DAVIS PLACE: Activities for grades 6-12 are offered after school, masks required, at the Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood; teens@crc-sc.org; 360-629-5257x1004
- Teen drop-in: 2:30-5 p.m. Wednesdays: Students in grades 6-12 can make friends, eat snacks and play games.
- Nerd Bowl: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24: The best Worst Trivia, Riddle Scavenger Hunt and mug cakes. Dinner provided.
- You're Toast! and other gross-out games: 2:30-5 p.m. March 7
- Pie Day cooking celebration, March 14. RSVP by March 10 by emailing info@crc-sc.org
MUSIC AT THE MUSE: The Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce Street, Conway, has several upcoming live performances. See conwaymuse.com.
- Stardrums & Lady Keys, 8 p.m. Feb. 26
- Joe Cook Blues Band, 8 p.m. March 5
- Comfort Food, 9 p.m. March 12
- Atlantics, 9 p.m. March 19
- Joel Astley Band, 9 p.m. March 26
GET STEWARDSHIP TRAINING: March 1 is the deadline to apply for Sound Water Stewards annual training. Sound Water Stewards, a local nonprofit, has trained volunteers working in and around Island County for a healthy, sustainable marine environment through education, science and stewardship. Training is offered once per year and is required to become involved in Sound Water Stewards monitoring surveys and educational activities for children and adults. Training consists of 14 weeks of Zoom classes with subject experts from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursdays, plus field trips and other field work, usually at local beaches. Find details and the application form at SoundWaterStewards.org/training.
LEARN ABOUT TRANSIT OPTIONS: 11 a.m. March 8: Island Transit officials present about the fare-free bus service, paratransit, vanpools and Ride Link routes to Camano, Stanwood, Everett and Mount Vernon. Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood; crc-sc.org
VINTAGE WATERCOLORISTS: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 19 and 26, is the fourth annual Jack Dorsey Invitational show of five celebrated Washington watercolorists. This year’s group includes Eric Weigardt, Bill Hook, Deanne Lemley, Molly Murrah and H. Rusty Platz III. Sunnyshore Studio, 2803 S. East Camano Drive, Camano; sunnyshorestudio.com
RESUME WORKSHOP: 3-5 p.m. March 22 and 23: A two-day event that covers topics such as your elevator speech, the dos and don’ts of cover letters and resumes, job searching and interview tips. Open to ages 16-24. RSVP by March 17 by emailing info@crc-sc.org
CHOCOLATE LOVERS’ GALA: 5 p.m. April 1: Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County is hosting the 30th Annual Chocolate Lovers’ Gala at Tulalip Resort Casino. All proceeds from this event go toward providing programs and free services to clients. The evening begins at 5 p.m. with a silent auction while guests sample chocolates and sip on champagne. The live auction starts at 7 p.m. and includes dinner. Register by March 11. dvs-snoco.org/sweetauction
SOAP BOX DERBY: An open house event from 12-4 p.m. April 2 at Arrowhead Ranch, will kick off the road to the 15th Annual Windermere Stanwood Camano Island Soap Box Derby. See the track, see the cars, get answers to derby questions, register to race, and more. If a derby car is needed, they are provided with registration on a first come first serve basis. Open house at 615 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Arrowheadranchcamano.com/soap-box-derbyo.
CELTIC ILLUSION: This modern Irish dance and magic stage show, created, choreographed and starring Anthony Street (Lord of the Dance) will be at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett on Thursday, April 7. angelofthewindsarena.com
ANNUAL BIKE RIDE RETURNS: The McClinchy Mile Camano Climb is April 24 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The ride starts in Stanwood, with three routes to choose from: a 15-mile flat Stanwood farms route, a 35-mile hilly route around half of Camano, a 50-mile challenging ride around the perimeter of Camano and a 65-mile route that combines the Camano perimeter and Stanwood farm routes. Registration: bikesclub.org/mcclinchy
5K FUN RUN: The annual 5K Goose is Loose fun run/walk returns 10 a.m. April 23 at Heritage Park in Stanwood. Registration information at stanwoodchamber.org in person an hour before the run on race day.
Live Ongoing
CELEBRATE ART: Through March 24: The winter collection of regional juried art is displayed Wednesday to Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Guilded Gallery, 8702 271st St. NW, Stanwood. guildedgallery.com
BOARD GAME NIGHT: 5:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays: Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island.
DIG INTO HISTORY: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society’s Eldridge Center is open for research visits at 27122 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood, 360-629-6110, sahs-fncc.org
PUB TRIVIA: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Plaza
OPEN MIC JAM: 7-11 p.m. Thursdays: Open mic and jam session at Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood.
DANCE LESSONS: 8-9 p.m. Fridays: $10, plus open dancing with free admission at Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood.
MUSEUM TOUR: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society offers tours of historical buildings. Also see the history of local scouting and Camano Island resort history exhibits in the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27112 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, sahs-fncc.org
Online offerings
TEEN DATING VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH: Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County offers free, virtual classes for teens about safe dating and healthy relationships. Topics include red flags, consent and how to get help. A one-hour Zoom class will take place at 6 p.m. Feb. 22 and 24. Register by email at prevention@dvs-snoco.org. Webinars for parents and service providers are held 2-3 p.m. Fridays in February. Workshops will cover healthy and unhealthy communication in relationships, talking to teens about dating violence. dvs-snoco.org/education.
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE: Events include storytimes, crafts and book discussion. See events at sno-isle.org
