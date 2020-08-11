Live Aug. 11-18
Farmers markets: Tuesday, Aug. 11 and Friday, Aug. 14. Wear a mask; keep social distance.
- Stanwood Farmers Market runs 2-6 p.m. on Fridays in Stanwood near the Amtrak platform.
- Camano Farmers Market runs 3-7 p.m. on Tuesdays at Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
New Beginnings: Wednesdays-Saturdays through Sept. 24. A Guilded Gallery opens with a juried summer collection of original art of regional artists created during the lockdown. Gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
Outdoor Patio Sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. Camano Center’s 2nd Chance Thrift Store presents a patio sale with practical, vintage and antique items. The Camano Center remains closed, and there will be no access to the building or restrooms. Masks and social distancing are required. 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island.
Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park: Through Aug. 20. Sculpture Northwest members show their work in the gallery and outside in the park. 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Show runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays or by appointment; 360-387-2759; matzkefineart.com.
Kiwanis Estate Sale: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22. Stanwood Camano Kiwanis Club is holding an estate sale — furniture, kitchen tools, an electric scooter for the disabled, books, collectible plates, antiques and other items available. 396 Starfield Lane, Camano Island.
Horse Camp: Aug. 24-28. Summer Horse Day Camp for all skill levels for kids ages 8 to 15 at Warm Beach Camp. Staff follows CDC guidelines and state requirements. Certified Horsemanship Association trained staff supervise and direct activities. Highlights include Western and English riding instruction, arena games and trail rides. Information: WBHorsemanship.com or 800-228-6724, ext. 2282.
Online offerings
Lincoln Theatre: This local theater offers various shows to view online, including music, opera, movies and the Quarantine Cat Film Fest. Information: lincolntheatre.org
Art contest: Civility First and Sno-Isle Libraries invite people of all ages to submit an original artwork or a photograph with the theme of “Choose Civility — Respect Others, Listen & Be Kind.” Deadline is Aug. 15. The Pacific Northwest Art School in Coupeville will judge and announce winners Aug. 25. Prizes of $100 go to first place and $50 to each runner-up in three age divisions. Entries will be shown in an online gallery at civilityfirst.org. Details: civilityfirst.org/art-contest.html
Pandemic impacts: 7-9 p.m. Aug. 13. Camano Preparedness Group presents “The Psycho-Social Impact of COVID-19” with Dr. Robert Mitchell, director of the Disaster Medicine Project. It’s an open discussion on Zoom about COVID-19 impacts from a psychological and social standpoint and ways to handle it. Details: camanopreparednessgroup.org
Sno-Isle Libraries events: The library offers a mix of online events, including story times, book groups, lectures, Talk Time for English Learners, Online Craft and Chat, Trivia Night, Silver Kite Social Hours. Find listings at sno-isle.org, click events.
Sno-Isle Libraries training: Programs include: Mango, to learn languages; Brainfuse, with their live one-on-one academic tutoring in a variety of subjects (grades K through the first year of college); LearningExpress Library, with interactive practice exams and guides for academic tests, including GED, ACT, SAT, GRE, U.S. citizenship, civil service, military and professional licensing and certification; Lynda.com, with instructional video tutorials for software packages, web design, business and management skills, financial literacy, job and career skills, etc. Information: sno-isle.org/onlinelearning
Camano Wildlife Program: 7 p.m. Aug. 19. Friends of Camano Island Parks present “Camano Island’s Sound Habitats: In our Backyards and Beyond” with Jerilyn Ritzman, Shore Stewards Coordinator for WSU Extension Island County. This program on Zoom highlights the nearshore habitats citizens protect when taking good care of their property. Program details: camanowildlifehabitat.org
Donate to fundraiser: Camano Center is looking for sponsors and donations for its 14th Annual Gala Auction, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26. It’s a major fundraiser that supports senior programs, like the medical rides program, adult day program, grocery delivery service, Camano connections calls, disaster registry service and essential shopping trips. To sponsor the auction, donate an item or learn more: camanocenter.org/gala-auction.
Cocoon House Virtual Fundraiser: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. Cocoon House presents “A Virtual Evening in SILK” to celebrate the 15th anniversary of this non-profit organization that serves homeless and at risk youth. The auction begins with trivia followed by a live auction and Raise the Paddle. Registration: event.gives/silk
