Canceled
The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce has canceled this year’s Chili & Chowder Cook-Off, normally held in November.
Live Upcoming
FESTIVAL OF TREES: Through Nov. 28: Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation celebrates the season with 20 ornately decorated Christmas trees.
- Tree Stroll: Through Nov. 28, Walk First Street and Pine Square in downtown Mount Vernon to view 2-foot and 7-foot bedecked trees in shop windows.
- Silent Auction: Nov. 18-26. Bid on Christmas trees and special holiday packages. Proceeds help Family Birth Centers. View trees online starting Nov. 8 at skagitfestivaloftrees.org.
VETERANS DAY: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11: The Floyd and the other museum buildings will be open for tours. Features include updated military exhibits, the annual display of the Stanwood-Camano chapter of the American Hero Quilt and the new Boy Scouts exhibit.
THANKS TO VETERANS: noon-4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11: American Legion Auxiliary invites veterans and their families to a free spaghetti dinner on Veterans Day at Legion Post 92, 26921 88th Ave. NW, Stanwood.
TASTY PLACE: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12: Taste of the Marketplace offers samples including soup, baked goods, olive oil and vinegar. Lydia Crouch will paint and Denny Perrigoue will play music at the Marketplace at Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
REXVILLE ART: Weekends, Nov. 12-21: 2021 Holiday Show at the Rexville Grange Art Show features 24 regional artists with ceramics, paintings, photography, herbal products, glass, wearable art and more. Show runs 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Nov. 13-14 and Nov. 20-21. Rexville Grange, 19299 Rexville Grange Road, Mount Vernon. rexvillegrangeartshow.com
ISLAND MEMORIES: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13: Jason Dorsey’s solo exhibit of new works, “Impressions of Camano,” inspired during a three-month sabbatical from his pastor job. The show is at Sunnyshore Studio, 2803 S. East Camano Drive, Camano Island. Also online at sunnyshorestudio.com/gallery-2.
PRIME RIB: Saturday, Nov. 13, 4 p.m. until food is gone at American Legion Post 92, 26921 88th Ave. NW, Stanwood. Dinner of prime rib, baked potato, veggies, salad, rolls and dessert. Cost is $20 adults; $10 kids under 12.
FORTE HOLIDAY: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14: Holiday Bazaar offers gifts by local artists at Forté Music Dance Art Studio, 1095 Essex St. A-1 Camano Island.
DRAWING CLASS: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15: Local artist, Vick Carver, will teach students in grade 6-12 to draw with oil pastels and colored pencils. RSVP to teens@crc-sc.org by Thursday, Nov. 11. Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood; 360-629-5257x1004
HOLIDAY BAZAAR: 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Hosts bazaar at Cedarhome Baptist Church, 29000 68th Ave. NW, Stanwood.
TEEN FRIENDSGIVING: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19: Davis Teen Programs hosts Late Night Friendsgiving for students in grades 6-12 at the Community Resource Center, 9612 271st St NW, Stanwood. RSVP by Wednesday, Nov. 17. 360-629-5257 x1004; teens@crc-sc.org
HOLIDAY BAZAAR: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20: Holiday Bazaar & Bake Sale at Camano Country Club, 1243 S. Beach Drive, Camano Island. Specialty vendors, unique gifts and homemade items.
BLUES LEGENDS: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20: Blues award-winner Curtis Salgado highlights the 8th annual Legends of the Blues concert as a fundraiser for the Arlington Arts Council. Salgado has been in the Northwest blues scene since the 1970s when he was co-leader of the Robert Cray Band. Randy Norris and Jeff Nicely open the show. Tickets are at BrownPaperTickets.com or at Flowers by George, 335 N. Olympic Ave., Arlington. At the Byrnes Performing Arts Center, 18821 Crown Ridge Blvd., Arlington
Live Ongoing
BACKSTORY: Through Nov. 14: A group of 18 artists with interesting stories opened “The Backstory” exhibit at Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island; 360-387-2759; matzkefineart.com
CASSERA SHOW: Through Nov. 26: Don Coppola, Skagit sculptor and painter, has a sharp, graphic and geometric style. Cassera Gallery South in the Designs Northwest building, 26915 102nd Drive NW, Stanwood. casseraartspremiers.com
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Through Nov. 30: Skagit artist Megan Marler shows acrylic paintings. Beach 1 Gallery in Camano Country Club, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano. 360-387-1655
THINK SMALL: Through Jan. 13: Small Art Works, a regional juried art show is showing at the Guilded Gallery, 8702 271st Street NW, Stanwood. guildedgallery.com
GUITAR ON TAP: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays: Ford Giebrecht plays Brazilian classical, American and Latin jazz standards, old rock and originals at Tapped, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
GAME NIGHTS: 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. A casual Magic the Gathering game is held Tuesdays with beginners welcome. Boardgame night each Friday. Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island
DIG INTO HISTORY: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society’s Eldridge Center is open for research at 27122 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood, 360-629-6110, sahs-fncc.org
TEEN DROP-IN: 2:30-5 p.m. Wednesdays: Students in grades 6-12 have a place to hang out, make friends and play games at the Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Teens@crc-sc.org; 360-629-5257x1004
PUB TRIVIA: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Plaza
OPEN MIC JAM: 7-11 p.m. Thursdays: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, hosts a free open mike jam Thursday nights. locobillys.com
DANCE LESSONS: 8-9 p.m. Fridays: $10, plus open dancing with no admission all night at Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. locobillys.com
MUSEUM TOUR: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society offers tours of historical buildings. 27112 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, 360-629-6110, sahs-fncc.org
Online offerings
PEOPLE, ANIMALS PARKS: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17: Montana Napier, Interpretive Specialist at Cama Beach State Park, will give an online presentation, “People and Wildlife in State Parks.” Hear stories from the field, the "why" behind rules and regulations, and learn about Leave No Trace. The Camano Wildlife Habitat Project, sponsored by Friends of Camano Island Parks, hosts public presentations the third Wednesday of the month. Register to get Zoom link. camanowildlifehabitat.org; 360-387-2236; camanowildlifehabitat@gmail.com.
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE: Find a wide range of subjects offered daily, such as storytimes for children, book discussions and classes for all ages. Register at sno-isle.org.
- PLANTS, HEALTH, MYTH: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10: Ethnobotanist and author Enrique Salmón discusses health benefits of plants used as food and medicine and their role in traditional stories and myths. His book, “Iwígara: American Indian Ethnobotanical Traditions and Science” explores the concept of iwígara, the interconnection between all life forms.
- RECYCLED ART: 4-5 p.m. Nov. 16: Activity for grades K-12 uses ordinary household materials to make art.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.