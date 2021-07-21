Live Upcoming
TEDDY BEAR PICNIC: 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, July 21: Grab your favorite teddy bear and snacks for a free picnic for preschool and school-age kids at the Community Resource Center of Stanwood-Camano, 9612 271st NW, Stanwood.
STANWOOD SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: The city of Stanwood sponsors a concert series on both ends of town. Next up — 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 24: Shaggy Sweet rocks it in west Stanwood.
ARTIST RECEPTION: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, July 24: Meet artists at the Guilded Gallery, 8702 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Celebrate Summer regional juried art show runs through Sept. 2.
COMEDY NIGHT: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 24: Camano Country Club presents a night of stand-up comedy to benefit the clubhouse at 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island; $15. Information: camanocountryclub.com
COMMUNITY DRUM CIRCLE: 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24: Bring drums and other percussion instruments to play and share at this free event at Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: movementarts.com/events
CASA FUNDRAISER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 31: Camano Animal Shelter Association Shirts+ Fundraiser outside the Camano Multi-Purpose Center, 141 East Camano Drive, Camano Island. Pet supplies and Island Love logo shirts/ hoodies for sale. Information: camanoanimalshelter.org
QUILTS ON THE BEACH: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 31. Cama Beach Quilters hosts an outdoor display of quilted art and sewing activities for all ages at Cama Center at Cama Beach State Park. Rubatano Marimba will play. Quilts and other handmade items will be for sale. A Discover Pass is required to park (one-day pass is $10; annual pass is $30 at the Cama Welcome Center or discoverpass.wa.gov) Information: camabeachfoundation.org/quilts-on-the-beach.html or 360-387-4550
ICE CREAM AT THE FAIRGROUNDS: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 31: Visit the Stillaguamish Grange at 6521 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood for a drive-thru ice cream sundae event. $5
STANWOOD HIGH CLASS REUNION: 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1: The Stanwood High School Class of 1971 is celebrating its 50-year reunion at Bertelsen Winery, 20598 Starbird Road, Mount Vernon. $35 per person, dinner included. Information: andfre65@yahoo.com
NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3: Join the Stanwood Police Department and Discover Stanwood Camano in the annual community-building campaign at the old Thrifty Foods parking lot, 27225 90th Ave. NW, Stanwood.
SUMMERTIME SING: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6: Dustin Willetts conducts the No Name Choir plus The Atlantics at Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Tickets $12. Information: tinyurl.com/camano-summer-sing-tickets
ROCK THE CAUSE: 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7: RE/MAX Community Grant Chest concert to provide funding to local nonprofit organizations at Kristoferson Farm, 398 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Island. Featuring Savanna Woods from The Voice, Chris Eger and Shaggy Sweet.
TREATING HEAT EXHAUSTION: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug 12: Camano Preparedness Group presents Treating and Avoiding Heat Exhaustion with Dean Speerbrecher, CIFR paramedic, at Vista Fire Station, 273 N. West Camano Drive, Camano Island. Information rspaulson.rp@gmail.com
Live Ongoing
CHRISTMAS IN JULY TOY DRIVE: Through July 21: Realty One Group Clarity and the Picnic Pantry and Parlour host a toy drive to benefit the Stanwood Camano Food Bank’s Christmas House. Drop off new, unwrapped toys at the Stanwood Camano Food Bank, the Picnic Pantry and Parlor or Camano Plaza IGA. Information: kerri@camanokerri.com
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Through July: Watercolor artist Denise Jackson is featured daily during clubhouse hours. Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. Information: camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery
PILCHUCK GLASS: Through Aug. 22: Pilchuck Glass School Show — Celebrating 50 years, the show features more than 25 artists from the world-class glass school near Stanwood. Hosted at Matzke Fine Art Gallery & Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Information: matzkefineart.com
CAMANO FARMERS MARKET: 3-6 p.m. every Tuesday through September: Camano Farmers Market inside Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: market@camanocommons.com
BOARD GAME NIGHT: 5:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays: Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island.
DAYS FOR GIRLS: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, July 22, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, July 23: The Days For Girls group has resumed work parties to help girls in developing nations stay in school with cloth menstrual hygiene kits. Meet at Stanwood Camano Island Sewing Space, 8910 Viking Way, Stanwood. Information: Facebook-Days for Girls
LOCO BILLY’S WILD MOON SALOON: 7-11 p.m. Thursday: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102 Ave. NW, Stanwood, hosts a free open mike/jam Thursday nights featuring Richard Williams and Chris Eger. Information: locobillys.com
FORD GIESBRECHT AT TAPPED: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday: An eclectic mix of Brazilian classical, American and Latin jazz standards, old rock and original music at Tapped, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
STANWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 2-6 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 8: Stanwood Farmers Market behind the Stanwood Police Station, 8727 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Information: stanwoodfarmersmarket.org
SKAGIT RIVER PRODUCE MARKET: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October. Farmers market at the Conway exit 221 off I-5. Information: skagitriverproduce@gmail.com
SEA, TREES & PIE BIKE RIDE: Through Sept. 5: Registration is open for this noncompetitive event for riders of all ages and abilities. Participants can choose between three scenic Central Whidbey routes and ride at their convenience. Free pie voucher redeemable at 3 Sisters Market in Coupeville for all finishers. Information: wclt.org/bikeride
Online offerings
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE: Join online programs offered by Sno-Isle Libraries in a wide range of subjects, including storytimes for children, classes for adults and family trivia events. Programs are offered online and require registration. Information: sno-isle.org
- 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 21: Toddler Storytime
- 10 a.m. Thursday, July 22: Family Storytime
- 3 p.m. Thursday, July 22: Online Book Group-Kathy Reichs Mysteries
- 5 p.m. Friday, July 23: Family Trivia-Around the USA
CAMANO WILDLIFE PROGRAM: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21: Val Schroeder, Camano Wildlife Habitat Project coordinator, will show how to create a garden that is as inviting to wildlife as it is beautiful. Information: camanowildlifehabitat.org
FIREARMS TRAINING: Camano Law Enforcement Support Foundation in conjunction with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is offering an ongoing free online firearms safety class. The class is appropriate for first-time firearms owners or those thinking about purchasing a firearm. Information: scsotraining@spokanesheriff.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.