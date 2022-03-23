Live Upcoming
CAMANO ISLAND DEMOCRATS MEET: March 16: Guest speakers are Stanwood-Camano School District Superintendent Deborah Rumbaugh and Jason Call, a congressional candidate. camanoislanddemocrats.com
DAVIS PLACE: Activities for grades 6-12 are offered after school, masks required, at the Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood; teens@crc-sc.org; 360-629-5257x1004
- Teen drop-in: 2:30-5 p.m. Wednesdays: Students in grades 6-12 can make friends, eat snacks and play games.
- Teen Late Night: 5-7:30 p.m. March 25: Students in grades 6-12 can hang out and compete in various activities.
MUSIC AT THE MUSE: The Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce Street, Conway, has live performances. See conwaymuse.com.
- Joel Astley Band, 9 p.m. March 26
- Stacy Jones Band, 8 p.m. April 2
- Red Hot Review — French Quarter cabaret and burlesque, 8 p.m. April 9
- Whiskey Fever, 8 p.m. April 23
- Kyle Findley-Meier, 8 p.m. April 30
VINTAGE WATERCOLORISTS: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 26, is the fourth annual Jack Dorsey Invitational show of five celebrated Washington watercolorists. This year’s group includes Eric Weigardt, Bill Hook, Deanne Lemley, Molly Murrah and Rusty Platz III. Sunnyshore Studio, 2803 S. East Camano Drive, Camano; sunnyshorestudio.com
TENANT RIGHTS: 4:30-7 p.m. March 28: The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano and Snohomish County Legal Services' Housing Justice Project will host a presentation, followed by brief in-person consultations on tenant rights. In-person and via Zoom. crc-sc.org.
ART OPENING: 5-7 p.m. April 1: Beach 1 Gallery hosts a reception for artist Joyce Dunn, whose work in soft pastels and acrylics will be on display and run through April at 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. 360-387-1655.
CHOCOLATE LOVERS’ GALA: 5 p.m. April 1: Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County is hosting the 30th Annual Chocolate Lovers’ Gala at Tulalip Resort Casino. All proceeds go toward programs and services for clients. The evening begins at 5 p.m. with a silent auction while guests sample chocolates and champagne. The live auction starts at 7 p.m. and includes dinner. dvs-snoco.org/sweetauction
SOAP BOX DERBY: 12-4 p.m. April 2: An open house event at Arrowhead Ranch will kick off the road to the 15th Annual Windermere Stanwood Camano Island Soap Box Derby. See the track, see the cars, get answers to derby questions and register to race. If a derby car is needed, they are provided with registration on a first-come, first-served basis. Open house at 615 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Arrowheadranchcamano.com/soap-box-derbyo.
CELTIC ILLUSION: Thursday, April 7: This modern Irish dance and magic stage show, created, choreographed and starring Anthony Street (Lord of the Dance) will be at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett. angelofthewindsarena.com
WILDFIRE SAFETY: 1-3 p.m. April 14: The Camano Preparedness Group will present “Your Home Can Survive Wildfire!" The group meets the second Thursday each month at Camano Community Center, 606 Arrowhead Road. camanopreparednessgroup.org
EARTHQUAKE SAFETY: 1-3 p.m. April 23: The Camano Preparedness Group presents “Earthquakes & the NW Faults” and “Water Purification & Storage” at the Camano Community Center, 606 Arrowhead Road. camanopreparednessgroup.org
HEALTH SCREENINGS: April 18: Camano Island residents can learn about risks for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other serious conditions with screenings by Life Line Screening at Camano Country Club, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano. Registration at 877-237-1354 or lifelinescreening.com.
ANNUAL BIKE RIDE RETURNS: April 24: The McClinchy Mile Camano Climb is back after a two-year pandemic hiatus. The ride starts in Stanwood with three routes to choose from: a 15-mile flat Stanwood farms route, a 35-mile hilly route around half of Camano, a 50-mile challenging ride around the perimeter of Camano and a 65-mile route that combines the Camano perimeter and Stanwood farm routes. Registration: bikesclub.org/mcclinchy
5K FUN RUN: 10 a.m. April 23: The annual 5K Goose is Loose fun run/walk is at Heritage Park in Stanwood. Registration at runsignup.com or in person an hour before the run on race day.
SHS PLANT SALE: 2-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays starting April 27: Stanwood High School horticultural science classes is back with their annual Bloom’n Plant Sale, featuring annuals, perennials, vegetable starts, herbs and flower baskets. facebook.com/StanwoodHighSchoolGreenhouse
SWAP MEET: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 30: The Stillaguamish Grange is hosting a vendor event, swap meet and garage sale indoors and outdoors featuring various items. A food truck will be on site. facebook.com/StillaguamishGrange1058
PLANT SALE: 9 p.m.-3 p.m., May 7: The Snohomish County Master Gardener annual plant sale returns after a two-year hiatus in three parking lots that surround the WSU Snohomish County Extension offices in South Everett, 600 128th St. SE, at the south end of McCollum Park. snomgf.org/plant-sale.html
Live Ongoing
CELEBRATE ART: Through March 24: The winter collection of regional juried art is displayed Wednesday to Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Guilded Gallery, 8702 271st St. NW, Stanwood. guildedgallery.com
DANCE LESSONS: 7-9 p.m. Fridays. Host five couple sessions in a studio at 3 W. North Camano Drive, Camano. Cost $20. RSVP to the.best.island.dancing@gmail.com
BOARD GAME NIGHT: 5:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays: Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island.
DIG INTO HISTORY: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society’s Eldridge Center is open for research visits at 27122 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood, 360-629-6110, sahs-fncc.org
PUB TRIVIA: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Plaza
OPEN MIC JAM: 7-11 p.m. Thursdays: Open mic and jam session at Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood.
DANCE LESSONS: 8-9 p.m. Fridays: $10, plus open dancing with free admission at Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood.
MUSEUM TOUR: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society offers tours of historical buildings. Also see the history of local scouting and Camano Island resort history exhibits in the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27112 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, sahs-fncc.org
Online offerings
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE: Events include storytimes, crafts and book discussion. See events at sno-isle.org
