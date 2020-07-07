Online offerings
Lincoln Theatre: This local theater offers various shows to view online, including music, opera and movies. Details: lincolntheatre.org
Killer Whale Tales: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9. Northwest Stream Center presents an entertaining educational online event for all ages. Biologist Jeff Hogan explores the San Juan killer whale population via amazing photographs and underwater video. When you see a killer whale in the wild, you’ll recognize if it’s traveling, sleeping, hunting, or playing. This event meets Next Generation Science Standards for third through sixth grades. Participants will use scientific methods and create hypotheses, then test those hypotheses using actual data from a tagged killer whale. Computer or smart phone needed for Zoom event. Register: 425-316-8592 or streamkeeper.org; $5 for Adopt A Stream Foundation members; $7 for non-members.
Sno-Isle Libraries: The library offers a mix of online resources, programs and events at sno-isle.org. Programs include: Brainfuse, which offers opportunities for you to achieve your learning and career goals with their live one-on-one academic tutoring in a variety of subjects (grades K through the first year of college), a practice test center, and other online resources; LearningExpress Library, with interactive practice exams and guides for academic tests, including GED, ACT, SAT, GRE, U.S. citizenship, civil service, military and professional licensing and certification; Lynda.com, a service offering instructional video tutorials for software packages, web design, business and management skills, financial literacy, job and career skills, etc. Visit sno-isle.org/onlinelearning
Master Gardeners classes: “Slugs and Snails” is one of five informative and concise vegetable gardening classes being offered online free by WSU-Snohomish County Extension Master Gardeners in July. The lineup also includes: “Growing Vegetables for Fall and Winter Harvest,” “Beneficial Insects in Your Garden” and “Watering Your Vegetable Garden.” Each Zoom online class lasts 45 minutes including time for questions. Classes start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday evenings July 7-21. Registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/y9qw9ok8. Master Gardener volunteers are available to answer plant questions at 425-357-6010, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, or by email at snocomg@gmail.com.
Virtual Scavenger Hunt: 2:30-4 p.m. Tuesday, July 14. Davis Teen Programs and Stanwood Camano Youth Partnership offer a free virtual event, “Selfie Scavenger Hunt Socially Distance Style.” Teens have 90 minutes to take and upload photos for the hunt. Each photo gets up to five points. The more creative the photo, the more points. The teen with the most points wins a prize. The event kicks off on Zoom; contact for instructions or questions: 369-629-5257 x1004 or teens@crc-sc.org.
Teen Jam Session: 4-5 p.m. Thursday, July 16. Hang out, play music, and check in on one another on Zoom. Davis Teen Programs, Stanwood Camano Youth Partnership and the Snohomish County Music Project are creating a space for teens to "chill." Participants don’t need to have or play an instrument. RSVP to save a spot and get Zoom link. Contact 369-629-5257 x1004 or teens@crc-sc.org.
Afternoon Breakfast Club: 2:30-4 p.m. Tuesday, July 21. Grab a favorite breakfast food and join Davis Teen Programs to watch a fun G or PG movie on Zoom. For details and link, contact the Community Resource Center Contact 369-629-5257 x1004 or teens@crc-sc.org.
Virtual Pictionary: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23. Teens going into 6-12 grades will play Pictionary over Zoom. RSVP to save a spot and get Zoom link. Contact 369-629-5257 x1004 or teens@crc-sc.org.
Live July 15-25
Outdoor Jazz Concert: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 15. RSVP now for Camano Center’s first summer concert. Trish Hatley sings with her quartet including Reuel Lubag on piano. Hatley is known for covering popular songs and jazz standards from the Great American Songbook. Weather permitting, the concert will be outdoors on the back patio on metal chairs or bring your own outdoor seating. Tickets are limited to 40 to allow for a rain plan: inside with socially distanced seating. Masks are required.
Neighborhood sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 17-18. Find bargains at Lost Lake Community Garage sale off Monticello Drive, Camano Island.
Stanwood Summer Car Concerts: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, July 18. Shaggy Sweet plays an Eastside concert in the parking lot on 88th Avenue behind the police station, free, sponsored by Re/Max Associate Brokers and Community Transit. Cars park six feet apart. People outside of cars must wear masks. Donations will be collected for the Stanwood Camano Food Bank.
Pub 282: Live entertainment is featured at Pub 282, 370 NE Camano Drive in Camano Plaza. pub282.com or 360-926-8960
- HotRod.Red: 7-10 p.m. Friday, July 17. Various shades of rock
- Jimmy Wright Band: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 18. Blues, classic rock
Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park: Currently open with a group show. A new show runs July 25-August 30. Matzke Gallery collaborates on a special show with Sculpture NW. Sculptors will show their work in the gallery and outside in the park. 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Show runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays or by appointment; 360-387-2759; matzkefineart.com.
