CAMANO CRAB DASH: 9 a.m. Saturday, July 17: Register for the 5K or 10K Run/Walk. Online registration ends Tuesday, July 13; stragglers can call Wednesday morning 360-387-0222 to get in — there's no race day registration. Information: runsignup.com/Race/WA/CamanoIsland/CamanoCrabDash
REOPENING: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, July 16: The Stanwood Community and Senior Center is reopening as Lincoln Hill Retirement Community at 7430 276th Street NW, Stanwood. The public is invited to celebrate at a grand reopening fundraiser. The ribbon-cutting is at noon. Refreshments include hot dogs, coleslaw and potato salad. Information: stanwoodseniorcenter.org
POP-UP YOGA: noon-1:45 p.m. Friday, July 16: Gather outdoors on the green at Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd. for a free yoga class. Bring a donation for the Stanwood Camano Food Bank. Information: movementarts.com
PILCHUCK GLASS: Opens Saturday, July 17: Pilchuck Glass School Show — Celebrating 50 years, the show features more than 25 artists from the world-class glass school near Stanwood. Hosted at Matzke Fine Art Gallery & Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Information: matzkefineart.com
JR RANGER NATURE PROGRAM: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17: Learn what it means to be a junior ranger. Designed for 4-12 year-olds. Meet in front of the historic store at Cama Beach State Park. Junior rangers meet at 2 p.m. on Mondays and Saturdays. The park has many activities listed at camabeachfoundation.org.
STANWOOD SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: The city of Stanwood sponsors a concert series on both ends of town. Next up —
• 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 17: The Naughty Blokes jam in east Stanwood.
• 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 24: Shaggy Sweet rocks it in west Stanwood.
ARTIST RECEPTION: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, July 24: Meet artists at the Guilded Gallery, 8702 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Celebrate Summer regional juried art show runs through Sept. 2.
COMEDY NIGHT: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 24: Camano Country Club presents a night of stand-up comedy to benefit the clubhouse at 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island; $15. Information: camanocountryclub.com
ICE CREAM AT THE FAIRGROUNDS: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 31: Visit the Stillaguamish Grange at 6521 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood for a drive-thru ice cream sundae event. $5
STANWOOD HIGH CLASS REUNION: 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1: The Stanwood High School Class of 1971 is celebrating its 50-year reunion at Bertelsen Winery, 20598 Starbird Road, Mount Vernon. $35 per person, dinner included. Information: andfre65@yahoo.com
Live Ongoing
CHRISTMAS IN JULY TOY DRIVE: Through July 21: Realty One Group Clarity and the Picnic Pantry and Parlour host a toy drive to benefit the Stanwood Camano Food Bank’s Christmas House. Drop off new, unwrapped toys at the Stanwood Camano Food Bank, the Picnic Pantry and Parlor or Camano Plaza IGA. Information: kerri@camanokerri.com
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Through July: Watercolor artist Denise Jackson is featured daily during clubhouse hours. Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. Information: camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery
CAMANO FARMERS MARKET: 3-6 p.m. every Tuesday through September: Camano Farmers Market inside Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: market@camanocommons.com
BOARD GAME NIGHT: 5:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays: Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island.
DAYS FOR GIRLS: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, July 22 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, July 23: The Days For Girls group has resumed work parties to help Third World girls stay in school with cloth menstrual kits. Meet at Stanwood Camano Island Sewing Space, 8910 Viking Way, Stanwood. Information: Facebook-Days for Girls
LOCO BILLY’S WILD MOON SALOON: 7-11 p.m. Thursday: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102 Ave. NW, Stanwood hosts a free open mike/jam Thursday nights featuring Richard Williams and Chris Eger. Information: locobillys.com
FORD GIESBRECHT AT TAPPED: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday: An eclectic mix of Brazilian classical, American and Latin jazz standards, old rock and original music at Tapped, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
STANWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 2-6 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 8: Stanwood Farmers Market behind the Stanwood Police Station, 8727 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Information: stanwoodfarmersmarket.org
SKAGIT RIVER PRODUCE MARKET: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October. Farmers market at the Conway exit 221 off I-5. Information: skagitriverproduce@gmail.com
SEA, TREES & PIE BIKE RIDE: Through Sept. 5: Registration is open for this noncompetitive event for riders of all ages and abilities. Participants can choose between three scenic Central Whidbey routes and ride at their convenience. Free pie voucher redeemable at 3 Sisters Market in Coupeville for all finishers. Information: wclt.org/bikeride
Online offerings
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE: Join online programs offered by Sno-Isle Libraries in a wide range of subjects, including storytimes for children, classes for adults and family trivia events. Programs are offered online and require registration. Information: sno-isle.org
• 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 14: Toddler Storytime
• 10 a.m. Thursday, July 15: Family Storytime
• 6:45 p.m. Thursday, July 15: Online Book Group-‘Major Pettigrew’s Last Stand”
• 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 16: Hip Hop Dance
CAMANO WILDLIFE PROGRAM: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21: Val Schroeder, Camano Wildlife Habitat Project coordinator, will show how to create a garden that's as inviting to wildlife as it is beautiful. Information: camanowildlifehabitat.org
FIREARMS TRAINING: Camano Law Enforcement Support Foundation in conjunction with the Spokane County Sheriff’s office is offering an ongoing free online firearms safety class. The class is appropriate for first-time firearms owners or those thinking about purchasing a firearm. Information: scsotraining@spokanesheriff.org
