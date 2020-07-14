Online offerings
Lincoln Theatre: This local theater offers various shows to view online, including music, opera and movies. Details: lincolntheatre.org
Sno-Isle Libraries: The library offers a mix of online resources, programs and events at sno-isle.org. Programs include: Brainfuse, which offers opportunities for you to achieve your learning and career goals with their live one-on-one academic tutoring in a variety of subjects (grades K through the first year of college), a practice test center, and other online resources; LearningExpress Library, with interactive practice exams and guides for academic tests, including GED, ACT, SAT, GRE, U.S. citizenship, civil service, military and professional licensing and certification; Lynda.com, a service offering instructional video tutorials for software packages, web design, business and management skills, financial literacy, job and career skills, etc. Information: sno-isle.org/onlinelearning
Master Gardeners classes: “Growing Vegetables for Fall and Winter Harvest” is one of series of vegetable gardening classes offered online free by WSU-Snohomish County Extension Master Gardeners in July. The lineup also includes: “Beneficial Insects in Your Garden” and “Watering Your Vegetable Garden.” Each Zoom online class lasts 45 minutes including time for questions. Classes start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday evenings July 14-21. Registration is required at tinyurl.com/y9qw9ok8. Master Gardener volunteers are available to answer plant questions at 425-357-6010, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, or by email at snocoMG@gmail.com.
Virtual Scavenger Hunt: 2:30-4 p.m. Tuesday, July 14. Davis Teen Programs and Stanwood Camano Youth Partnership offer a free virtual event, “Selfie Scavenger Hunt Socially Distance Style.” Teens have 90 minutes to take and upload photos for the hunt. Each photo gets up to five points. More creativity means more points. The teen with the most points wins a prize. The event kicks off on Zoom. Information: 369-629-5257 x1004 or teens@crc-sc.org.
Teen Jam Session: 4-5 p.m. Thursday, July 16. Hang out, play music, and check in on one another on Zoom. Davis Teen Programs, Stanwood Camano Youth Partnership and the Snohomish County Music Project are creating a space for teens to "chill." Participants don’t need to have or play an instrument. RSVP to get a Zoom link. Information: 369-629-5257 x1004 or teens@crc-sc.org
Afternoon Breakfast Club: 2:30-4 p.m. Tuesday, July 21. Grab a favorite breakfast food and join Davis Teen Programs to watch a fun G or PG movie on Zoom. Information and link: 369-629-5257 x1004 or teens@crc-sc.org.
Virtual Pictionary: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23. Teens going into 6-12 grades will play Pictionary over Zoom. RSVP for a Zoom link. Information: 369-629-5257 x1004 or teens@crc-sc.org.
Policing, Island-style: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23. Find out how Island County law enforcement is responding to the national spotlight on policing. Camano Island Democrats host Island County Sheriff, Rick Felicci, who will speak on issues such as racial profiling, officer recruitment/training and current detainment/arrest practices. To attend online, contact: camanoislanddemocrats@gmail.com.
Live July 15-25
Outdoor Jazz Concert: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 15. RSVP now for Camano Center’s first summer concert. Trish Hatley sings with her quartet including Reuel Lubag on piano. Hatley sings popular songs and jazz standards from the Great American Songbook. Weather permitting, the concert will be outdoors on the back patio on metal chairs, or bring your own seat and blanket. Tickets are $25 and limited to 40 seats to allow for a rain plan, which is inside with socially distanced seating. Masks are required.
Goodbye sale: 10 a.m. to 4p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 17-18. Stanwood Senior and Community Center’s thrift store is going out of business. It will have a big sale in the parking lot at 7430 276th St NW, Stanwood. Wear a mask and observe social distance.
Neighborhood sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 17-18. Find bargains at Lost Lake Community Garage sale off Monticello Drive, Camano Island.
Stanwood Summer Car Concerts: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, July 18. Shaggy Sweet plays an Eastside concert in the parking lot on 88th Avenue behind the police station. Free. Cars park 6 feet apart. People outside of cars must wear masks. Donations will be collected for the Stanwood Camano Food Bank.
Pub 282: Live entertainment is featured at Pub 282, 370 NE Camano Drive in Camano Plaza. pub282.com or 360-926-8960
- HotRod.Red: 7-10 p.m. Friday, July 17. Various shades of rock
- Jimmy Wright Band: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 18. Blues, classic rock
Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park: Currently open with a group show. A new show runs July 25-Aug. 30. Matzke Gallery collaborates on a special show with Sculpture NW. Sculptors will show their work in the gallery and outside in the park. 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Show runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays or by appointment; 360-387-2759; matzkefineart.com.
Paper Parade with a Purpose: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1: Instead of the usual fair parade, Stanwood/Camano Rotary Club is organizing a paper shredding parade to raise money for projects like Coats for Kids, Imagination Library and scholarships for Stanwood High seniors. Anyone can join the parade by bringing bags or boxes of confidential papers and drive through the Washington Federal Bank parking lot, 9025 271st St. NW, Stanwood, where Rotary Club members in masks and gloves will take the papers and put them in the shredding truck. Suggested donation is $10-20 per bag or box. Rotarians encourage drivers to dress up, decorate cars, bring kids for the outing and honk horns where candy treats await for all participants and prizes for the most creative looking cars/gang.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.