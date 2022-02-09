Live Upcoming
DAVIS PLACE: Activities for students in grades 6-12 are offered after school, masks required, at the Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood; teens@crc-sc.org; 360-629-5257x1004
- Teen drop-in: 2:30-5 p.m. Wednesdays: Students in grades 6-12 can make friends, eat snacks and play games at the Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Teens@crc-sc.org
- Art in the dark: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14: Artist Jack Gunter will share how he paints with glowing paints and the science of phosphorescence using black light and 3D glasses. Students in grades 6-12. RSVP by Feb. 9.
- Housing 101: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16: Independent Living for young adults venturing out and moving into their own space. Real estate professional Brooke Knight discusses finding a rental, basic budgeting, living with roommates and laws that protect renters and landlords. Dinner will be provided. RSVP by Feb. 11.
- Nerd Bowl: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24: The best Worst Trivia, Riddle Scavenger Hung and mug cakes. Dinner provided.
PRIME RIB: 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12: Dinner of prime rib, baked potato, veggies, salad, rolls and dessert. Cost is $20; $10 kids 12 and under. Dinner runs until food is gone at American Legion Post 92, 26921 88th Ave. NW, Stanwood.
CAMANO WILDLIFE PROGRAM: Shona Aitken, education coordinator at Wolf Hollow Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, will present on wildlife babies — when they are likely to appear, how they are injured or orphaned and how to reduce our impacts. On Zoom at 7 p.m. Feb. 16. Registration: 360-387-2236 or camanowildlifehabitat.org
CELTIC ILLUSION: This modern Irish dance and magic stage show, created, choreographed and starring Anthony Street (Lord of the Dance), will be at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett on Thursday, April 7. angelofthewindsarena.com
Live Ongoing
SPECIAL EFFECTS, STAGE COMBAT AND MONSTERS: Reality collides with the fantasy world of Dungeons & Dragons in the play "She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition," which runs through Feb. 13 in Marysville. Performances are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the Red Curtain Arts Center, 9315 State Ave, Suite J. Tickets are $22 for adults, and $18 for seniors, students and military personnel. redcurtainfoundation.org
CELEBRATE ART: Through March 24: The winter collection of regional juried art is displayed Wednesday to Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Guilded Gallery, 8702 271st St. NW, Stanwood. guildedgallery.com
DIG INTO HISTORY: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society’s Eldridge Center is open for research at 27122 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood, 360-629-6110, sahs-fncc.org
PUB TRIVIA: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Plaza
OPEN MIC JAM: 7-11 p.m. Thursdays: Randy Norris and Jimmy Culler host an open mic and jam session at Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood.
DANCE LESSONS: 8-9 p.m. Fridays: $10, plus open dancing with free admission at Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood.
MUSEUM TOUR: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society offers tours of historical buildings. 27112 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, sahs-fncc.org
Online offerings
FEBRUARY IS TEEN DATING VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH: Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County offers free, virtual classes for teens about safe dating and healthy relationships. It will cover topics such as red flags, consent and how to get help. A one-hour class on Zoom will take place at 6 p.m. Feb. 15, 17, 22 and 24. Participants will have a chance to win a $25 gift card. Register by email at prevention@dvs-snoco.org. Also, webinars for parents and service providers are held 2-3 p.m. Fridays in February. Workshops will cover healthy and unhealthy communication in relationships, talking to teens about dating violence and how various media communicates relationships to teens. dvs-snoco.org/education.
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE: Library events include storytimes, crafts and book discussion. See sno-isle.org
