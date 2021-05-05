Masks and social distancing are observed at all live events. Check before attending for changes.
Live Ongoing
BEACH 1 GALLERY: 5-7 p.m. May 7: Reception for Camano Island artist Jason Otto. Otto’s acrylic on canvas paintings are featured through May. Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. The show runs daily during clubhouse hours. Information: camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery
HANDCRAFTED FURNITURE: April-June: Cassera Gallery South presents Outside the Box Handcrafted Furniture by Stuart Welch, who designs furniture that pushes the boundaries. Hours by appointment. 26915 102nd Drive NW, Suite 102/103, Stanwood. 310-691-9391
Live Upcoming
NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER: Noon Thursday, May 6: River of Life Church welcomes all to observe the annual National Day of Prayer in the Haggen parking lot, 26603 72nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Information: 360-631-0604
ART FESTIVAL: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 7-9: Mother’s Day Art Festival is planned to offer art booths, food and music at Terry’s Corner. Information: artsfestivals.org
MOTHER’S DAY BOATING CELEBRATION: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 8: The Center for Wooden Boats, 1880 SW Camano Dr. offers free rentals of kayaks, rowboats and paddleboards. Free toy boat building. Registration in the boathouse opens at 9:30 a.m. First come, first served.
CAMANO ISLAND GUIDED WALK: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22: Friends of Camano Island Parks offers a guided walk of Iverson Spit, Kristoferson Creek habitat and English Boom on Camano Island. Meet at the Iverson Spit parking lot for the first part of walk. Drivers will then caravan to English Boom County Park. The walks are moderately paced on level trails with views of marsh habitat. No dogs allowed.
LOCO OPENING: 8-11 p.m. Saturday, May 8: Loco Billy’s Wild Moon Saloon, which opens Thursday, has its first concert Saturday with The Chris Eger Band. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The venue is limited to 50% capacity. Mask and social distancing are required at the club, 27021 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood. Information: 425-737-5144 and locobillys.com
Online offerings
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE PROGRAMS: Join online programs offered by Sno-Isle Libraries in a wide range of subjects, including storytimes for children, classes for adults and family trivia events. Programs are offered online and require registration. Information: sno-isle.org
- 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 5: Toddler Storytime
- 10 a.m. Thursday, May 6: Family Storytime
- 5 p.m. Friday, May 7: What’s In Your Water?
- 3 p.m. Monday, May 10: History of the Hawaiian Guitar
GROWING GROCERIES SERIES: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays: WSU offers weekly online Growing Groceries classes through May 19 to teach how to grow food, at $5 per class. Information: tinyurl.com/wsu-growing-groceries
- May 5: Learn how to raise vegetables in the carrot, lettuce, and corn families.
- May 12: Learn about Integrated Pest Management including good pollinators, predatory insects and crop rotation
RED CROSS AND DISASTERS: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13: Camano Preparedness Group presents an online program discussing the mission of Red Cross with emergency management professional Jamie Gravelle. Information: camanopreparednessgroup.org
CAMANO WILDLIFE PROGRAM: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19: “Reversing Global Warming: Introduction to Project Drawdown" author Scott Henson will discuss online a comprehensive plan to reverse global warming from a scientific study that identified 100 solutions that could actually reverse global warming by 2050. Information: camanowildlifehabitat.org
