talent. Watch the videos at your leisure; lincolntheatre.org
Lincoln Theatre: This local theater offers various shows to view online, including music, opera, movies and the Quarantine Cat Film Fest. Information: lincolntheatre.org
Civility First workshops: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5. Learn how to maintain civil connections during challenging circumstances. Online workshops, limited to 10 participants, are held on the first Wednesday of each month. Details: civility1st@gmail.com
Art contest: Civility First and Sno-Isle Libraries invite people of all ages to submit an original artwork or photograph with the theme of “Choose Civility — Respect Others, Listen, & Be Kind.” Deadline is Aug. 15. The Pacific Northwest Art School in Coupeville will judge and announce winners Aug. 25. Prizes of $100 go to first place and $50 to each runner-up in three age divisions. Entries will be shown in an online gallery at civilityfirst.org. Details: civilityfirst.org/art-contest.html
Pandemic impacts: 7-9 p.m. Aug. 13. Camano Preparedness Group presents “The Psycho-Social Impact of COVID-19” with Dr. Robert Mitchell, Director of the Disaster Medicine Project. It’s an open discussion on Zoom about COVID-19 impacts from a psychological and social standpoint and ways to handle it. The public is welcome. CIP meets second Thursdays. Meeting details: camanopreparednessgroup.org
Sno-Isle Libraries events: The library offers a mix of online events, including story times, book groups, lectures, Talk Time for English Learners, Online Craft and Chat, Trivia Night, Silver Kite Social Hours. Find listings at sno-isle.org, click events.
Sno-Isle Libraries training: Programs include: Mango, to learn languages; Brainfuse, with their live one-on-one academic tutoring in a variety of subjects (grades K through the first year of college); LearningExpress Library, with interactive practice exams and guides for academic tests, including GED, ACT, SAT, GRE, U.S. citizenship, civil service, military and professional licensing and certification; Lynda.com, with instructional video tutorials for software packages, web design, business and management skills, financial literacy, job and career skills, etc. Information: sno-isle.org/onlinelearning
Donate to fundraiser: Camano Center is looking for sponsors and donations for its 14th Annual Gala Auction, scheduled for Saturday, September 26. It’s a major fundraiser that supports helpful senior programs, like the medical rides program, adult day program, grocery delivery service, Camano connections calls, disaster registry service, essential shopping trips. To sponsor the auction, donate an item or learn more: camanocenter.org/gala-auction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.