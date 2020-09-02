Live Sept. 1 – Sept. 7
FARMERS MARKETS: Tuesday, Sept. 1, and Friday, Sept 4. Wear a mask; keep social distance.
- Stanwood Farmers Market runs 2-6 p.m. on Fridays in Stanwood near the Amtrak platform.
- Camano Farmers Market runs 3-6 p.m. on Tuesdays at Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
POP-UP YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4. Free community outdoor yoga in the fresh air and food drive for Stanwood Camano Food Bank. Bring a mat or a beach towel or just practice on the grass. Bring a non-perishable item to support the food bank. 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano, Island.
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Beach 1 Gallery Artist Reception: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4. Camano Island artist John Hadley, Jr. paints in abstraction to capture the motion and high-impact colors of the ever-changing environment of the Northwest. Hadley’s art will be featured at the reception and during September at the Camano Country Club Beach Gallery 1. Masks and social distancing required. 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island.
CARS AND COFFEE: 7-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5. Come out to the Baked Café at Terry’s Corner for cars and free coffee. First and third Saturdays of the month. 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
OUTDOOR THRIFT SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5. Camano Center’s 2nd Chance Thrift Store presents a patio sale with practical, vintage and antique items. The Camano Center remains closed, and there will be no access to the building or restrooms. Masks and social distancing required. 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island.
INDOOR FLEA MARKET: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5. The South Camano Grange hosts a sale of a variety of interesting items. 2227 S. Camano Drive, Camano Island.
Art auction: Sept 12 through Oct. 31 at Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park. This 11th annual art auction is a benefit to keep “starving artists” alive and offers art lovers to get, perhaps, a deal on 100 pieces in all mediums by many artists. Art can be seen anytime online at matzkefineart.com/annual-art-auction or in person 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends Friday-Sunday. At any time, people can leave an absentee bid or buy at full price. 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. To inquire, email matzke@camano.net or call 360-387-2759.
NEW BEGINNINGS: Wednesdays-Saturdays through Sept. 24. A Guilded Gallery opens with a juried summer collection of original art of regional artists created during the lockdown. Gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 8700 271st St. NW., Stanwood.
Online offerings
LAND TRUST’S SUMMER PHOTO SCAVENGER HUNT: The Whidbey Camano Land Trust’s Summer Photo Scavenger Hunt is underway through Sept. 30. Follow online clues to help identify properties on Whidbey and Camano islands protected by the Land Trust. Then, visit three of those places, snap a photo from designated spots, submit them to the Land Trust and win a Land Trust sticker. Participants will be entered in a drawing for a copy of the recently updated and expanded Island County recreational guidebook, "Getting to the Water's Edge on Whidbey & Camano Islands." Get started at wclt.org/scavengerhunt.
BIKE ART CONTEST: Aug. 23 through Sept. 5: The Sharing Wheels Community Bike Shop "Built with Bike" contest gives artists, families and makers of all kinds access to a variety of new and used bike parts and a challenge to create something beautiful, fun or functional with the parts. Registration: sharingwheels.org/classes/art-contest.
LINCOLN THEATRE: This local theater offers various shows to view online, including music, opera and movies. Information: lincolntheatre.org
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES EVENTS: The library offers a mix of online events, including story times, book groups, lectures, Talk Time for English Learners, Online Craft and Chat, Trivia Night, Silver Kite Social Hours. Information: sno-isle.org
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES TRAINING: Programs include: Mango, to learn languages; Brainfuse, with their live one-on-one academic tutoring in a variety of subjects (grades K through the first year of college); LearningExpress Library, with interactive practice exams and guides for academic tests, including GED, ACT, SAT, GRE, U.S. citizenship, civil service, military and professional licensing and certification; Lynda.com, with instructional video tutorials for software packages, web design, business and management skills, financial literacy, job and career skills, etc. Information: sno-isle.org/onlinelearning
DONATE TO FUNDRAISER: Camano Center is looking for sponsors and donations for its 14th Annual Gala Auction, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26. It’s a major fundraiser that supports senior programs, like the medical rides program, adult day program, grocery delivery service, Camano connections calls, disaster registry service, essential shopping trips. To sponsor the auction, donate or learn more: camanocenter.org/gala-auction.
CAMANO WILDLIFE PROGRAM: 7 p.m. Sept. 16: Friends of Camano Island Parks present “Camano Island Trees in Decline” with Kevin Zobrist, WSU Extension forestry professor. This program on Zoom explores why dead and dying trees have proliferated throughout the region, especially with cedars and hemlocks, causing concern for many property owners. Program details: camanowildlifehabitat.org
COCOON HOUSE VIRTUAL FUNDRAISER: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26: Cocoon House presents “A Virtual Evening in SILK” to celebrate the 15th anniversary of this nonprofit organization that serves homeless and at-risk youths. The event begins with trivia followed by a live auction and Raise the Paddle. Registration: event.gives/silk
FRIENDS OF THE POOR WALK: Sept. 26 through Oct. 2.: The Society of St. Vincent de Paul invites the public to a virtual walk with the St. Vincent de Paul and parishioners from St. Cecilia Catholic Church to assist those in need within the community. Participants pick the walk and start time and use the week to fulfill walking goals. Pledge and invite others to pledge to help neighbors in need. All pledges should be mailed to St. Cecilia Catholic Church, P.O. Box 1002, Stanwood, WA 98292 and clearly marked St. Vincent de Paul Friends of the Poor Walk.
