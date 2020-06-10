Call for artists: June 20 is the deadline for regional artists to submit up to three works of art for an entry fee of $35. New Beginnings Juried Art Show opens Saturday, July 25, and runs through Sept. 24 at the Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st Street NW, Stanwood. This new, juried event will be the first of ongoing shows. Works can include paintings in all mediums, drawings, collage, pastel, photography, sculpture, art glass and ceramics. Find a prospectus at stanwoodcamanoart.com, click on Shows and Events. For help, contact guildedgalleryshow@gmail.com.
Jed Dorsey Live Fridays: 6 p.m. each Friday in June. This Camano Island artist offers free painting lessons at Youtube.com. Search for "Jed Dorsey." Past lessons are there, as well.
Matzke Fine Art Gallery: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. “Balancing Light” is the work of 10 regional artists featuring work created this winter. Roam the sculpture garden. Social distancing and masks are required inside. matzkefineart.com; 360-387-2759.
Gunter show: Fridays, 5-8 p.m. “Secrets of the Mount Vernon Culture” exhibition displayed at the firehouse next to the Camano Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano Island. The installation, created by artist and “archaeologist” Jack Gunter, includes large pictorial ceramic urns and other numerous “artifacts” and paintings that tell his tongue-in-cheek version of “a remarkable pocket of civilization that flourished before the last ice age.” Masks are required; there’s plenty of space for social distancing.
History of the World: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Masks are required; there’s plenty of space for social distancing. Jack Gunter’s studio and gallery is located at next to Tyee Grocery, 3325 S. East Camano Drive, Camano.
Crab Dash Fun Run/Walk: June 27-July11. This year’s Crab Dash fundraiser for Camano Center is virtual. Participants run or walk 5K or 10K anywhere, including outside or on a treadmill) then post pictures to social media or texts. Runners will share timed results online. This virtual event offers real swag: Crab Dash T-shirt, snack bars, a Crab Dash race bib and coupons. Entry fee is $20 until June 11; then it’s $25.
Stanwood and Camano Libraries: The libraries offer virtual story times and events through June: Reading with Rover, Family Trivia, Craft and Chat, virtual book clubs and Talk Time Online for English Learners. Find details at sno-isle.org.
National Night Out Block Party: 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4. Instead of inviting the public to a big National Night Out downtown, the city will bring the party to your block within Stanwood city limits. With social distancing in mind, the city asks people to sign up residences or neighborhoods for a National Night Out block party. Bring your BBQ, lawn chairs, and family to the front yard. Stanwood Police and other community safety organizations will stop by to say hi, hand out giveaways and answer questions about public safety. Register at stanwoodwa.org/460/National-Night-Out-2020.
Art By the Bay: The annual August festival has been canceled.
