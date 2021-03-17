Masks and social distancing are observed at all live events. Check before attending for changes.
Live March 16-22
ALL MEMBER ART SHOW: Through March 25: A Guilded Gallery features new artists and the work of current artists at the new gallery (located next door to the old gallery), which includes more room for hanging art, a designated co-op artist area and a front gallery for rotating shows. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday at A Guilded Gallery, 8702 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Appointments: 360-629-2787
SPRING INTO ART ENTRIES: 9 p.m. Monday, March 22, is the extended deadline to enter the Stanwood-Camano Arts Guild regional juried art show. Information: stanwoodcamanoart.com
ARTISTIC LEGACY OF LOVE AND COURAGE: Through May 3: Skagit County Historical Museum, 501 S. 4th, La Conner, presents the work of Jesus Guillen, a noteworthy regional artist who died in 1994. Information: skagitcounty.net/museum or 360-466-3365
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Through March: Friday Girls mixed media and watercolor art is featured in the Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. The show runs daily during clubhouse hours. Information: camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery
SCULPTURE ART SHOW: March 12-April 23: Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park and Sculpture Northwest present the painting and sculptures of 19 artists with works inside and outside in the sculpture park. Featured artists include Francie Allen, Penelope Crittenden, Anne Martin McCool, and Kathleen Secrest. Open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays by appointment; 360-387-2759. 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Visit matzkefineart.com
SHRED IT: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20: Stanwood Camano Rotary Club will hold a shredding fundraiser at the Wa Fd building, 9025 271st NW, Stanwood. Donations benefit programs like Coats for Kids and Imagination Library. Information: stanwoodrotary.org
SPRING FLING: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 27: The Stillaguamish Grange hosts local vendors and a visit from the Easter Bunny in the Stillaguamish Fairgrounds Grange Hall, 6521 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Proceeds from a raffle will benefit local scholarships. Free raffle ticket for food bank donation.
Online offerings
AQUARIUM QUICK DIPS: 10 a.m. every Wednesday: Join aquarist Mark Olson and Padilla Bay educator Madi McKay for a series of short, virtual aquarium tours featuring various animals. Registration: tinyurl.com/aquarium-quick-dips
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE PROGRAMS: Join virtual programs offered by Sno-Isle Libraries in a wide range of subjects, including storytimes for children, classes for adults and family trivia events. Programs are offered via Zoom and require registration. Information: sno-isle.org
- 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, Toddler Storytime
- 4 p.m. Thursday, March 18, Reading with Rover
- 5 p.m. Friday, March 19, Family Trivia – Famous People and Pets
- 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20, Talk Time for English Learners
- 10 a.m. Monday, March 22, Baby Storytime
GROWING GROCERIES SERIES: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, Incorporating Edibles into Your Landscape class cover how to create a productive, sustainable, and attractive garden by mixing colorful vegetables, edible flowers, easy to grow herbs, fruit trees, and berries into the landscape.
The next class on March 24 is about raising vegetables, including peas and potatoes. WSU offers weekly online Growing Groceries classes through May 19 to teach how to grow food, at $5 per class.
- Upcoming classes include irrigation basics and raising perennial vegetables. Information: tinyurl.com/wsu-growing-groceries
MASTER GARDENER SPEAKER SERIES: The Snohomish County Master Gardener Foundation offers virtual presentations on sustainable gardening through April 9. Register by preceding Monday, $20: gardenlectures.com or 425-357-6010.
Upcoming speakers:
- 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, March 19, Enhancing Urban & Suburban Landscapes to Protect Pollinators
- 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, April 9, Plants and Fungi: A Match Made in Heaven
CAMANO WILDLIFE PROGRAM: 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 17: Friends of Camano Island Parks present “Living with a Green Roof — a World of Surprises!” with Janet Hall, former WSU Extension Island County Waste Wise Program coordinator. Learn what a living roof is during this Zoom presentation. Information: camanowildlifehabitat.org
LEARN ABOUT STATE PARKS: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18: Camano Island Democrats present Jeff Wheeler, Salish Foothills Area manager for the State Parks, via Zoom to share his knowledge of the park system, new parks to explore, Navy SEAL training and other areas of interest. Email for link: camanoislanddemocrats@gmail.com
CREATE A RAIN GARDEN: Washington Stormwater Center and Washington State University Extension are offering online instruction to homeowners in ways to manage excess water on their property. Learn how to build a rain garden. Information: lid.inquiries@wsu.edu
SVC ENRICHMENT COURSES: Skagit Valley College’s Continuing and Community Education program offers virtual short-term, noncredit personal enrichment courses in a variety of subjects including travel, painting, nutrition and gardening. Information: tinyurl.com/svc-short-courses
