Live Upcoming
GUNTER ART SHOW: 12-8 p.m. Friday, July 9: Visit the final showing of Jack Gunter’s art show “Secret of the Mount Vernon Culture” at the Camano City Fire Hall next to the Schoolhouse, 985 Orchid Road, Camano Island. The Schoolhouse will also be open to tour. Information: 360-387-4598
JEREMY ABBOT AT PUB 282: 8-10 p.m. Friday, July 9: Reggae infused with blues artist Jeremy Abbot performs live at Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive.
ANTIQUE MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 10: The Spare Room Vintage Flea Market holds its fourth annual outdoor market at 1215 Highway 532, Camano Island.
TOY BOAT WORKSHOP: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 10: Bring your family to the Wooden Boat Center at Cama Beach State Park and learn how to build your own wooden toy boat. $5 donation suggested. The park has many activities listed at camabeachfoundation.org.
BINGO IS BACK: 5 p.m. Saturday, July 10: American Legion Camano Post 207, at 609 S. West Camano Drive, will show off building renovations and offer free grilled hot dogs to the public. Bingo starts at 6 p.m.
CHRISTMAS IN JULY TOY DRIVE: July 7-21: Realty One Group Clarity and the Picnic Pantry and Parlour host a toy drive to benefit the Stanwood Camano Food Bank’s Christmas House. Drop off new, unwrapped toys at the Stanwood Camano Food Bank, the Picnic Pantry and Parlor or Camano Plaza IGA. Information: kerri@camanokerri.com
SEA, TREES & PIE BIKE RIDE: July 10-Sept. 5: Registration is now open for this noncompetitive event for riders of all ages and abilities. Participants can choose between three scenic Central Whidbey routes and ride at their convenience. Free pie voucher redeemable at 3 Sisters Market in Coupeville for all finishers. Information: wclt.org/bikeride
CAMANO CRAB DASH: 9 a.m. Saturday, July 17: Register for the 5K or 10K Run/Walk. Early registration ends July 5. Information: runsignup.com/Race/WA/CamanoIsland/CamanoCrabDash
STANWOOD SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: The city of Stanwood sponsors a concert series on both ends of town. Next up —
- 7-9 p.m. Friday, July 9: Perfect by Tomorrow with reggae in east Stanwood.
- 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 24: Shaggy Sweet rocks it in west Stanwood.
ICE CREAM AT THE FAIRGROUNDS: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 31: Visit the Stillaguamish Grange at 6521 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood for a drive-thru ice cream sundae event. $5
STANWOOD HIGH CLASS REUNION: 1-6 p.m. Sunday, August 1: The Stanwood High School Class of 1971 is celebrating its 50-year reunion at Bertelsen Winery, 20598 Starbird Road, Mount Vernon. $35 per person, dinner included. Information: andfre65@yahoo.com
Live Ongoing
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Through June: Watercolor artist Denise Jackson is featured daily during clubhouse hours. Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. Information: camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery
CAMANO FARMERS MARKET: 3-6 p.m. every Tuesday through September: Camano Farmers Market inside Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: market@camanocommons.com
BOARD GAME NIGHT: 5:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays: Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island.
LOCO BILLY’S WILD MOON SALOON: 7-11 p.m. Thursday: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102 Ave. NW, Stanwood hosts a free open mike/jam Thursday nights featuring Richard Williams and Chris Eger. Information: locobillys.com
STANWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 2-6 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 8: Stanwood Farmers Market behind the Stanwood Police Station, 8727 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Information: stanwoodfarmersmarket.org
FORD GIESBRECHT AT TAPPED: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday: An eclectic mix of Brazilian classical, American and Latin jazz standards, old rock and original music at Tapped, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
Online offerings
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE PROGRAMS: Join online programs offered by Sno-Isle Libraries in a wide range of subjects, including storytimes for children, classes for adults and family trivia events. Programs are offered online and require registration. Information: sno-isle.org
- 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 7: Toddler Storytime
- 10 a.m. Thursday, July 8: Family Storytime
- 3 p.m. Thursday, July 8: Open Book-Casey McQuiston
- 5 p.m. Friday, July 9: Family Trivia-Pokemon
CAMANO WILDLIFE PROGRAM: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21: Val Schroeder, Camano Wildlife Habitat Project coordinator, will show how to create a garden that's as inviting to wildlife as it is beautiful. Information: camanowildlifehabitat.org
FIREARMS TRAINING: The Camano Law Enforcement Support Foundation in conjunction with the Spokane County Sheriff’s office is offering an ongoing free online firearms safety class. The class is appropriate for first-time firearms owners or those thinking about purchasing a firearm. Information: Email: scsotraining@spokanesheriff.org
CANCELED
SUMMER ARTS JAM: Due to concern around COVID-19, this year’s Stanwood Summer Arts Jam has been canceled. Information: artsfestivals.org
