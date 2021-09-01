Live Upcoming
BEACH 1 GALLERY: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3. Reception for Val Paul Taylor, a keen observer of the human condition. He’s a graphic designer, art director, illustrator and painter. His acrylics, drawings and letterpress prints are for people who like stories. The show runs daily all month at Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery
DRIVE-IN MOVIE: 8:10 p.m. Friday, Sept 3. “The Wizard of Oz” will be screened in the Skagit Valley College east parking lot. Free, registration required. mountvernonchamber.com
AMP FEST: noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4. Anacortes Music Project’s all-day music festival will feature two stages, 20 local bands, a beer garden and food truck station at Seafarers’ Memorial Park, Anacortes. anacortesmusicproject.org
ROAMING ART: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, and Sunday, Sept. 5: The Roaming Artists show original art at the Camano Multi-Purpose Center at 141 E. Camano Drive, Camano Island. This year’s featured artist is Joy Schefter.
PRIME RIB: Saturday, Sept. 11, 4:30 p.m. Legion dinners are back. Public is welcome. Prime rib, salad, veggies, baked potato, rolls and dessert. Cost is $18 adults and $7 kids under 12. Proceeds benefit Post activities. American Legion Post 92, 26921 88th Ave. NW, Stanwood; 360-629-2851
GUITAR ON TAP: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays: Ford Giebrecht plays Brazilian classical, American and Latin jazz standards, old rock and originals at Tapped, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
ISLAND DANCE: 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31: Social dance with live music at South Camano Grange, 2227 South Camano Drive, Camano Island. Series runs every Tuesday through September. Beginners lesson at 7; dance at 7:30. islanddance.net
CAMANO FARMERS MARKET: 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays through September: Camano Farmers Market at the Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island market@camanocommons.com
DIG INTO HISTORY: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society’s Eldridge Center is open for research. 27112 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, 360-629-6110, sahs-fncc.org
BOARD GAME NIGHT: 5:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays: Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island.
OPEN MIC JAM: 7-11 p.m. Thursdays: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, hosts a free open mike/jam Thursday nights featuring Chris Eger and Richard Williams. locobillys.com
DANCE LESSONS: 8-9 p.m. Thursdays: $10, with open dancing with no admission all night at Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. locobillys.com
STANWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 2-6 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 8: Stanwood Farmers Market behind the Stanwood Police Station, 8727 271st St. NW, Stanwood. stanwoodfarmersmarket.org
SKAGIT RIVER PRODUCE MARKET: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October: Farmers market at the Conway exit 221 off I-5. skagitriverproduce@gmail.com
CELEBRATE SUMMER ART SHOW: Through Sept. 2: Regional juried art show at the Guilded Gallery, 8702 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
SEA, TREES & PIE BIKE RIDE: Through Sept. 5: Registration is open for this noncompetitive event for riders of all ages and abilities. Choose between three scenic Central Whidbey routes and ride when convenient. Redeem free pie voucher at 3 Sisters Market in Coupeville for all finishers. wclt.org/bikeride
MYSTERY AT STATE FAIR: Through Sept. 15. The Snohomish County Historic Preservation Commission offers a History’s Mysteries game that combines smartphones, mysteries and video games into a fun family challenge at Evergreen State Fair in Monroe. Follow Sam Broadwith as he starts a new life in Snohomish County a century ago. Learn local history while solving a mystery. There’s also an activity for young kids without smart phones. Prizes for all. Enter to win an XBox Series X. Start at administration building #405. evergreenfair.org
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE: Find wide range of subjects, like storytimes for children, classes for adults and family trivia events. Programs are offered online and require registration. Complete list at sno-isle.org
1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1: Talk Time for English Learners
10 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Lindsey & Jodi
9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3: Crafting for Night Owls
1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4: Sip and Paint Watercolors
HELP FAMILIES: 12 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16: Contributions in Habitat for Humanity of Snohomish County’s online Raise the Roof fundraiser go toward serving families in Snohomish County. Information and Zoom link: habitatsnohomish.org/raisetheroof
