Live Upcoming
LEARN THE ALPHABET: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5: Community Resource Center of Stanwood-Camano and Ed Wiley Autism Acceptance Library hosts “The ABCs of LGBTQ+” presented by Linden Jordan of Skagit PFLAG at Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Lei Wiley-Mydske at Lei@neurodiversity.org or text 425-791-0869.
PRIME RIB RETURNS: Saturday, Oct. 9, 4:30 p.m. until food is gone at American Legion Post 92, 26921 88th Ave. NW, Stanwood. Dinner of prime rib, salad, steamed veggies, baked potato, rolls and dessert. Cost is $20 adults and $10 kids under 12. Proceeds benefit Post activities.
HEALTHY RELATIONSHIPS & TEEN DATING: 2:45-5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, 18, 25, Nov. 1, 8: Community Resource Center and Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County create a safe environment to discuss how to recognize toxic traits in all relationships. Each meeting has a different focus in this five-week series. Week 1 is Red Flags. Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Questions and RSVP: teens@crc-sc.org; 360-629-5257x1004
SPIRITS IN THE LOT: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16: Spooky Spooktacular craft and food vendors will set up a ghostly event in the Grocery Outlet parking lot.
TPUSA’S CANDIDATES NIGHT: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16: The Stanwood chapter of Turning Point USA will host candidates for Stanwood Council and Stanwood Camano School Board. Bring a chair. Arrowhead Ranch, 615 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. StanwoodTPUSA@gmail.com
CERAMIC MASKS: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 19 and 26: Local artist Chaim Bezalel leads 6-12th grade students in a two-day ceramic mask-making workshop at the Community Resource Center. RSVP before Thursday, Oct 14. All supplies included. Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Questions and RSVP: teens@crc-sc.org; 360-629-5257x1004
QUILT HARVEST: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23: Camano Island Quilters present the Harvest Festival & Quilt Exhibition in the Vinery at Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road, Mount Vernon. Quilts, vendors, artists. Admission $6, kids 12 and under free. ciquilt.com
FLOYD’S HAUNTED HALLOWEEN: 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. Families and kids can wander through a spooky, haunted building and enjoy a ghost story reader, free treat bags and a balloon entertainer at the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27130 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Masks are required plus current public health mandates. Between now and Halloween, look for the “mystery figure” visible in the upper window of the D.O. Pearson House.
Live Ongoing
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Through Oct. 31: Camano artist Ray Hansen shows oil landscapes of the Pacific Northwest. Profits go to the Children's Hospice Christmas Fund. The show runs all month at Beach 1 Gallery in Camano Country Club, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano. 360-387-1655
GUITAR ON TAP: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays: Ford Giebrecht plays Brazilian classical, American and Latin jazz standards, old rock and originals at Tapped, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
GAME NIGHTS: 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. A casual Magic the Gathering game is held Tuesdays with beginners welcome. Boardgame night each Friday. Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island
DIG INTO HISTORY: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society’s Eldridge Center is open for research at 27122 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood, 360-629-6110, sahs-fncc.org
TEEN DROP-IN: 2:30-5 p.m. Wednesdays: Students in grades 6-12 have a place to hang out, make friends, play games, do activities and have snacks at the Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Teens@crc-sc.org; 360.629.5257x1004
PUB TRIVIA: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Pub 282, 370 NE Camano Drive, Camano Plaza.
OPEN MIC JAM: 7-11 p.m. Thursdays: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, hosts a free open mike/jam Thursday nights featuring Chris Eger and Richard Williams. Dance lessons at 8 p.m. Fridays. locobillys.com
DANCE LESSONS: 8-9 p.m. Fridays: $10, with open dancing with no admission all night at Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. locobillys.com
STANWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 2-6 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 8: Stanwood Farmers Market behind the Stanwood Police Station, 8727 271st St. NW, Stanwood. stanwoodfarmersmarket.org
SKAGIT RIVER PRODUCE MARKET: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October: Farmers market at the Conway exit 221 off I-5. skagitriverproduce@gmail.com
TOUR HISTORY: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society offers tours of historical buildings. 27112 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, 360-629-6110, sahs-fncc.org
Online offerings
AAUW & SC NEWS CANDIDATE FORUM: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13: American Association of University Women and Stanwood Camano News will host a local candidate forum online via Zoom. Candidates will have 3 minutes for an introduction, and then a moderator will ask viewer-submitted questions. To register and to submit questions, visit aauwsc.org.
SAFE’S CANDIDATE PANEL: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18: SAFE, Stanwood-Camano Alliance For Equity, will host a “Candidate Community Panel Webinar” for Stanwood City Council and Stanwood Camano School Board candidates to discuss their positions. Zoom link: us06web.zoom.us/j/82867217979.
ATTRACTING BIRDS: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20: “Attracting Birds to your Yard,” presented by Neil Zimmerman, Seattle Audubon Outreach chair and master birder, teaches how to attract and care for birds in yards through plant selection, gardening practices and use of water features. The Camano Wildlife Habitat Project, sponsored by Friends of Camano Island Parks, hosts public presentations on third Wednesdays. Register for a Zoom link. camanowildlifehabitat.org; camanowildlifehabitat@gmail.com; 360-387-2236
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE: Find a wide range of subjects, such as storytimes for children, classes for adults and family trivia events. Register for programs offered online at sno-isle.org.
