Live Ongoing
A SPRING THEME: Through June 27: Matzke Fine Art Gallery & Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island, presents 16 artists in the gallery and 45 artists in the sculpture park. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Information: matzkefineart.com
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Through June: The encaustic and acrylic paintings of Samantha Pierce and Song Rothwell are featured daily during clubhouse hours. Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. Information: camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery
HANDCRAFTED FURNITURE: Through June: Cassera Gallery South presents Outside the Box Handcrafted Furniture by Stuart Welch. Hours by appointment. 26915 102nd Drive NW, Suite 102/103, Stanwood. 310-691-9391
CAMANO FARMERS MARKET: 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays through September: Camano Farmers Market inside Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: market@camanocommons.com
BOARD GAME NIGHT: 5:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays: Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island.
LOCO BILLY’S WILD MOON SALOON: 7-11 p.m. Thursday: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102 Ave. NW, Stanwood hosts a free open mike/jam Thursday nights featuring Richard Williams and Chris Eger. Information: locobillys.com
STANWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 2-6 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 8: Stanwood Farmers Market behind the Stanwood Police Station, 8727 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Information: stanwoodfarmersmarket.org
FORD GIESBRECHT AT TAPPED: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday: An eclectic mix of Brazilian classical, American and Latin jazz standards, old rock and original music at Tapped, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
Live Upcoming
COMMUNITY SHRED: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, June 23: Rotary Club of Stanwood-Camano hosts a document shredding event at WAFD Insurance & Bank, 9025 2711st St. NW, Stanwood. Donations help fund local scholarships and grants. Pure Smoke BBQ will be onsite.
RESOURCE CENTER SUMMER KICKOFF: 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, June 23: Drop in at the Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano, 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood for hot dogs and games. This free event is open to all. Information: info@crc-sc.org
TRAIL BEGINS: 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 25: Ribbon-cutting for Port Susan Trail will be held near the corner of 88th Avenue NW and Highway 532. The city celebrates the first step in a 5-mile looped trail network planned to roll out in five stages.
CAMANO ISLAND STUDIO TOUR: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, June 25-Sunday, June 27: Camano Island Studio Tour. Browse more than 30 artists at 16 studios and four galleries representing diverse mediums, from ceramics and glass to paintings, photography and sculpture. Information: camanostudiotour.com
ART AND WINE: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday, June 25-Sunday, June 27: Camano Island Summer Solstice Art and Wine Festival at the Camano Commons at Terry’s Corner on Camano Island. Information: artsfestivals.org
LADIES AID LUNCH: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, June 25-Saturday, June 26: Utsalady Ladies Aid Studio Tour Lunch, 78 Utsalady Road, Camano Island. Turkey sandwich, soup, cookie and beverage available to-go or dine outdoor. Information: utsaldyladiesaid.org
CRABBING TALK: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, June 26: Learn crabbing techniques and cooking methods as well as information about licensing and season at Cama Beach State Park, 1880 West Camano Drive, Camano Island.
AMATEUR RADIO FIELD DAY: 11 am. Saturday, June 26: Stanwood Camano Amateur Radio Club Field Day: County Park, 141 NE Camano Drive, Camano Island. Learn about amateur radio and how to get a license. Information: scarcwa.org
STANWOOD SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, June 26: The Stanwood Summer Concerts series presents the Davanos in east Stanwood.
BIG BUBBLES AT THE BEACH: 11 a.m.-noon, Sunday, June 27: Bring your family and learn how to make giant bubbles at Cama Beach State Park, 1880 West Camano Drive, Camano Island. Sponsored by the Cama Beach Foundation.
BINGO IS BACK: 5 p.m. Saturday, July 10: American Legion Camano Post 207 will show off building renovations and offer free grilled hot dogs to the public. Bingo starts at 6 p.m.
CAMANO CRAB DASH: 9 a.m. Saturday, July 21: Register for the 5K or 10K Run/Walk. Information: runsignup.com/Race/WA/CamanoIsland/CamanoCrabDash
Online offerings
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE PROGRAMS: Join online programs offered by Sno-Isle Libraries, including storytimes for children, classes for adults and family trivia events.Information: sno-isle.org
- 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, Toddler Storytime
- 10 a.m. Thursday, June 24, Family Storytime
- 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, Open Book-The Underground Girls of Kabul
- 11 a.m. Sunday, June 27, Chat and Craft
CRABBING WORKSHOP: 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 30: Northwest Straits Foundation and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife present a free online workshop on crabbing in the Puget Sound. Register: tinyurl.com/t3ndynwu
FIREARMS TRAINING: The Camano Law Enforcement Support Foundation, in conjunction with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, is offering an ongoing free online firearms safety class. The class is for first-time firearms owners or those thinking about purchasing a firearm. Information: Email: scsotraining@spokanesheriff.org
CANCELED
SUMMER ARTS JAM: Due to concern around COVID-19, this year’s Stanwood Summer Arts Jam has been canceled. It was to take place July 9-11 in east downtown Stanwood. Information: artsfestivals.org
ST. AIDAN’S SUMMER FESTIVAL: Due to concern around COVID-19, this year’s Summer Festival at St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church on Camano Island has been canceled.
