Live Nov. 17 – 30
UTSALADY LADIES AID HOLIDAY FESTIVAL: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, Utsalady Ladies Aid is modifying their festival to e outdoors at the Ladies Aid Building, 78 Utsalady Road. Holiday gifts, wreaths, swags and centerpieces along with home-baked and handcrafted goods will be featured. Takeout soup will be available. Find updates at the Utsalady Ladies Aid Facebook page.
TOY AND JACKET DRIVE: Through Nov. 30, donate new, unwrapped toys and new or lightly worn children’s jackets at the Stanwood UPS Store, 26910 92nd Avenue NW, Suite C5, Stanwood or RE/MAX Associated Brokers, 370 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Island. Donations go to the Christmas House in Stanwood.
CELEBRATE ART JURIED SHOW: Through Jan. 9, A Guilded Gallery features a display of fine art from over 30 regional artists that has been juried and hand-curated. Make an appointment to view and purchase art on display. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday at A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood. For appointments call 360-629-2787.
FESTIVAL OF TREES TREE STROLL: Now through Nov. 28, the Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation in partnership with the Mount Vernon Downtown Association, presents a sidewalk display of 20 ornately decorated Christmas trees on First Street in downtown Mount Vernon.
Online offerings
EARTHQUAKES AND NORTHWEST FAULTS: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, the Camano Preparedness Group presents a virtual program that discusses how the earth works, the history of specific faults in the area, earthquake dangers and how to prepare for "the Big One." Use Zoom ID 969 4562 8910 and password CPG.
GOLDENDALE OBSERVATORY VIRTUAL PROGRAMS: 7 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 6, Washington State Parks offers free weekly programs live-streamed from the Goldendale Observatory State Park Heritage Site. Troy Carpenter, State Parks interpretive specialist, will present the one-hour programs about stars, planets and satellites via Washington State Parks’ YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/washingtonstateparks.
DRAINFIELD PLANTINGS: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, “Attractive Landscaping Choices for your Septic Tank & Drain Field” with Scott Chase of Sound Water Stewards. This program offers proper landscaping choices that can protect the investment homeowner have made in septic tanks and drain fields. Find details and a link to online presentation at camanowildlifehabitat.org.
OTTER PRESENTATION: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, Dr. Heide Island, professor of Comparative Animal Behavior and Neuroscience at Pacific University, presents a virtual program on her study of North American river otters on Whidbey Island. This free program is hosted by the Whidbey Camano Land Trust. RSVP for Zoom link at wclt.org/rsvp.
FESTIVAL OF TREES SILENT AUCTION: Nov. 20-26 bid in an online silent auction of the 20 ornately decorated Christmas trees presented in the Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation Festival of Trees Tree Stroll at tinyurl.com/festival-of-trees-2020. Proceeds benefit programs at Skagit Regional Health.
TALK ABOUT RACE: 1-4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, the Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano is hosting two free workshops by Caprice Hollins to study and talk about race issues. On Nov. 16, “Let’s Talk About Race” offers an approach to effective race conversations. On Nov. 30, “Talking with Children & Youths About Race,” teaches how to give children anti-bias messages through actions and words. Find details on the Resource Center’s Facebook page or register at effectiveraceconvo.app.rsvpify.com.
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES EVENTS: The library offers online events, including story times, book groups, lectures and Trivia Night. Information: sno-isle.org.
