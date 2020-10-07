Live Oct. 6-12
FARMERS MARKETS: Friday, Oct. 9. Wear a mask and keep social distance.
- Stanwood Farmers Market runs 2-6 p.m. on Fridays in Stanwood near the Amtrak platform. This is the final market of the season.
- Camano Farmers Market is closed for the season.
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Camano Island artist Sue Ryan’s art show runs daily in October at Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island.
ELECTION OPEN MIC: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6. The 10th Legislative District Democrats combine voting education and entertainment in an online Open Mic/Talent Show. Meet candidates, share music and poetry and learn about registration and voting. Camano folksinger Gary Kanter hosts the event with special musical guests and local candidates who will talk about why your vote is important. To share talent or attend, email gary@garykanter.com.
POP UPS: Oct. 8-10. A Guilded Gallery hosts Pop Up Art shows in its classroom Thursdays-Saturdays through October. This week’s offerings are: Robert Small, ceramics; Kathy Critchfield, pastels; Val Paul Taylor, paintings and prints.
ART ALOFT: Now through Oct. 29. Stanwood Camano Arts Guild members are featured in Art Aloft show. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday at A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
LADIES AID CARRY-OUT HARVEST DINNER: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, at the Utsalady Ladies Aid building, 78 Utsalady Road, Camano Island. Dinner includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables and pie for $20. Dinners must be ordered by Thursday, Oct. 15. Call Laurie Ware at 360-387-3700.
HALLOWEEN BREAKFAST: South Camano Grange is serving a fundraising breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Oct. 31. The menu: pancakes, French toast, scrambled eggs, ham, sausage, biscuits and gravy with coffee, juice or tea. Social distancing and masks required. Costumes encouraged.
Online offerings
LOCAL RACISM: 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, Stanwood-Camano AAUW will host an online panel discussion led by Stanwood Alliance For Equity, about systemic racism and the effects on local and surrounding communities. Learn what S.A.F.E is doing in our community to fight against racism, to build equity, to promote inclusion and bring more diversity to the Stanwood Camano area. To attend, email info@aauwsc.org.
ART AUCTION: Through Oct. 31 at Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park. This 11th annual art auction is a benefit to artists. Visit matzkefineart.com/annual-art-auction or in person 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends Friday-Sunday. 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Information: matzke@camano.net or 360-387-2759
HABITAT FOR HUMANITY FUNDRAISER: 12 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, the community is invited to Habitat for Humanity of Snohomish County’s fourth Annual Raise the Roof fundraiser. The 30-minute virtual presentation will provide an in-depth look what Habitat Snohomish does for the community. To join the event, visit www.habitatsnohomish.org/raisetheroof.
BIRD RESEARCH PRESENTATION: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, the internationally acclaimed crow and raven researcher John Marzluff virtually presents “In Search of Meadowlarks.” This is an Adopt A Stream Foundation Streamkeeper Academy Zoom event that costs $5 for AASF members and $7 for non-members. Registration: 425-316-8592 or checkout.square.site/buy/KVFQSTVDBPTWPFIAFGO5OCSZ.
SKAGIT VALLEY COLLEGE FUNDRAISER: 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, Skagit Valley College and Foundation invite the public to the 18th annual SVC Athletic Fundraiser. This virtual event features SVC President Tom Keegan, SVC coaches, student athletes, SVC alum and emcee Mike Yeoman, with special keynote speaker, retired Seattle Seahawks Assistant Coach Pat Ruel. Information:skagitfoundation.org/vae and facebook.com/events/360114545425986
LINCOLN THEATRE: This local theater offers various shows to view online, including music, opera, and movies. Information: lincolntheatre.org
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES EVENTS: The library offers online events, including story times, book groups and lectures. Information: sno-isle.org
