Live Dec. 29 – Jan. 4
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Woodturners Paul Anderson, Ron Cooper, George Way and Duane Hoekstra plus quilter Valerie Spagnola are featured in December and January at the Camano Country Club Beach Gallery 1, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island.
SCHOOLHOUSE LIGHTS: Camano Island’s historic 1906 schoolhouse at 993 Orchid Road is adorned with thousands of white lights. Lights for the tree and schoolhouse will be switched on every evening until the New Year. Information: Camanoschoolhouse.com
CELEBRATE ART JURIED SHOW: Through Jan. 9, A Guilded Gallery features a juried display of fine art from over 30 regional artists. Open by appointment 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday at A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Call 360-629-2787.
HONEY I SHRUNK THE ART: Through Jan. 17, Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park presents the 32nd Annual Small Works show of 40 regional artists. Works include glass, paintings and sculptures. Open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays by appointment; 360-387-2759. 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Visit matzkefineart.com.
LIGHTS OF CHRISTMAS: A drive-thru event runs 5-10 p.m. through Dec. 30 at Warm Beach Camp & Conference Center, 20800 Marine View Drive, Stanwood. Admission must be purchased online in advance. The cost is $20-25 for a car, depending on the date. Find details and reservations at thelightsofchristmas.com or 800-228-6724.
POLAR PLUNGE: The 11th annual Polar Plunge will begin at noon on New Year’s Day with an icy dip in Puget Sound. Meet at noon at Forte MDA, 1095 Essex St. A-1, Camano Island, and walk to Utsalady Beach. Bring a mask, towel and protective footwear.
DECOUPAGE CLASS: Gray Day Relics will host a decoupage class, including materials at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at 18600 Main St. in Conway. Cost is $45. Visit graydayrelics.com.
Online offerings
AQUARIUM QUICK DIPS: 10 a.m. every Wednesday, join aquarist Mark Olson and Padilla Bay educator Madi McKay for a series of short, virtual aquarium tours featuring a different animal every week. From flounder to octopus, helmet crab to Pip the spiny lumpsucker, you'll meet them all. Registration: tinyurl.com/aquarium-quick-dips.
CREATE A RAIN GARDEN: Washington Stormwater Center and Washington State University Extension offer homeowners online instruction on ways to manage excess water on property. Learn how to design, construct and maintain a rain garden. Information: lid.inquiries@wsu.edu
SNOHOMISH CONSERVATION DISTRICT PLANT SALE: On Jan. 5, preordering will be available online for the Snohomish Conservation District Annual Plant Sale. Pick-up takes place at Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe on Feb. 27-28. Information: theplantsale.org or 425-335-5634
GROWING GROCERIES: Beginning Jan. 6, WSU offers an online Growing Groceries educational series on growing your food. Information: tinyurl.com/wsu-growing-groceries
MASTER GARDENER SPEAKERS: Beginning Jan. 8 through April 9, the Snohomish County Master Gardener Foundation offers virtual presentations on sustainable gardening. Available for $20 per session or $85 for the eight-part series. Information: gardenlectures.com or 425-357-6010
WHIDBEY GARDENING WORKSHOP: On Jan. 10, registration opens for the Whidbey Gardening Workshop, on March 6-7, featuring a combination of online and in-person activities. Information: whidbeygardening.org
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES EVENTS: The library now offers the Your Next Job program with the Seattle Public Library and the King County Library System. Your Next Job is available to anyone looking for work or a career change. The library also offers online events, book groups, lectures and Trivia Night. Information: sno-isle.org
