Live Dec. 8-14
DRIVE-THRU WITH SANTA: 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8. Camano Center’s traditional Afternoon with Santa has been changed to a drive-thru. Santa will be in his sleigh, so families can take a picture with him in the background. Children can bring a letter to Santa that they can place in the Santa mailbox. Camano Arts Association offers a craft project for families to take home, and Camano Center will send home cookie-decorating supplies. Families must stay in their cars until their turn for a photo in front of Santa. Mrs. Claus, Mr. Bear and a couple of Santa’s elves will be there, too. Dress warmly for this outdoor photo opportunity, and bring a camera or cell phone to snap the photo. Choose a time slot to visit Santa at camanocenter.org or call 360-387-0222.
A HAZEL BLUE CHRISTMAS: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. Stop by for gifts and holiday celebrations at an outdoor curbside and drive-up Holiday Open House at Hazel Blue Acres. Pose for a festive holiday photo and enjoy blueberry and hazelnut treats, coffee and cider. Hazel Blue Acres, 430 Hevly Road, Arlington, near Silvana off Pioneer Highway.
HOMETOWN HOLIDAYS: 4-7 p.m. Dec. 10-12 at local businesses in the Stanwood area get a game card stamped while shopping. Completed game card can then be submitted to be entered to win a gift basket filled with local goods. Game cards available at participating local businesses. For information, visit discoverstanwoodcamano.com/listing/hometown-holidays.
SANTA RUN 2020: The fire truck and Santa will be at different fire stations at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12 (Warm Beach Station), and Saturday, Dec. 19 (Stanwood Station). Families will be able to drive through the fire station parking lot and wave to Santa and his helpers while remaining in their vehicles. The North County Regional Fire Association facilitates the Santa Run to collect donations for local food banks. Information: 360-629-2184
YACHT CLUB HOLIDAY DONATION DRIVE: The Camano Island Yacht Club is collecting donations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, and from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12. The First Mates will collect unwrapped new toys, food and $25 gift cards for local charities at the Camano Island Yacht Club, 129 N. Sunset Drive, Camano Island.
OUR SAVIOUR’S LUTHERAN CHURCH OF STANWOOD LIVE NATIVITY: 3-5 p.m. Dec. 19. Drive through a live nativity at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church of Stanwood at 27201 99th Ave. NW, Stanwood. See Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus plus shepherds, angels and live animals depicting the story of Christ’s birth.
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Woodturners Paul Anderson and Ron Cooper plus quilter Valerie Spagnola are featured during December at the Camano Country Club Beach Gallery 1. 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island.
SCHOOLHOUSE LIGHTS: Camano Island’s historic 1906 schoolhouse at 993 Orchid Road is adorned with thousands of white lights. Lights for the tree and schoolhouse will be switched on every evening until midnight through the New Year. Information: camanoschoolhouse.com
CELEBRATE ART JURIED SHOW: Through Jan. 9, A Guilded Gallery features a juried display of fine art from over 30 regional artists. Open by appointment 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday at A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Call 360-629-2787.
HONEY I SHRUNK THE ART: Through Jan. 17, Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park presents the annual show of small works of 40 regional artists. Works include glass, paintings and sculptures. Open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays by appointment; 360-387-2759. Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Visit matzkefineart.com.
LIGHTS OF CHRISTMAS: The annual event is going drive-thru this year. It runs 5-10 p.m. through Dec. 30 at Warm Beach Camp & Conference Center, 20800 Marine View Drive, Stanwood. Admission must be purchased online in advance. Guests select a time and date. It costs $20-25 for a car, depending on the date. Find details and reservations at thelightsofchristmas.com or 800-228-6724.
Online offerings
SKAGIT VALLEY CHORALE ONLINE HOLIDAY CONCERT: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, Skagit Valley Chorale presents Heralding Christmas 2020 — Home for the Holidays, a webinar concert. Chorale members recorded individual audio tracks that Dr. Burdick’s team has mixed and stitched together and set to a slideshow of the community in Skagit Valley and beyond. Register at skagitvalleychorale.org.
HUMANE SOCIETY ONLINE HOLIDAY AUCTION: Through Dec. 13 bid online for holiday gifts and other items. Proceeds benefit the humane societies of Arlington and Stanwood. View auction items at 32auctions.com/humanesociety2020. Information: hmnsoc@aol.com.
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES EVENTS: The library offers online events, including story times, book groups, lectures and Trivia Night. Information: sno-isle.org.
