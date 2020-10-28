Live in October
CHILI FOR CHARITY: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano will benefit from a chili feed fundraiser organized by Realty One Group Clarity and the Picnic Pantry and Parlour. For a minimum donation of $5, hot chili will be available 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Picnic Pantry, 8706 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Show up to order, or preorder online and call Picnic Pantry at 360-631-5218 upon arrival; people will bring food to the car. Masks are required. Details: warmthforeveryone.com
AMERICANA ART: Oct. 10 to Nov. 15 at Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park. "A Little Bit of Americana" features the oils, cyanotype photos, reclaimed metal sculptures, cast glass and mixed media paintings by Mike Adams, Erika Bass, Sarah Denby and John Wilmot. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday at 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island; 360-387-2759.
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Camano Island artist Sue Ryan’s art show runs daily in October at Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island.
ART ALOFT: Now through Oct. 29. Stanwood Camano Arts Guild members are featured in Art Aloft show. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday at A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
POP UPS: Oct. 29-31. A Guilded Gallery hosts Pop Up Art shows in its classroom Thursdays-Saturdays through October. This week’s offerings are: Thursday, Bill Harrison; Friday and Saturday, Annie Moriarty.
TOY AND JACKET DRIVE: Now through Nov. 30, donate new, unwrapped toys and new or lightly worn children’s jackets at the Stanwood UPS Store, 26910 92nd Ave. NW, Suite C5, Stanwood or RE/MAX Associated Brokers, 370 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Island. Donations go directly to the Christmas House in Stanwood.
TRUNK-OR-TREAT: 6-7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30 at the Camano Chapel, 867 SW Camano Drive, Camano Island. All are invited to a fun-filled night of candy, pumpkin decorating and Trunk-Or-Treating. Masks and social distancing observed.
GIANT PUMPKINS: Through Oct. 31 at Kristoferson Farm, 332 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Island. Pacific Northwest Giant Pumpkin Growers weigh-off. Stop by, get your photo op and guess the weight of the largest one for $1. The guess closest to the actual weight wins a prize. All donations go to Stanwood Camano Food Bank. Pumpkins will be hurled by trebuchet. Masks and social distancing observed.
HOPE UNLIMITED ART SHOW: 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 at the Sunnyshore Studio, 2803 S. East Camano Drive, Camano Island. Jed Dorsey presents new artwork with the themes of hope, peace, courage and comfort. Online gallery at sunnyshorestudio.com.
HALLOWEEN BREAKFAST: South Camano Grange is serving a fundraising breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Oct. 31 at 2227 South Camano Drive. The menu: pancakes, French toast, scrambled eggs, ham, sausage, and biscuits and gravy along with coffee, juice or tea. Masks and social distancing observed. Costumes are encouraged.
HALLOWEEN DRIVE-BY DECORATIONS: Saturday, Oct. 31, all are welcome to drive by the Utsalady Ladies Aid Building, 78 Utsalady Road and enjoy their frightening Halloween display.
TRICK OR TREAT AT CASA: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, CASA welcomes all to a family-friendly trick-or-treat event at the shelter, 198 Can Ku Road, Camano Island. Staff and volunteers will wear non-scary costumes. There will be animals available for petting and candy.
TRICK OR TREAT: 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, bring your little ones to trick-or-treat at North 48 Real Estate Camano Springs location, 927 N. West Camano Drive, Camano Island. Mask and social distancing observed.
TRICK OR TREAT ON MAIN STREET: 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, with treats for the more vulnerable tricksters at 2-3 p.m. Downtown Eastside merchants will host a modified trick or treating and online costume contest (see Online offerings). Follow a one-way path that starts on the corner of 88th Street and 271st Avenue NW by the Police Station and ends in front of Nana's Rings N Things. Sidewalks will be marked to allow safe social distancing. Masks are required for trick-or-treaters over age 2. All at participating businesses will wear masks and gloves.
CAMANO ECHO TRICK OR TREAT TRAIL: 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, families are invited to a Trick or Treat Trail of candy stations at a safe distance at Echo Chernik Studios, 2070 Parker Road, Camano Island. Bring a flashlight and wear a costume. Masks and social distancing observed. RSVP at echotrickortreat@gmail.com. Candy donations accepted prior to event.
CONCRETE HAUNTED TOWN TOUR: 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, join a unique drive-through experience that highlights the spirit of Concrete. Presented by the Concrete Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the Concrete Heritage Museum and District 10 Fire Association. Tickets must bought in advance at hauntedtowntours.bpt.me.
November
STANWOOD CAMANO FOOD BANK DRIVE-THRU FUNDRAISING BREAKFAST: 8-11:30 a.m. on Nov. 6, Hope Against Hunger annual fundraising event in the parking lot of the Floyd and Stanwood Methodist Church, 27130 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Drive through to receive coffee compliments of Shipwreck Coffee and breakfast to-go from the Mustard Seed. Watch "The Effects of COVID" before attending: stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org/hope-against-hunger
FESTIVAL OF TREES TREE STROLL: Nov. 9-28 the Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation in partnership with the Mount Vernon Downtown Association, presents a sidewalk display of 20 ornately decorated Christmas trees on First Street in downtown Mount Vernon. This event is offered in conjunction with an online silent auction at tinyurl.com/festival-of-trees-2020. Proceeds benefit patient programs at Skagit Regional Health.
STILLAGUAMISH GRANGE CRAFT FAIR: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, local vendors offer their wares in the Stillaguamish Grange Hall at the Stanwood Camano Fairgrounds, 6431 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Also included are a raffle for gift baskets and a visit from Santa. Mask and social distancing observed.
Online offerings
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES EVENTS: The library offers online events, including story times, book groups, lectures and Trivia Night. Information: sno-isle.org.
ART AUCTION: Live and online through Oct. 31 at Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park. This 11th annual art auction is a benefit to artists. Visit matzkefineart.com/annual-art-auction or in person 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends Friday-Sunday. 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Information: matzke@camano.net or 360-387-2759.
MAIN STREET HALLOWEEN COSTUME CONTEST: Through Oct. 31. Submit a photo of your costumes at tinyurl.com/mainstreet-treat. Winner will be determined by the most "likes" and announced Oct. 31. Prizes will be awarded in three age groups: 0-5, 6-12 and 13-17.
COLOR ME SPOOKY: Deadline Oct. 31. Stanwood Tattoo Co. is sponsoring a coloring contest for kids under 18 in the Stanwood Camano area. The winner will be decided by a random drawing on Halloween and receive a gift card for local treats. Instructions: tinyurl.com/tattoo-color-contest
VIRTUAL HALLOWEEN COSTUME CONTEST: Now through Nov. 6, submit photos dressed up in a Halloween costume to the Camano Chamber at chamber@camanoisland.org. Prizes awarded to winners.
SKAGIT VALLEY COLLEGE FUNDRAISER: 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, Skagit Valley College and Foundation invite the public to the 18th annual SVC Athletic Fundraiser. This virtual event features SVC President Tom Keegan, SVC coaches, student athletes, SVC alum and emcee Mike Yeoman, with special keynote speaker, retired Seattle Seahawks Assistant Coach Pat Ruel. Information:skagitfoundation.org and on Facebook.
2020 VIRTUAL FUNDRAISER: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano invites the public to the Champions for Social Justice Virtual Fundraiser. Featuring keynote speaker Caprice D. Hollins and Experience Boxes from 5b’s Bakery. Registration and donations: src-sc.org/2020.
FESTIVAL OF TREES SILENT AUCTION: Nov. 20-26 bid in an online silent auction of the 20 ornately decorated Christmas trees presented in the Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation Festival of Trees Tree Stroll at tinyurl.com/festival-of-trees-2020. Proceeds benefit patient programs at Skagit Regional Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.