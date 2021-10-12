Check the event’s website for the latest information.
Candidate Forums
AAUW & SC NEWS CANDIDATE FORUM: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13: The American Association of University Women and Stanwood Camano News will host a local candidate forum online via Zoom. Candidates will have three minutes for an introduction, and then a moderator will ask viewer-submitted questions. Submit questions and register at aauwsc.org.
TPUSA CANDIDATES NIGHT: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16: The Stanwood chapter of Turning Point USA will host candidates for the Stanwood Council and Stanwood Camano School Board in person. Bring a chair. Arrowhead Ranch, 615 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. StanwoodTPUSA@gmail.com
SAFE’S CANDIDATE PANEL: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18: SAFE, Stanwood-Camano Alliance For Equity, will host a “Candidate Community Panel Webinar” for Stanwood City Council and Stanwood Camano School Board candidates to discuss their positions. Zoom link: us06web.zoom.us/j/82867217979
Live Upcoming
ISLAND MUSIC: 8-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16: Pub 282 offers live music, no admission, in Camano Plaza, 370 N. East Camano Drive. On Friday, False Sense of Security plays rock. On Saturday, Joel Astly plays blues, funk, soul, jazz, country.
SPIRITS IN THE LOT: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16: Spooky Spooktacular craft and food vendors will set up a ghostly event in the Grocery Outlet parking lot.
HEALTHY RELATIONSHIPS & TEEN DATING: 2:45-5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 25, Nov. 1, 8: Non-violent communication is this week’s topic in a series of discussions for teens hosted by Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County and Community Resource Center at the center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood. RSVP: teens@crc-sc.org; 360-629-5257x1004
CERAMIC MASKS: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 19 and 26: Local artist Chaim Bezalel leads 6-12th grade students in a two-day ceramic mask-making workshop at the Community Resource Center. RSVP before Thursday, Oct 14. All supplies included. Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Questions and RSVP: teens@crc-sc.org; 360-629-5257x1004
ART BY THE BAY: Friday-Sunday, Oct. 22-24: This year’s 28th Annual Art by the Bay presents a holiday art and gift show at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Artists from the Stanwood Camano Arts Guild, CAA, and neighboring art associations will display their work. Proceeds from a silent auction go to the Stanwood Camano Arts Guild Scholarship fund. stanwoodcamanoart.com
QUILT HARVEST: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23: Camano Island Quilters present the Harvest Festival & Quilt Exhibition in the Vinery at Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road, Mount Vernon. Admission $6, kids 12 and under free. ciquilt.com
FLOYD’S HAUNTED HALLOWEEN: 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. Families and kids can wander through a haunted building and enjoy a ghost story reader, free treat bags and a balloon entertainer at the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27130 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Between now and Halloween, look for the “mystery figure” visible in the upper window of the D.O. Pearson House.
NO TRICKS, JUST TREATS: 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31: Families will find warm, dry trick-or-treating with candy, cakewalk, popcorn and photo-ops. Coffee for adults and cocoa for kids at Cedarhome Baptist Church, 29000 68th Ave. NW, Stanwood; 360-629-9771
FOREST HEALTH: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6: A free workshop, “Hands-On Forest Health Strategies for Camano Island,” is offered to help forest owners improve climate resilience and and health of their forests while reducing fire risk. The workshop is offered on Camano by Snohomish Conservation District and Northwest Natural Resource Group. Learn more and register at nnrg.org/fireresilience
ISLAND ART: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 6 and Nov. 13: Jason Dorsey’s solo exhibit of new works, “Impressions of Camano,” inspired during a three-month sabbatical from his pastor job. The show is at Sunnyshore Studio, 2803 S. East Camano Drive, Camano Island. The show can also be viewed online at sunnyshorestudio.com/gallery-2.
Live Ongoing
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Through Oct. 31: Camano artist Ray Hansen shows oil landscapes of the Pacific Northwest. Profits go to the Children's Hospice Christmas Fund. The show runs all month at Beach 1 Gallery in Camano Country Club, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano. 360-387-1655
GUITAR ON TAP: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays: Ford Giebrecht plays Brazilian classical, American and Latin jazz standards, old rock and originals at Tapped, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
GAME NIGHTS: 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. A casual Magic the Gathering game is held Tuesdays with beginners welcome. Boardgame night each Friday. Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island
DIG INTO HISTORY: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society’s Eldridge Center is open for research at 27122 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood, 360-629-6110, sahs-fncc.org
TEEN DROP-IN: 2:30-5 p.m. Wednesdays: Students in grades 6-12 have a place to hang out, make friends, play games and have snacks at the Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Teens@crc-sc.org; 360.629.5257x1004
PUB TRIVIA: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Pub 282, 370 NE Camano Drive, Camano Plaza
OPEN MIC JAM: 7-11 p.m. Thursdays: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, hosts a free open mike/jam Thursday nights featuring Chris Eger and Richard Williams.
DANCE LESSONS: 8-9 p.m. Fridays: $10, with open dancing with no admission all night at Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. locobillys.com
SKAGIT RIVER PRODUCE MARKET: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October: Farmers market at the Conway exit 221 off I-5. skagitriverproduce@gmail.com
MUSEUM TOUR: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society offers tours of historical buildings. 27112 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, 360-629-6110, sahs-fncc.org
Online offering
ATTRACTING BIRDS: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20: “Attracting Birds to Your Yard,” presented by Neil Zimmerman, Seattle Audubon Outreach chair and master birder, teaches how to attract and care for birds in yards through plant selection, gardening practices and use of water features. The Camano Wildlife Habitat Project, sponsored by Friends of Camano Island Parks, hosts public presentations on third Wednesdays. Register for a Zoom link. camanowildlifehabitat.org; camanowildlifehabitat@gmail.com; 360-387-2236
GRAD FUNDRAISER: Order by Monday, Oct. 25: Stanwood High School seniors are selling holiday poinsettias and wreaths to raise funds for Class of 2022 Grad Night Celebration. farmraiser.com/campaigns/shs-grad-night/market
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE: Find a wide range of subjects, such as storytimes for children, classes for adults and family trivia events. Register for programs offered online at sno-isle.org.
