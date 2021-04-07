Masks and social distancing are observed at all live events. Check before attending for changes.
Live Ongoing
SCULPTURE ART SHOW: Through April 23: Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park and Sculpture Northwest present the painting and sculptures of 19 artists with works inside and outside in the sculpture park. Featured artists include Francie Allen, Penelope Crittenden, Anne Martin McCool and Kathleen Secrest. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday and weekdays by appointment; 360-387-2759. 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Visit matzkefineart.com
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Through April: Michele Rushworth and her students’ oil paintings are featured in the Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. The show runs daily during clubhouse hours. Information: camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery
TULIP FESTIVAL: April 1-30: Skagit Valley Tulip growers RoozenGaarde and Tulip Town are selling tickets on their websites to visit their tulip farms. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Other events will be held in a modified format. Information: tulipfestival.org
ARTISTIC LEGACY OF LOVE AND COURAGE: Through May 3: Skagit County Historical Museum, 501 S. 4th, La Conner, presents the work of Jesus Guillen, a noteworthy regional artist who died in 1994. Information: skagitcounty.net/museum or 360-466-3365
HANDCRAFTED FURNITURE: April-June: Cassera Gallery South presents Outside the Box Handcrafted Furniture by Stuart Welch, who designs furniture that pushes boundaries. Hours by appointment. 26915 102nd Drive NW, Suite 102/103, Stanwood. 310-691-9391
Live in April
KIWANIS YARD & PLANT SALE: 9 am.-4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, April 9-10: Stanwood-Camano Kiwanis Club is raising funds for high school scholarships. Find treasures outdoors at 396 Starfield Lane, Camano Island.
EARTH DAY PARK CLEAN-UP: 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday, April 17: Help clean up Kayak Point Park. Volunteers will pull invasive English ivy from trees and trails. Loppers and yard waste bags will be provided. Volunteers should bring gloves, snacks, water and any other tools they want. Meet at the day-use restroom near the playground for orientation. All COVID-19 guidelines will be observed. RSVP or questions: chelsea.kapica@snoco.org
CAMANO ISLAND GUIDED WALK: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17: Friends of Camano Island Parks offers a guided walk of Four Springs Lake Preserve, 585 Lewis Lane, Camano Island. Watch for the FOCIP sign along Camano Hill Road and meet in the parking area. The two-mile, moderately paced walk includes the perimeter trail with two 50-foot, fairly steep hills with benches at the top. No dogs allowed.
5K FUN RUN: 9 a.m. check-in with 10 a.m. start, Saturday, April 24: The Stanwood Chamber presents the Goose is Loose 5k Fun Run at Heritage Park, 9600 276th St., Stanwood. Early online sign-up until April 10, $25. Information: runsignup.com/Race/WA/Stanwood/SnowGooseFunRun5k
Online offerings
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE PROGRAMS: Join virtual programs offered by Sno-Isle Libraries in a wide range of subjects, including storytimes for children, classes for adults and family trivia events. Programs are offered via Zoom and require registration. Information: sno-isle.org
- 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, Toddler Storytime
- 1 p.m. Thursday, April 8, Riding the Waves of Career Change
- 10 a.m. Friday, April 9, Preschool Storytime
- 10 a.m. Saturday, April 10, Eagles: What Are They Doing Out There?
- 10 a.m. Monday, April 12, Baby Storytime
GROWING GROCERIES SERIES: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Washington State University offers weekly online Growing Groceries classes through May 19 to teach how to grow food, at $5 per class. Information: tinyurl.com/wsu-growing-groceries
- April 7, Raising perennial vegetables teaches how to grow crops that will be in your garden for many years
- April 14, Basics of managing disease, insect and weed pests in the home garden
AMATEUR RADIO EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 8: The Camano Preparedness Group presents a virtual program with Bob Stephens, Island County radio officer and amateur radio emergency services coordinator and Ken Wolfe, assistant emergency coordinator. Information: camanopreparednessgroup.org
MASTER GARDENER SPEAKER: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, April 9: The Snohomish County Master Gardener Foundation offers the virtual presentation Plants and Fungi: A Match Made in Heaven with Jairul Rahaman. Registration required. Fee is $20. Information: gardenlectures.com or 425-357-6010
NATURAL YARD CARE: Noon-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 14: Learn about natural ways to keep lawns healthy without pesticides and wasteful watering. Register at snohomishcd.org/events.
LANDS BY STREAMS: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 14: “Putting the Right Plant in the Right Place” will discuss native plants that attract wildlife, stabilize stream banks, require no chemicals and little maintenance. This class is for land near a stream or waterway, but much information can be applied to most gardens in the Pacific Northwest. Registration: snohomishcd.org/events
CAMANO WILDLIFE PROGRAM: 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21: Learn about native plants that attract birds, bees, and butterflies at a virtual presentation by Bob Gillespie, a retired entomology professor, and Brenda Cunningham, manager of the Washington Native Plant Society’s display garden in Mount Vernon. Information: camanowildlifehabitat.org
NATURAL RESOURCES SYMPOSIUM: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15: Join a virtual discussion of ways local governments work to keep the environment healthy and safe. Information: islandcountywa.gov/health/dnr
SPRING GARDEN DESIGN: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22: Emily Bishton will explore options for landscaping with native plants, growing food, preventing stormwater runoff and creating backyard wildlife habitat. Register at snohomishcd.org/events.
LAKES AND MOTORIZED WATERCRAFT: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22: Snohomish County Conservation and Natural Resources answers questions and addresses concerns about lakes in Snohomish County that allow for motorized watercraft in a monthly online meeting. Information: snohomishcountywa.gov/5784/Motorized-Watercraft-Conversation
CAMANO ISLAND LIBRARY FRIENDS: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22: Camano Island Library Friends general membership meeting. Information:camanofriends2020@gmail.com
ARBORETUM TOUR: Take a virtual tour of the Evergreen Arboretum and Gardens. View dozens of photos of the sculpture garden, rock garden, Japanese maple grove, conifer garden and small urban tree walk. Information: evergreenarboretum.com/virtualtour. Or tour the gardens in person daily at 145 Alverson Blvd., Everett.
