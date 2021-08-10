Live Upcoming
LIVE AT THE BEACH: 3-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14: Camano Island Yacht Club, 129 N. Sunset Drive, is putting on its annual concert membership drive with FuzeBoxx playing classic rock ’n’ roll. Bring lawn chairs. Tickets, $35, include food. Information: 360-926-8554
CUPCAKE DECORATING: 2-4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16: Join other students from grade 6 to 12 to decorate cupcakes with a variety of themes at the Resource Center of Stanwood Camano, 9612 271st Street NW, Stanwood. RSVP at 360-629-5257.
SUMMER CONCERT: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21: Mark Dufresne jams in west Stanwood.
ARLINGTON FLY-IN SKYFEST: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21: Tickets are on sale for a drive-in event at the Arlington Municipal Airport at 18204 59th Ave. NE, Arlington. Featuring an acrobatic airshow plus an airplane and car show. Information: arlingtonskyfest.com
LABOR DAY ART SHOW: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, and Sunday, Sept. 5:The Roaming Artists present a sale of original art at the Camano Multi-Purpose Center at 141 E. Camano Drive, Camano Island. This year’s featured artist is Joy Schefter.
Live Ongoing
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Bill Harrison, whose art reflects a broad range of subjects that is a contrast in oil, acrylic, pastel and mix-media, is featured through August. The show runs daily at Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. Information: camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery
PILCHUCK GLASS: Through Aug. 22: Pilchuck Glass School Show — Celebrating 50 years, the show features more than 25 artists from the world-class glass school near Stanwood. Hosted at Matzke Fine Art Gallery & Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Information: matzkefineart.com
CELEBRATE SUMMER ART SHOW: Through Sept. 2: Regional juried art show at the Guilded Gallery, 8702 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
CAMANO FARMERS MARKET: 3-6 p.m. every Tuesday through September: Camano Farmers Market at Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: market@camanocommons.com
BOARD GAME NIGHT: 5:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays: Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island.
LOCO BILLY’S WILD MOON SALOON: 7-11 p.m. Thursday: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, hosts a free open mike/jam Thursday nights featuring Richard Williams and Chris Eger. Information: locobillys.com
FORD GIESBRECHT AT TAPPED: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday: A mix of Brazilian classical, American and Latin jazz standards, old rock and original music at Tapped, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
STANWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 2-6 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 8: Stanwood Farmers Market behind the Stanwood Police Station, 8727 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Information: stanwoodfarmersmarket.org
SKAGIT RIVER PRODUCE MARKET: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October. Farmers market at the Conway exit 221 off I-5. Information: skagitriverproduce@gmail.com
SEA, TREES & PIE BIKE RIDE: Through Sept. 5: Registration is open for this noncompetitive event for riders of all ages and abilities. Participants can choose between three scenic Central Whidbey routes and ride at their convenience. Free pie voucher redeemable at 3 Sisters Market in Coupeville for all finishers. Information: wclt.org/bikeride
Online offerings
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE: Join online programs offered by Sno-Isle Libraries in a wide range of subjects, including storytimes for children, classes for adults and family trivia events. Programs are offered online and require registration. Information: sno-isle.org
- 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11: Toddler Storytime
- 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11: Talk Time for English Learners
- 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16: Online Book Group-“Astoria”
TREATING HEAT EXHAUSTION: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12: Camano Preparedness Group presents Treating and Avoiding Heat Exhaustion with Dean Speerbrecher, CIFR paramedic. Information: rspaulson.rp@gmail.com for Zoom link
CAMANO WILDLIFE PROGRAM: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18: Pat Holmes, who began studying bald eagles in 2014 on Camano Island as a hobby, shares her personal experiences with the eagles. Information: camanowildlifehabitat.org
FIREARMS TRAINING: Camano Law Enforcement Support Foundation in conjunction with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is offering an ongoing free online firearms safety class. Information: scsotraining@spokanesheriff.org
